ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakeland, FL

New Arizona law will make it illegal to record police officers within 8 feet

By Elisha Fieldstadt
WFLA
WFLA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0z6kqi_0gZ7pnoo00

(NBC News) — A bill signed into law in Arizona Wednesday will make it illegal to take videos of police within 8 feet of law enforcement activity.

The law, which will go into effect in September, was sponsored by state Rep. John Kavanagh and signed by Gov. Doug Ducey, both Republicans.

“It is unlawful for a person to knowingly make a video recording of law enforcement activity if the person making the video recording is within eight feet of where the person knows or reasonably should know that law enforcement activity is occurring,” the law states.

Lakeland Police arrest 13-year-old girl at abortion rights protest

A person recording police within 8 feet can face a misdemeanor charge, after they are warned once to back up.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Action News Jax

2 Florida men lead deputies on chase in car full of narcotics

IMMOKALEE, Fla. — Two Florida men are accused of fleeing from deputies while driving a car containing narcotics, authorities said. William Easley, 25, and Robert Varn, 32, both of Lee County, were arrested Friday, according to Collier County Sheriff’s Office online booking records. Easley faces eight charges, including possession of Adderall, amphetamines, cocaine, marijuana, clonzaepam and THC edibles. He has was charged with fleeing law enforcement and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, booking records show.
LEE COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
Lakeland, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Lakeland, FL
WFLA

Mom clings to hood of carjacked SUV with kids inside

(WFLA) — A New Mexico mother was captured on camera clinging to the hood of her own SUV as a carjacker drove away with her two young children inside. According to the Hobbs Police Department, the woman parked her white Hyundai Santa Fe in front of a store on July 4. When she returned to […]
HOBBS, NM
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Doug Ducey
WFLA

Florida woman led 3-county chase with kids in backseat, deputies say

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida woman was arrested Friday after leading authorities in both Alabama and Florida on a chase past the state border, according to deputies. The Holmes County Sheriff’s Office said that Armani Brown, 19, of Tallahassee began the chase after a hit-and-run in the city of Enterprise, Alabama — approximately 25 miles from the Florida state line.
HOLMES COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Video Recording#Republicans#Nbc News#Lakeland Police#Nbcnews Com#Nexstar Media Inc
fox35orlando.com

Teenage girl accused in shootout with Florida deputies appears in court

A girl who is accused of firing at Volusia County sheriff's deputies during a standoff in June 2021 was in court on Wednesday. Nicole Jackson, 15, is charged with the first-degree attempted murder of a law enforcement officer. She was offered a plea deal but turned it down and will now be tried as an adult.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
cltampa.com

Video shows Tampa Bay man pulling an AR-style gun on Black landscapers

On July 7, a Clearwater man with a lengthly criminal history pulled what looks like an AR-style gun on a Black father and daughter who were landscaping a lawn across the street from him, according to a recent video shared across social media. In the video, David H. Berry of...
Daily Mail

'Think twice about putting illegal drugs in your body': Florida sheriff's dire warning after NINE people die and 10 are hospitalized after fentanyl overdoses over the holiday weekend in one Florida county

Nine people died - including five in 24 hours - and several others were hospitalized over the holiday weekend from suspected fentanyl overdoses in a rural Florida county. At least 19 people overdosed over the holiday weekend, leaving nine people dead, four in cardiac arrest and six others have been hospitalized and intubed in Gadsden County, according to the Tallahassee Democrat. All were between the ages of 34 and 67, and at least two of them were women.
GADSDEN COUNTY, FL
WFLA

WFLA

74K+
Followers
15K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy