Five-Star QB Dante Moore commits to Oregon.

Five-star quarterback Dante Moore of Detriot (Mich.) Martin Luther King High announced his commitment to Oregon Friday afternoon.

The 6-foot-2, 210 pounder chose the Ducks over Texas A&M, Notre Dame, Michigan, LSU, and others.

He spoke more with On3 on his recruiting process as a whole, and in the end why he chose Oregon.

Moore on his recruiting process and coming to a decision

“This whole process was a dream,” Moore said. “Starting way back in 7th grade,and till now I am just thankful for all the coaches I have talked to, all the universities I visited, and fans I bumped to down the road. Coming to a decision I am quite nervous and don’t want to make any wrong mistakes, but sometimes you just have to go with your heart and pray God leads me the right way. So I think it’s time.”

Dante Moore on why he chose Oregon

“The coaching staff is very young and experienced,” Moore said. “Oregon is a QB developing school. There are playmakers around the school, and we are recruiting top players that are going to help us win.”

“Pocket passer who is one of the more accurate and efficient quarterbacks in the 2023 cycle,” On3’s Director of Scouting Charles Power wrote. “Skilled as a touch passer with the ability to layer throws and deliver with accuracy and nuance. Has a quick, natural release that aids in the short passing and RPO game. Shows a good arm both on video and in camp settings. Capable of hitting on deep shots off of play action. Put together a highly efficient and productive junior season in leading Martin Luther King to a state title while completing 73 percent of his passes for over 3,000 yards and 40 touchdowns against three interceptions.”

Moore ranks as the No. 8 player in the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that accounts for all four major recruiting sites. He also tabs in as the No. 4 quarterback and the top player in the state of Michigan.