ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Here's How Much Money You Need To Make To Be Happy Living In Arizona

By Ginny Reese
KNIX 102.5 KNIX
KNIX 102.5 KNIX
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gcr4p_0gZ7tKH100
Photo : Getty Images

It's no secret that prices are rising all across the country. That includes gas prices, rent prices, and everyday living expenses.

GOBankingRates determined how much you need to make to be happy living in the state. The website states, "To estimate how much money you might need to be satisfied or happy in every U.S. state, GOBankingRates factored in each state’s cost-of-living index and used the $105,000 figure as the “benchmark.” The states were ranked from least to most amount of money needed to be happy. "

The website also mentions that "happiness" is subjective and the cost to live comfortably can vary from person to person.

So how much do Arizonans need to make to be happy?

According to GOBankingRates, it's around $108,360 per year. The website explains:

"Arizona is just a tenth of a percent higher than the national average for cost of living, making it a great way to get a sense of costs for the typical American. The state’s 3.3% unemployment rate is lower than the rest of the country and Arizonans can get by on just $61,920 for “emotional well-being."

Comments / 1

Related
CBS News

How much do you need to save for retirement?

Most people have dreams of a relaxing retirement. Maybe it's one spent golfing with friends, traveling the world or just living comfortably without having to work or tend to other unwanted tasks. But how much does it cost to achieve those goals? According to the 2022 Retiree Reflections Survey from...
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
Local
Arizona Business
Local
Arizona Government
TheStreet

Costco Sued Over Something it Doesn't Even Make Any Money On

One of Costco Wholesale's (COST) - Get Costco Wholesale Corporation Report most popular products is turning into a headache for the warehouse retailer, and it's one the company doesn't even make any money on. The company has kept the price of its popular Kirkland Rotisserie Chicken at $4.99 since 2009....
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Person To Person#American#Arizonans
Real Simple

How Can I Afford to Buy a House as a Single Person?

Every Monday on the Money Confidential podcast, host Stefanie O'Connell Rodriguez, a nationally recognized money expert, delves into your (confidential) money problems and delivers smart, practical, and completely doable solutions that will help you work toward your ultimate financial goals. This is the place to come for real talk about money—and real solutions that actually work.
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Gas Price
GOBankingRates

27 Ugly Truths About Retirement

From dealing with unexpected medical costs to supporting adult children, Americans often find themselves facing expenses they weren't anticipating in their golden years. Plus, it's harder to...
ECONOMY
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Arizona made a major investment in water. Here's how to maximize it

Arizona has long enjoyed extensive economic and population growth, but this year’s federal designation of a Tier 1 shortage restricting the state’s share of Colorado River water and restricting water supply to Central Arizona agricultural users presents a stark reminder of the need for major ongoing investments in public water infrastructure to sustain a strong economic future.  ...
ARIZONA STATE
GOBankingRates

The Average American Now Has $9K Less in Savings Compared to 2021: Here’s Why

The COVID-19 pandemic reinforced the importance of having money saved for the unexpected, with many Americans experiencing job loss and unanticipated medical expenses. And many people took this lesson to heart — Northwestern Mutual’s 2022 Planning & Progress Study found that 60% of Americans have built up their personal savings over the last two years, and 69% of those say they plan to maintain their new saving rate going forward. However, despite these good intentions, savings balances have dipped significantly over the past year.
PERSONAL FINANCE
KNIX 102.5 KNIX

KNIX 102.5 KNIX

Phoenix, AZ
9K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Today's Best Country and All Time Favorites

 https://knixcountry.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy