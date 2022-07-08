Driver with suspended license fatally strikes man, 49, on SI road

A hit-and-run driver was arrested soon after he fatally struck a 49-year-old man on Staten Island. Photo credit Getty Images

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — A man with a suspended license fatally struck a 49-year-old man as he crossed a Staten Island road on Thursday night and fled the scene, but was arrested soon after.

Just before 9:30 p.m. in Tompkinsville, Alex Fakih was trying to cross eastbound on St. Julian Place when Waldemar Gonzalez, 65, was driving his Ford F-150 northbound on Van Duzer Street and struck him, according to police.

Police said Gonzalez did not remain at the scene, but was spotted shortly after and taken into police custody.

Fakih was transported to Richmond University Medical Center, where he was later pronounced deceased.

The New York Daily News reports that Gonzalez drove with a suspended license. He has since been charged with leaving the scene of an accident and aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

The NYPD Highway District's Collision Investigation Squad is investigating.