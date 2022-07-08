ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Netflix releases Dave Chappelle speech blasting his student critics as 'instruments of oppression'

By Brendan Morrow
The Week
The Week
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1psFw3_0gZ7sjBH00
Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/For The Washington Post via Getty Images

Netflix has quietly dropped a speech by Dave Chappelle, in which the comedian blasts student critics of his controversial jokes about transgender people.

In a speech titled What's In a Name? that was surprise released on Netflix, Chappelle speaks at his alma mater, the Duke Ellington School of the Arts, which announced plans to name a theater after him. He addresses the students who voiced objections during a Q&A there last year in the wake of his controversial special The Closer, which sparked backlash for its jokes about transgender people.

"These kids said everything about gender and this and that and the other, but they didn't say anything about art," Chappelle said.

Chappelle went on to say it "sincerely hurt me" to hear "those talking points coming out of these children's faces," as "I know those kids didn't come up with those words," and he accused his student critics of being "instruments of oppression." The comedian defended his "freedom of artistic expression," dubbing The Closer "a masterpiece" and comparing it to the Mona Lisa.

Since the release of The Closer, Netflix has repeatedly defended Chappelle, including to employees, and in May, the streamer released a Ricky Gervais special that also included controversial jokes mocking transgender people.

But Chappelle ends his speech by revealing he has declined the honor of having the theater named after him, and it will instead be called the Theater for Artistic Freedom and Expression. "Rather than give this theater my name," he says, "I would like to give these students my message to them."

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Zendaya, Siddhartha Khosla Score Multiple Emmy Music Nominations, as Voters Again Snub Pop Superstars

Click here to read the full article. Again this year, Emmy voters in the seven music categories snubbed most of the superstars who entered songs or scores, with a single exception: “Euphoria” star Zendaya earned two nominations for co-writing songs with her series composer Labrinth. Both are previous winners for the HBO series. Voters ignored country stars Keith Urban and Miranda Lambert, rockers Mick Jagger and Sheryl Crow, pop stars Imagine Dragons and Finneas O’Connell, and rappers 50 Cent and Kanye West, all of whom entered original music in the 2022 competition. Even perennial favorite Lin-Manuel Miranda walked away empty-handed for...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ricky Gervais
Person
Dave Chappelle
TMZ.com

Eddie Murphy Shares Dance with Daughter at Her Wedding

Add father of the bride to Eddie Murphy's long list of accomplishments ... the actor took center stage on the dancefloor to share a dance with his daughter. Bria Murphy and actor Michael Xavier tied the knot over the weekend in Beverly Hills, and Eddie not only proudly walked his kiddo down the aisle, but danced to "Isn't She Lovely" by Stevie Wonder as their father and daughter song.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
The Associated Press

Review: Dakota Johnson brings a modern spark to ‘Persuasion’

The new adaptation of “ Persuasion, ” coming to Netflix Friday, does not seem to have been made for Jane Austen fans. Her book about the unmarried Anne Elliot, who at 27 is on the edge of spinsterhood and regretting having been persuaded to give up her true love years earlier because of his lowly status, was the author’s last before her death. It is notable and beloved for how it’s distinct from her more widely known and adapted books like “Pride and Prejudice” and “Emma,” with its mature heroine, its more reserved wit and its distinctly melancholy undertones. “Persuasion” also boasts one of her most romantic monologues.
TV & VIDEOS
The Week

Stranger Things 4 becomes Netflix's 1st English-language show to be viewed for over 1 billion hours

Stranger Things is running up that hill to break records for Netflix. The streamer says the recently concluded fourth season of Stranger Things has been viewed for a whopping 1.15 billion hours during its first 28 days of release, per The Hollywood Reporter. That makes it only the second Netflix series to pass this threshold in a month after the hit South Korean show Squid Game, and the first English-language series to do so.
TV SERIES
The Week

Succession leads 2022 Emmy nominations with 25 nods

The 2022 Emmy nominations have been revealed, and it's once again a great morning for HBO. Nominees for September's awards show were announced Tuesday, and HBO's Succession led overall with a total of 25 nods. That included Outstanding Drama Series, where the other nominees were Better Call Saul, Euphoria, Ozark, Severance, Squid Game, Stranger Things, and Yellowjackets. Squid Game made history as the first non-English show nominated in this top drama category.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Transgender People#Racism#The Duke Ellington School#The Closer
The Week

The Week

New York City, NY
43K+
Followers
22K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

The Week brings the most relevant and important news from more than 200 trusted local and global sources to readers in one concise, informative and entertaining read.

 https://theweek.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy