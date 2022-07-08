ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Hybrid Homeschooling Gives Families Across Metro-Detroit More Flexibility

By Ben DeGrow
Mackinac Center for Public Policy
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTanya Armitage-Edgeworth’s daughter struggled with her private elementary school’s pandemic transition to remote instruction. Receiving unhelpful pushback from school administration, the family looked elsewhere. Tanya did not see full-time homeschooling as a viable possibility, given her background and professional responsibilities. Regular schooling options didn’t offer what her daughter needed to get...

www.mackinac.org

Comments / 0

Related
Mackinac Center for Public Policy

Food production must remain a priority

The Great Lakes are a central part of Michigan’s identity, so when they are threatened by pollution, Michiganders take notice. For decades, pollution and agricultural runoff have impacted the Lake Erie watershed. The real problem of ag runoff has prompted tighter controls on fertilizer. Michigan restricted the use of...
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy