Beyoncé joins Paul McCartney and Michael Jackson in the history books

By Allison Hazel
 4 days ago
Beyoncé has made history once again! The GRAMMY-winning singer became the first female solo artist to have 20 singles in the Top 10.

Beyoncé broke the record this week after her latest single “Break My Soul” reached No. 7 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The new dance-inspired record is the lead single off her highly anticipated seventh album Renaissance, arriving July 29. Prior to “Break My Soul,” her last top hit was the “Savage” Remix with Megan Thee Stallion.

Additionally, Beyoncé is the first female artist to have 10 Top 10 tracks as a member of a group, achieved as a member of Destiny’s Child. The chart-topping artist follows in the footsteps of Paul McCartney and Michael Jackson, the only other two musicians with the following achievements.

McCartney has 34 top ten hits with The Beatles and 23 as a solo artist; Jackson reached 30 top 10 hits as a solo artist, and 11 with the Jackson 5 respectively.

