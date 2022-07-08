5-star quarterback Dante Moore commits to Oregon

(Birm/Lettermen Row)

The final five-star quarterback in the 2023 class is off the board. Detroit (Mich.) King passer Dante Moore has committed to Oregon, he announced on Friday on ESPN.

Moore is the No. 8 overall prospect in the 2023 class, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. He also ranks as the nation’s No. 4 quarterback and the No. 1 senior prospect in Michigan.

He chose the Ducks over offers from Michigan, LSU, Texas A&M, Notre Dame, and more than 20 others. Moore was considered a longtime lean to the Fighting Irish, but led by offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham, Oregon made a move in recent months.

He tripped to Eugene in April for his official visit, then returned late last month for an unofficial, alongside fellow five-stars Richard Young and Francis Mauigoa.

Moore is the Ducks’ highest-ranked commitment since landing Five-Star Plus+ linebacker Justin Flowe in 2020. And he is currently the top quarterback to commit to Oregon in the internet recruiting era.

“Pocket passer who is one of the more accurate and efficient quarterbacks in the 2023 cycle. Skilled as a touch passer with the ability to layer throws and deliver with accuracy and nuance. Has a quick, natural release that aids in the short passing and RPO game. Shows a good arm both on video and in camp settings. Capable of hitting on deep shots off of play action. Put together a highly efficient and productive junior season in leading Martin Luther King to a state title while completing 73 percent of his passes for over 3,000 yards and 40 touchdowns against three interceptions. Does not appear to be quite the athlete or run threat as some of the other top quarterbacks in the cycle at this time. Will need to continue improving his movement skills and foot quickness.” — Charles Power, On3 Director of Scouting and Rankings