Gainesville, FL

Man receives sentence in 2020 death, home invasion

By Staff reports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDaronte Williams-Vinson received the 25-year mandatory/minimum sentence on Thursday for a 2020 felony murder in the first degree after two accomplices were charged earlier...

Comments / 2

Loving it
3d ago

He gets 25 years for killing an innocent victim? HE NEEDS TO GET LIFE IN PRISON

GPD arrests man for fatal hotel stabbing

Gainesville police officers arrested a man on Saturday who police say later confessed to murdering a female inside her hotel room. According to a Gainesville Police Department (GPD) press release sent on Monday, officers responded to the Stayable Select hotel at 2900 SW 13th St. at 3:54 p.m. after receiving a phone call from a staff employee who was alerted to a deceased female inside of her room.
Women arrested for car theft, drug possession

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Amanda Leighanne Taylor, 23, and Amanda Lee Thompson, 41, were arrested yesterday morning after an officer saw them in a car that had been reported stolen. A Gainesville Police Department officer reported seeing Taylor driving a car that had been reported stolen. Post Miranda, Taylor reportedly...
Gainesville man accused of stabbing his girlfriend to death

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Gainesville was arrested after stabbing his girlfriend to death and then attempting to get rid of the evidence, according to his arrest report. Brian Burns, 25, was arrested early Saturday morning after witnesses found the body of his “on and off girlfriend” Mary...
Villages Charter School alum arrested after nearly causing crash

An alumnus of The Villages Charter School was arrested after nearly causing a crash near Oxford Oaks on U.S. 301. Taylor Christine Baltzell-Stabile, 22, who lives at Lakeside Landings in Oxford, was driving a black 2019 Ford Mustang early Friday morning when she nearly caused an accident, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.
Gainesville man charged with pulling gun on neighbor during dog dispute

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Marcel Hernandez Ibanez, 30, was arrested early this morning after allegedly pulling out a gun during a dispute with a neighbor over a dog. Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call about an armed disturbance last night at 7:23 p.m. at Mayfair Apartments (7600 block of SW 58th Lane). The victim reportedly said he was walking his dog when Hernandez Ibanez began arguing with him, saying his dog was a nuisance. The victim reportedly said that Hernandez Ibanez threatened to harm him and that Hernandez Ibanez reached into his pocket and pulled out a black handgun with white night sights that looked like a 9mm. The victim reportedly said Hernandez Ibanez’ finger was on the trigger, although the gun was pointed at the ground; he said he was in fear for his life, called 911, and left the area. Two other witnesses reportedly heard the dispute and confirmed the victim’s account, including hearing a click that could have been made by a gun, but they did not see the incident.
Man on probation arrested for possession of drugs and drug equipment, says he uses the scales for baking pastries

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Jaylon Ahmod Oliver, 21, was arrested early this morning and charged with possession of marijuana and possession of drug equipment. A Gainesville Police Department officer reported that he pulled over Oliver’s car at 700 W. University Avenue because of a broken headlight; Oliver was reportedly the sole occupant of the vehicle. The officer wrote that as he approached the car, he saw Oliver trying to conceal a cup with an amber-colored liquid between the passenger seat and the center console. He also wrote that he noticed a strong smell of marijuana and could see evidence of marijuana use in the car. Oliver reportedly provided a medical marijuana card, but the officer reported that the 8.1 grams of marijuana found in the car were not in a container indicating that they had been prescribed to Oliver. The officer also reported that three scales were found, along with the cup of amber liquid that smelled like alcohol.
Man on felony probation accused of damaging motel room, stealing items

A 38-year-old man on felony probation was arrested after the manager of a motel in Marion County accused him of damaging a room and stealing nearly $400 worth of items. On Sunday, a Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to the Orange Blossom Motel located at 17575 N U.S. Highway 301 in Citra in reference to a suspicious person who was on the premises. When the deputy arrived at the motel, a man, later identified as Simmon Wesley Setzer, was observed swinging a hammer around in the middle of the road.
Husband and wife found dead in a car in Suwannee County

LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCJB) - Suwannee County Sheriff’s Office reports a man and woman were found dead in a car in Live Oak on Saturday. Deputies say neighbors heard gunshots around 6:30 a.m. on Saturday in a subdivision near 167th Road and 40th Street. Deputies found a man and woman in their 40′s dead in a car with apparent gunshot wounds.
Shooting caused southbound lanes on a road in Ocala to close

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala Police blocked off all southbound lanes of SW 27th Ave due to a shooting. Ocala Police officers say the shooting happened at the Morgan Apartments with a vehicle crash right after that. Police blocked southbound lanes of SW 27th Ave from SW 10th St to...
2 bodies discovered in Suwannee County

A man and a woman were found shot and killed near Live Oak on Saturday morning. According to a Suwannee County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) release on social media, deputies received a 911 call regarding a death at 6:30 a.m. at the intersection of 40th Path and 167th Road. Once...
Teenager shot in Lake City while walking with friends

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Lake City Police Department is asking for the public’s help after a teenager was shot over the weekend. On Sunday, July 10 at 9:16 p.m., the Lake City Police Department was called to Northeast Fairview Street. As officers arrived, they found a 15-year-old male shot in the leg.
Gainesville man arrested after stealing from elderly disabled customer

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Gainesville is in jail after stealing from an elderly disabled man at his place of work. 22-year-old Jaqwan Jackson was arrested Friday after stealing a phone from T-ROC, the company that sells phones inside of Walmart. Upon further investigation by Gainesville Police officers,...
Cross City woman arrested for possession of meth

CROSS CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Cross City police officers arrested a woman for drug possession during a special operation. 32-year-old Kimberly Downing, a town resident, was arrested Friday for meth possession after being pulled over during a traffic stop. Between Cross City Police Department, Dixie County Sheriff’s Office, Florida Highway...
