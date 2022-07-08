ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Jackets for Atlanthropy NIL collective to support Georgia Tech

By Andy Wittry about 6 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XYLDK_0gZ7nzfM00

In the continuation of a trend of NIL collectives that embrace philanthropy, a collective named Jackets for Atlanthropy that’s designed to support Georgia Tech athletes went one step further and put part of the word in its name. The Board of Directors includes Georgia Tech alum Bo Stapler, former running back Dorsey Levens, former women’s basketball player Niesha Butler, former cheer captain Jim McLaughlin and former cheerleader Chelsea Dixon.

Jackets for Atlanthropy is one of three NIL collectives or membership-based communities created to support the Yellow Jackets.

The other two are Swarm the ATL and the YOKE-backed Jackets NIL Club, where every football player on the team can opt in to share revenue from the club equally. East Lansing NIL Club, the first of this type to launch, will share 75 percent of the revenue with the players, according to right guard Matt Carrick.

What are NIL collectives?

NIL collectives are groups typically launched by fans of a specific school that pool contributions, which are then paid to athletes in exchange for NIL-related services, such as social media posts or public appearances. A collective can be a catch-all term for various groups that are designed to promote NIL opportunities for athletes at a specific school, or even a specific athletic program. Some collectives are registered as an LLC while other have filed for non-profit status.

Some collectives, such as Jackets for Atlanthropy, have incorporated a charitable or community service element.

“I think one thing that is definitely a point of emphasis is they’re not being paid to volunteer,” Stapler told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “They’re being paid for their name, image and likeness and their ability to draw volunteers, which is the benefit to the charity.”

Collectives are most common at the Power Five level, especially in the Big Ten and SEC. The fan bases at some schools, such as Georgia Tech, have created multiple collectives. Some collectives have already merged, such as Florida State’s Rising Spear and Warpath 850.

Here you can read more about NIL collectives, including their origin, the different types of collectives and how they operate.

What plans are in store for Jackets for Atlanthropy?

“Jackets for Atlanthropy organizes and financially backs activities designed for Georgia Tech student-athletes and fans to engage in charitable work or fundraising in Atlanta,” according to its website. “Our efforts support local charities and afford the opportunity for athletes to receive compensation for use of their name, image, and likeness (NIL).”

The collective’s website says donations are 100-percent tax deductible. It also says 100 percent of donations will be given directly to partner charities “who, in turn, compensate student-athletes via approved NIL channels for their work when they participate in a charity activity.” Stapler told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution the collective’s goal is for “close to 90 percent” of the donations to go to the athletes.

The website lists three tiers of donations: less than $5,000 annually, at least $5,000 but less than $25,000, and $25,000 or more. Donors whose gift totals reach the second tier can earmark donations for a specific charity, athlete or athletic program. Those whose gifts reach the highest tier will be invited to attend Board of Directors meetings and could be invited to join the Board.

Jackets for Atlanthropy’s website says the collective has been in contact with charities including Good Samaritan Health Center Atlanta, Hands on Atlanta, Open Hand Atlanta, Atlanta Mission, YMCA of Metro Atlanta and St. Francis Table. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that current Georgia Tech football players Zeek Biggers, Leo Blackburn, Trenilyas Tatum and Jordan Williams have agreed to promote and participate in upcoming events.

The collective’s goal is to support Georgia Tech athletes across all sports.

Jackets for Atlanthropy has meal packing events at Open Hand scheduled for July 18 and July 27, plus an event at the St. Francis Table soup kitchen on Aug. 6.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Center Square

Amtrak wants to make Atlanta a railroad hub

(The Center Square) – Amtrak is looking to make Atlanta a railroad hub again, but the quasi-federal agency can’t say how much it will cost to run new routes across the Peach State and the region. Last year, Amtrak released a $75 billion passenger rail proposal. The plan...
ATLANTA, GA
WWPW Power 96.1

This Is The Most Historic Landmark In Georgia

The University of Wisconsin-Madison perfectly sums up the importance of studying history in one sentence: "Studying the diversity of human experience helps us appreciate cultures, ideas, and traditions that are not our own – and to recognize them as meaningful products of specific times and places." Studying the past helps us all build empathy by learning about the lives and struggles of others, and what better way to study history and take a walk through time than by visiting the most historic landmark in your state?
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Society
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Georgia State
Atlanta, GA
Sports
Local
Georgia Society
City
Atlanta, GA
atlantafi.com

Best Fried Chicken Restaurants In Atlanta (With Takeout And Delivery)

Here’s what one Google reviewer says about Buttermilk Kitchen: “With an ever changing menu based on what’s fresh and available, Buttermilk continues to be my go-to spot and recommendation for brunch in Atlanta. Their homemade Chicken Biscuit with red pepper jam is a keepsake that, if the option is available, is a must try.”
ATLANTA, GA
nomadlawyer.org

Covington: Top 6 Best Places to Visit in Covington, Georgia

Why are so many movies filmed in Covington Georgia?. Covington is determined to be the best place in the south to call “home”. The community is made up of families. Discover why Covington should become your next destination. Covington is the perfect place to go if you want to enjoy a good meal, shop for a while, or simply take in the sights.
COVINGTON, GA
11Alive

Former Georgia senator Mike Crotts dead at 75, governor says

ATLANTA — Former Georgia state senator Mike Crotts has passed away, according to Gov. Brian Kemp. He was 75. His death was announced Saturday. Crotts, from the Covington area, served in Georgia's senate from 1992 to 2004. "A former state senator, successful businessman, Coast Guard veteran, man of faith,...
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jackets#Collectives#Volunteers#Charity#The Board Of Directors#Atl#Yoke#Llc
CBS 46

Former transgender employee of Decatur Chick-fil-A files lawsuit

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A former Chick-fil-A employee in Decatur is suing the restaurant, accusing management of firing her for being transgender. According to the lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia, Aaron White claims that on her first day of training in 2021, a fellow employee sexually harassed her.
DECATUR, GA
1039thebulldog.com

Local 1960’s musician passed away

Richard “Cat” Weems will be laid to rest tomorrow in McDonough Georgia. Weems was the lead singer of the 1960’s Pikeville band Richie Weems and the Continental V, which became nationally known after their cover of “Making Believe” and their original song, “Natural Born Man” made the Billboard charts in 1963.
PIKEVILLE, KY
WWPW Power 96.1

Where To Find The Best Peach Cobbler In Georgia

Cobbler is the perfect ending to any meal — And if you live in Georgia, you better make it peach cobbler. There's nothing better than finishing off some soul food with fresh Georgia peaches cooked in butter and spices. While you're at it, you might as well add a large scoop of ice cream on top. If you're looking for the best peach cobbler in Georgia, look no further. We're here to help.
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Philanthropy
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Georgia Tech
NewsBreak
Charities
CBS 46

Group proposes plan to top Midtown Atlanta connector with green space

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - When you think of downtown Atlanta, often times traffic is top of mind. But what if the midtown connector between 10th and North Avenue was capped with green space. “I think it would be really, really cool,” Atlanta resident Haleigh O’Connell said. “That sounds...
ATLANTA, GA
Nationwide Report

31-year-old Jamecca Parris dead after a traffic accident on metro Atlanta highway; John Nichols arrested (Atlanta, GA)

31-year-old Jamecca Parris dead after a traffic accident on metro Atlanta highway; John Nichols arrested (Atlanta, GA)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 31-year-old Jamecca Parris as the woman who lost her life following a crash that also injured her child Thursday night on metro Atlanta highway. The fatal traffic accident was reported shortly before 10:30 p.m. on Interstate 675 northbound and Anvil Block Road [...]
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Escaped inmate on the run in Henry County

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Police in Henry County are currently on the lookout for an escaped inmate. Logan Drexler escaped police custody while being treated at Piedmont Henry Hospital, officers say. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call police at 770-957-9121. This is a developing story....
HENRY COUNTY, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

2 shot in southwest Atlanta, police say

ATLANTA — Atlanta police said two people were shot in southwest Atlanta on Monday afternoon. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police responded to reports of gunshots on Lone Oak Ave. around 5 p.m. Minutes later, two gunshot victims arrived at the fire station on...
ATLANTA, GA
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
63K+
Followers
57K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy