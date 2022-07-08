Man receives sentence in 2020 death, home invasion

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Marcel Hernandez Ibanez, 30, was arrested early this morning after allegedly pulling out a gun during a dispute with a neighbor over a dog. Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call about an armed disturbance last night at 7:23 p.m. at Mayfair Apartments (7600 block of SW 58th Lane). The victim reportedly said he was walking his dog when Hernandez Ibanez began arguing with him, saying his dog was a nuisance. The victim reportedly said that Hernandez Ibanez threatened to harm him and that Hernandez Ibanez reached into his pocket and pulled out a black handgun with white night sights that looked like a 9mm. The victim reportedly said Hernandez Ibanez’ finger was on the trigger, although the gun was pointed at the ground; he said he was in fear for his life, called 911, and left the area. Two other witnesses reportedly heard the dispute and confirmed the victim’s account, including hearing a click that could have been made by a gun, but they did not see the incident.

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO