What does it take for Grand Rapids to become the best midsized city in the country?. The Grand Rapids Area Chamber of Commerce believes it starts with business leaders and stakeholders getting more involved on a local level to tackle big issues such as public safety, housing, transformational projects and more. The Grand Rapids Policy Conference, which will be held Aug. 16, is the first step toward that goal.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO