Alpharetta, GA

TASTE AROUND TOWN ALPHARETTA 2022

adventuresinatlanta.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTaste Around Town celebrates the best the city of Alpharetta’s top-rated chefs have to offer; a rich local food culture, wine, beer, cocktail tastes, interactive cooking demonstrations, live music, and more! An all-inclusive ticket...

adventuresinatlanta.com

adventuresinatlanta.com

ATLANTA UNITED PUB CRAWL ON THE BELTLINE

The summer heat only fuels our hustle. From Inman Park to Piedmont Park, the Atlanta BeltLine features the best bars in town. We are teaming up with Atlanta United to create the ultimate Pub Crawl featuring an energy like nowhere else. ButterATL said it best, the live-est sporting event in the city is taking the party to the streets on Saturday, July 30th– JOIN US.
ATLANTA, GA
thecitymenus.com

Yet Another Chicken Chain is Coming to PTC

Yet another chicken chain is coming to town! On the heels of news that Guthrie’s is opening, and with Super Chix having recently opened at the Avenue, Scoville Hot Chicken is now preparing to open at 2100 GA-54 in Peachtree City. The new chicken joint will open in place of Waffle House, which closed in 2020. The new location will be the eighth in the greater metro Atlanta area for the locally based chain.
PEACHTREE CITY, GA
adventuresinatlanta.com

PEACHFEST RETURNS TO PEACHTREE CENTER JULY 26TH

Festival organizers announce chefs and sponsors ahead of the all-inclusive event on July 26. Summer in Georgia signals the start of peach season and this year, Atlanta’s popular PeachFest returns to Peachtree Center after a pandemic pause. From 5:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 26, Peachtree Center will open The Plaza to Atlanta’s best food artisans, pastry chefs and barkeeps for the fifth annual peach-filled extravaganza for an all-inclusive guest experience.
ATLANTA, GA
buckhead.com

2260 Peachtree Road, Unit C1

Take advantage of this rare opportunity to live at The Briary, a beautiful collection of historic buildings on Peachtree Road that dates back to the 1920’s. Many of the residents have lived here for decades because of the unique combination of character and community spirit among the owners (where rentals are restricted). The park-like grounds and community deck are home to weekly get-togethers and casual chats. Other amenities include gated covered parking, and a basement storage space for each home. Condos at The Briary are highly sought after because no one ever wants to leave!
ATLANTA, GA
atlantafi.com

Best Fried Chicken Restaurants In Atlanta (With Takeout And Delivery)

Here’s what one Google reviewer says about Buttermilk Kitchen: “With an ever changing menu based on what’s fresh and available, Buttermilk continues to be my go-to spot and recommendation for brunch in Atlanta. Their homemade Chicken Biscuit with red pepper jam is a keepsake that, if the option is available, is a must try.”
ATLANTA, GA
accesswdun.com

Gainesville Beach Bash to return Friday

The Gainesville Beach Bash will be held on Friday, July 15 from 5-10 p.m at Lake Lanier Olympic Park, located at 3105 Clarks Bridge Road. You can reserve a table on the grandstands for $50. Parking will be available at 2500 Limestone Pkwy. There will be a shuttle to and from the event that will run between 4:45 p.m. and 10:15 p.m.
GAINESVILLE, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Conyers businesswoman Tamara Gatson opens The Book Cellar in Olde Town

CONYERS — Local businesswoman Tamara Gatson has a lot of experience operating her own businesses. She’s been a successful Allstate insurance agent for more than 15 years, and she provides training for insurance agents through her company Gatson Training. Despite those successes, there was one more goal to...
CONYERS, GA
Eater

Bolay’s Fresh Bold Kitchen to Open in Alpharetta This August

Florida-based healthy-ish chain Bolay’s Fresh Bold Kitchen is coming to Alpharetta this summer. According to a press release, the new location will open August 11. The fast-casual salad and bowl bar, created by Outback Steakhouse Co-Founder Tim Gannon and his son Chris, first opened in Wellington, Florida, in 2016. Since then, Bolay has opened more than 20 locations in Florida and plans to open two locations in Virginia.
ALPHARETTA, GA
News Break
Politics
atlantafi.com

New Restaurant Alert: The Usual Opens In Atlanta

Are you ready for The Usual? That’s the name of a relatively new restaurant in Brookwood Hills. The eatery is the latest from Chef Nick Leahy, who also helms Nick’s Westside Neighborhood and Bar as well as Chicken Out, a new yard bird concept. What Is On The...
ATLANTA, GA
thechampionnewspaper.com

Old worship structure to become office, event space in Decatur

The pews are gone, but the stained-glass windows and other clues that until recently the building at Sycamore Street and Commerce Drive in downtown Decatur was part of one of the city’s oldest and largest churches. What was First United Methodist Chapel is now the Chapel on Sycamore. Despite the name, the site is no longer a house of worship. It is being renovated for use as office and event space.
DECATUR, GA
CBS 46

Group proposes plan to top Midtown Atlanta connector with green space

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - When you think of downtown Atlanta, often times traffic is top of mind. But what if the midtown connector between 10th and North Avenue was capped with green space. “I think it would be really, really cool,” Atlanta resident Haleigh O’Connell said. “That sounds...
ATLANTA, GA
suwaneemagazine.com

A Honey of a Cake Maker

Honey Chappell of Simply Sweet Cakes bakes delicious works of art out of her home kitchen in Suwanee. As I sit in what I call my “comfy corner” and flip through the TV to find background noise to write to, I realize that I almost always choose Netflix’s “Nailed It!” If you haven’t watched this show, it’s a baking competition for home bakers who are… not very good. In each episode, the bakers are challenged to recreate edible masterpieces. Most of them end up looking and tasting poorly, but it makes for fantastic entertainment. Simply Sweet Cakes’ Honey Chappell, however, is the opposite of these forlorn bakers. In her home kitchen in Suwanee, Honey whips up cakes that look like actual works of art — and taste even better. If Honey were to star in a baking show, it would look more like “Cake Masters” than “Nailed It!”
SUWANEE, GA
The Center Square

Amtrak wants to make Atlanta a railroad hub

(The Center Square) – Amtrak is looking to make Atlanta a railroad hub again, but the quasi-federal agency can’t say how much it will cost to run new routes across the Peach State and the region. Last year, Amtrak released a $75 billion passenger rail proposal. The plan...
ATLANTA, GA

