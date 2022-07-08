Rising 2024 CB Ju'Juan Johnson talks recent Texas A&M offer

2024 ATH Ju'Juan Johnson. (Sam Spiegelman - On3)

Few recruits in the 2024 cycle saw their recruitment take off the way 2024 Lafayette (La.) Christian Academy cornerback Ju’Juan Johnson‘s did in the month of June. Johnson, who’s played quarterback the majority of his high school career thus far worked out at Nebraska the first weekend of June and landed his first offer from the Cornhuskers.

Soon after Nebraska offered, Alabama, LSU, Texas and Texas A&M, among others, offered the rising junior bringing his offer list up to ten coming out of the month of June.

“It’s just been a good experience honestly, just knowing that teams are looking at me and showing me love,” he said. “Honestly I just thank God every day for it, I’m just continuing to grind and continue to get better at what I do.”

Johnson is taking the newfound recruiting attention in stride, and stated because of his newness to the recruiting process, he’s evaluating all his offers equally. For him, the offer from the Aggies made an impression on him.

“Texas A&M is a very good school,” he said. “They get very good recruits over there. I was just happy to get that offer at the end of the day. It was just a good experience.”

Texas A&M defensive backs coach TJ Rushing offered Johnson and in their brief conversation, it was Rushing’s care for him as a person, not the football player, that stood out.

“What stood out was that they wanted to know me more,” he said. “It wasn’t about the play, it wasn’t about the football, it was about becoming a man and things like that.”

Johnson has yet to visit Texas A&M but hopes to change that soon. He stated he would for sure like to visit for a game in the fall, but could find his way down to College Station even sooner for the pool party event at the end of July.

Outside of Texas A&M, the recent offers from Nebraska, LSU, Alabama and Texas are especially notable. He made visits to Alabama, Nebraska and LSU last month, but will likely make his way out to both Texas and Texas A&M in the fall. The in-state Tigers hold an early lead for Johnson per the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine.

Johnson is currently unranked in both the On3 Consensus and On300 rankings. The rising junior has an On3 NIL Valuation of $6.2K.