ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Explainer: Why will Derek Chauvin serve his sentence in a Federal Facility?

By The Wcco Morning News, Lindsey Peterson
WCCO News Talk 830
WCCO News Talk 830
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LAy4Q_0gZ7swPU00

A federal judge sentenced former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin to 245 months (just over 20 years) in federal prison on Thursday. That sentence will be concurrent with his state sentence of 22 ½ years for federal civil rights violations in the killing of George Floyd.

The biggest changes for Chauvin with the federal sentencing will be how much time he actually serves, and where he will serve that time.

Minnesota Corrections Commissioner Paul Schnell who talked about what happens next for Chauvin. Speaking with 5 Eyewitness News Chief Political Reporter Tom Hauser on the WCCO Morning News, Schnell why it is safer for Chauvin in the Federal system.

“I think ultimately, it's a larger system,” Commissioner Schnell said. “Minnesota was kind of ground zero for his criminal conduct, and the levels of awareness are certainly nationwide but heightened here in Minnesota.
Ultimately, for him to be able to spend that much, for anyone to spend that much amount of time in prison, the systems have an obligation to ensure a level of safety and want them to be able to access certain rehabilitative programs. Those sorts of things that can become important throughout the term of a person's confinement. And the federal system, just because of its size, will offer more of that than he would have if he were to serve out his sentence this year.”

Schnell also says that if Chauvin were in the state system, there would be far more restrictions on how he interacts with other inmates.

“Since he has been with us, he's been in administrative control, which is a very small (confined) area,” says the commissioner. “There's not interfaces with just broad, general population numbers. It is not segregation as such, but it is intended to be both for the safety of that person, that we can manage them with the minimum amount of movement of other incarcerated persons in the facility. That would be the case throughout his custody.

Schnell does add that even in the federal facilities. He says they will still have to be mindful of the same issues when it comes to high profile law enforcement officers and those can elicit a response from other inmates.

Chauvin is expected to serve around 18 years due to the federal sentencing which requires him to serve 85 percent of the 245 months he was given. That is more time than he would have served for the 22 ½ years he was given in his state sentencing.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WABE

What's next for 3 other ex-cops in Floyd's death

Now that former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin has been sentenced to federal prison, attention turns to the fates of three fellow ex-cops who are still working their way through a complicated web of state and federal court proceedings arising from the killing of George Floyd. Tou Thao, J. Alexander...
wearegreenbay.com

General Manager of Wisconsin casino sentenced, embezzled from casino

(WFRV) – After pleading guilty to making false statements on his taxes, a former general manager of the St. Croix casinos was sentenced to prison. According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice, 60-year-old Leva Oustigoff Jr. was sentenced to 18 months in federal prison for tax fraud. He pleaded guilty back on March 29, 2022.
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS Minnesota

Hakeem Waheed Muhammad charged in April 7 murder

MINNEAPOLIS -- A man who, in April, is suspected to have fatally shot another man in the process of a robbery has been charged with second-degree murder after previously being convicted of aggravated robbery. Due to the violent nature of the crime and the unknown whereabouts of the defendant, the state is asking for a warrant, police say. Investigators say the alleged assailant, Hakeem Waheed Muhammad, is responsible for the death of another man while in possession of a firearm. Muhammad is said to have shot the victim with a handgun that he openly brandished before an argument ensued. Muhammad then drove away, police say. He was prohibited from possessing a firearm stemming from prior convictions. The victim was 29-year-old Devan Trevon Dampier of Minneapolis. According to the police, he was rushed to the hospital, where he died.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Minneapolis, MN
Crime & Safety
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
Southern Minnesota News

St. James woman accused of stealing thousands from vulnerable adult

A St. James woman who was managing finances for a vulnerable adult is accused of stealing thousands of dollars from the man. Nancy Ann Vargeson, 54, was charged with felony financial exploitation of a vulnerable adult in Watonwan County Court last week. The investigation began when the St. James ambulance...
KOMO News

Judge admonished for implying man would be raped in prison

SEATTLE (AP) — The Washington state Commission on Judicial Conduct has admonished a King County District Court judge for implying in court that a defendant would be raped in prison if he didn't change his behavior. The Seattle Times reports Judge Virginia Amato, who was elected in November 2018,...
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Floyd
Bring Me The News

Woman killed in Apple Valley gunfight is identified

The woman fatally shot in Apple Valley Sunday has been identified by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office as 49-year-old Michelle McGill. The Apple Valley woman died of multiple gunshot wounds just after 6:20 p.m. Sunday on the 900 block of Oriole Drive, where police had been summoned on a report of shots fired. Apple Valley Police Department said several people called 911 to report "multiple people shooting at each other," in addition to a vehicle fleeing the scene.
APPLE VALLEY, MN
willmarradio.com

Woman accused of using SUV to commit the 46th homicide in Minneapolis this year

(Minneapolis, MN) -- A woman is accused of fatally running over her ex-boyfriend with an S-U-V near downtown Minneapolis. Police say the man in his 30s was struck by a vehicle on a sidewalk early Saturday and later died of his injuries at the hospital. Investigators believe there was a domestic dispute between victim and suspect before the crash. The Minneapolis P-D says this is the 46th homicide investigation of the year.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

20 year-old woman pleads guilty to fatal Minneapolis hit and run

MINNEAPOLIS -- A St. Paul woman has pleaded guilty to the fatal hit and run that killed 23-year-old Kevin Dodge-Fjelbroten.Aissata Dore, 20, was charged with a single count of criminal vehicular homicide for hitting a pedestrian with her car and leaving the scene on May 28, 2021.According to the complaint, Dore hit Dodge-Fjelbroten with her Ford Taurus at Broadway Avenue West and 26th Avenue North in Minneapolis. Dore left her car at the scene. Witnesses told officers they saw two women run from the car after it struck the young man.Police say Dore was travelling much faster than other car around her the night of the incident, resulting in significant front-end damage to her vehicle.Dore initially reported her car and phone stolen and missed several appointments to speak to investigators about her car. She eventually admitted to police that she was the one driving at the time of the incident.Dore is being released on bond with conditions and will be sentenced in September.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sentencing
kfgo.com

West St. Paul felon charged with drug trafficking, firearms violations

MINNEAPOLIS ( KFGO) – A West St. Paul man has been indicted for cocaine and methamphetamine trafficking and firearms violations. According to court documents, on two separate occasions between January 2021 and May 2022, Christopher Allen Stengle, 32, possessed quantities of cocaine and methamphetamine and two semi-automatic pistols. Stengle has multiple prior felony convictions in Ramsey, Anoka, and Washington Counties. He is prohibited under federal law from possessing firearms or ammunition at any time.
WEST SAINT PAUL, MN
Bring Me The News

2 dead in separate Minnesota crashes at the weekend

Two people died in separate Minnesota crashes Saturday morning. Both crashes happened within an hour of each other in Crow Wing and Kandiyohi counties, according to the Minnesota State Patrol. 88-year-old dies in Crow Wing County. An 88-year-old woman died in a two-vehicle crash that happened in Pequot Lakes. A...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

String of Twin Cities arrests made this weekend by beefed-up DPS team

MINNEAPOLIS -- Amid a summer plagued with violent crime in Minneapolis, law enforcement agencies are taking action to try to combat it.On Friday night, the Minnesota State Patrol made close to 280 traffic stops in Minneapolis. Forty-seven of them were cited for driving without a valid license. Seventeen were arrested.On both Friday and Saturday, the State Patrol assigned 20 additional troopers and aviation resources to places throughout the Twin Cities, but primarily in Minneapolis. DPS said additional 911 dispatchers were also in place.Those resources are in addition to the state troopers that are already assisting Minneapolis police in high-crime areas.Back...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Minnesota

Monopolis Brown charged after allegedly firing hundreds of rounds on apartment balcony

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. -- A Brooklyn Center man has been charged after investigators say he fired hundreds of bullets from his apartment balcony earlier this month.Monopolis Brown faces two weapons felonies for both intentional discharge and reckless discharge of a firearm, court documents filed in Hennepin County show.According to a criminal complaint, a resident of an apartment building on the 5300 block of Russell Avenue North told police she saw her neighbor -- later identified as Brown -- shooting guns on his balcony late at night on July 5. She said he turned directly toward her balcony and continued firing.The witness...
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN
740thefan.com

Two police officers sue George Floyd demonstrators

DES MOINES, IA – Two Iowa police officers are taking the unusual move of suing six people who participated in a 2020 protest in Des Moines after the Minneapolis police killing of George Floyd. The lawsuit accuses them of assault and seeks monetary damages. All six people were arrested...
DES MOINES, IA
flcourier.com

Ex-Minneapolis officer who killed 911 caller released

MINNEAPOLIS — The former Minneapolis police officer who fatally shot an unarmed woman who called 911 to report a possible sexual assault in the alley behind her home was released from prison on June 27, months after his murder conviction was overturned and he was resentenced on a lesser charge.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WCCO News Talk 830

WCCO News Talk 830

Minneapolis, MN
5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
978K+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Minneapolis.

 https://www.audacy.com/wccoradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy