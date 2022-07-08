ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

5-star quarterback Dante Moore commits to Oregon

By Keegan Pope about 6 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=292PHg_0gZ7odSP00
(Birm/Lettermen Row)

The final five-star quarterback in the 2023 class is off the board. Detroit (Mich.) King passer Dante Moore has committed to Oregon, he announced on Friday on ESPN.

Moore is the No. 8 overall prospect in the 2023 class, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. He also ranks as the nation’s No. 4 quarterback and the No. 1 senior prospect in Michigan.

He chose the Ducks over offers from Michigan, LSU, Texas A&M, Notre Dame, and more than 20 others. Moore was considered a longtime lean to the Fighting Irish, but led by offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham, Oregon made a move in recent months.

He tripped to Eugene in April for his official visit, then returned late last month for an unofficial, alongside fellow five-stars Richard Young and Francis Mauigoa.

Moore is the Ducks’ highest-ranked commitment since landing Five-Star Plus+ linebacker Justin Flowe in 2020. And he is currently the top quarterback to commit to Oregon in the internet recruiting era.

“Pocket passer who is one of the more accurate and efficient quarterbacks in the 2023 cycle. Skilled as a touch passer with the ability to layer throws and deliver with accuracy and nuance. Has a quick, natural release that aids in the short passing and RPO game. Shows a good arm both on video and in camp settings. Capable of hitting on deep shots off of play action. Put together a highly efficient and productive junior season in leading Martin Luther King to a state title while completing 73 percent of his passes for over 3,000 yards and 40 touchdowns against three interceptions. Does not appear to be quite the athlete or run threat as some of the other top quarterbacks in the cycle at this time. Will need to continue improving his movement skills and foot quickness.” — Charles Power, On3 Director of Scouting and Rankings

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
On3.com

Paul Finebaum predicts future SEC, Big Ten expansion, hints at ACC involvement

The path we’ve taken towards conference expansion and realignment has been a winding one. We started in the SEC with the additions of Oklahoma and Texas. The latest stop has taken the Big Ten out west for additions of USC and UCLA. Although there are vague ideas of where it goes from here, no one knows where it travels next. Paul Finebaum’s map keeps the next stop on this path for the SEC and Big Ten going through the ACC.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Brian Branch gives his initial impressions of new Alabama receiver Jermaine Burton

Georgia may have toppled Alabama in the National Championship game, but Nick Saban still came away with a small victory in wide receiver Jermaine Burton. Behind freshman tight end phenom Brock Bowers, Burton was the Bulldogs’ leading receiver — and the top among the team’s wideouts. Following the conclusion of the College Football Playoff, he hopped in the portal and right across the conference to Alabama.
MONTGOMERY, AL
On3.com

BREAKING: 2023 LB Whit Weeks commits to LSU

Watkinsville (Ga.) Oconee County linebacker Whit Weeks announced his commitment to LSU. The 6-2, 205-pound prospect becomes the latest commitment for Brian Kelly & Co. in the 2023 class after he took an official visit in June. Weeks committed to LSU over the likes of Georgia, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Tennessee...
WATKINSVILLE, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eugene, OR
Local
Oregon Sports
City
Detroit, OR
Eugene, OR
Football
Local
Oregon College Sports
Eugene, OR
Sports
State
Oregon State
Eugene, OR
College Sports
Local
Oregon Football
On3.com

Report: SEC wants to stay at 16 teams amid expansion rumors

The SEC isn’t looking to add any more teams to their conference, according to multiple SEC sources via Saturday Down South. With USC and UCLA joining the Big Ten and a myriad of other programs looking for future direction, many have theorized the SEC could open up their doors, like they’re doing for the Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners. However, that doesn’t seem to be the preference of SEC presidents.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martin Luther King
NBC Sports

What Ja shockingly told Steph, Klay, Dray after Dubs beat Grizzlies

Players from both sides have made it clear that there’s no beef or rivalry between the Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies. Still, that intense Western Conference semifinals matchup between the two teams, and all the drama that came with it, is still being talked about into the offseason. In an...
MEMPHIS, TN
On3.com

Are changes coming to the transfer portal?

Between the transfer portal and name, image and likeness, there’s no shortage of controversial topics in college athletics currently. With recruiting taking the spotlight throughout the summer, NIL has taken center stage in recent months. Eight-figure deals to high school quarterbacks will always be a hot topic. But once...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recruiting#American Football#College Football#Espn#Lsu#Texas A M#Notre Dame#The Fighting Irish#Ducks#Rpo
On3.com

What NFL coaches are saying about Aaron Rodgers entering 2022

In a recent poll of coaches, players, scouts and executives across the NFL done by ESPN, Aaron Rodgers was named the No. 1 quarterback in the league entering the fall season. Of course, that should come as no surprise, as Rodgers is the recipient of the last two MVP awards. The postseason success did not join his regular season accolades over the last few years — but there’s no doubt, overall, Rodgers is one of the very best in the NFL at throwing the football.
NFL
On3.com

New projection for 4-star QB to Auburn

Four-star 2024 quarterback Air Noland of Fairburn (Ga.) Langston Hughes has visited Auburn “five or six times,” he told Auburn Live last week. Now, he plans to return for Auburn’s Big Cat Weekend recruiting event later this month. That alone is significant. Now consider this:. He has...
AUBURN, AL
On3.com

Rhyne Howard shines in first of many WNBA All-Star Games

Rhyne Howard is the new player on the block, but she looked anything but out of place in her first All-Star Game. During Sunday afternoon’s 2022 WNBA All-Star Game, the Atlanta Dream rookie shared the floor with the rest of the league’s top talents where she finished with 13 points on 5-9 shooting in a little over 15 minutes of action. Howard, who suited up for Team Wilson, played the second-fewest amount of minutes among her teammates, but still managed to stuff the stat sheet. The former Kentucky Wildcat added five rebounds, four assists, and one steal to her line while shooting 3-7 from beyond the arc.
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
Sports
Texas A&M University
On3.com

Additional details emerge on USC, UCLA leaving Pac-12 for Big Ten

In a move that seems poised to disrupt college football, USC and UCLA announced they would be leaving the PAC-12 for the Big Ten. Seemingly, this was in response to the SEC adding Texas and Oklahoma in 2021. The conference wanted to keep up with the SEC. Meanwhile, the two Los Angeles schools wanted to be in a better position long-term.
LOS ANGELES, CA
On3.com

Four-star EDGE Ashley Williams commits to Nebraska

Ashley Williams needed a few visits in June to quickly make up his mind about what was next. Williams, a four-star EDGE from Zachary (La.), committed to Nebraska on Sunday. Auburn, Minnesota and Texas were also in the hunt for the On3 Consensus’ No. 41-ranked EDGE in the country, who was in Lincoln for an official visit on June 3-5 weekend and quickly found a home in Big Ten country.
NEBRASKA STATE
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
62K+
Followers
57K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy