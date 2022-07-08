ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Five-Star QB Dante Moore commits to Oregon

By Hayes Fawcett about 5 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Jf3gZ_0gZ7mw3O00
Five-Star QB Dante Moore commits to Oregon.

Five-star quarterback Dante Moore of Detriot (Mich.) Martin Luther King High announced his commitment to Oregon Friday afternoon.

The 6-foot-2, 210 pounder chose the Ducks over Texas A&M, Notre Dame, Michigan, LSU, and others.

He spoke more with On3 on his recruiting process as a whole, and in the end why he chose Oregon.

Moore on his recruiting process and coming to a decision

“This whole process was a dream,” Moore said. “Starting way back in 7th grade,and till now I am just thankful for all the coaches I have talked to, all the universities I visited, and fans I bumped to down the road. Coming to a decision I am quite nervous and don’t want to make any wrong mistakes, but sometimes you just have to go with your heart and pray God leads me the right way. So I think it’s time.”

Dante Moore on why he chose Oregon

“The coaching staff is very young and experienced,” Moore said. “Oregon is a QB developing school. There are playmakers around the school, and we are recruiting top players that are going to help us win.”

“Pocket passer who is one of the more accurate and efficient quarterbacks in the 2023 cycle,” On3’s Director of Scouting Charles Power wrote. “Skilled as a touch passer with the ability to layer throws and deliver with accuracy and nuance. Has a quick, natural release that aids in the short passing and RPO game. Shows a good arm both on video and in camp settings. Capable of hitting on deep shots off of play action. Put together a highly efficient and productive junior season in leading Martin Luther King to a state title while completing 73 percent of his passes for over 3,000 yards and 40 touchdowns against three interceptions.”

Moore ranks as the No. 8 player in the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that accounts for all four major recruiting sites. He also tabs in as the No. 4 quarterback and the top player in the state of Michigan.

Comments / 0

Related
nbc16.com

Road closures ahead of Oregon22

EUGENE, Ore. -- The Worlds Athletics Championships kick off in Eugene Friday, but roads are already closing ahead of the events. Traffic slowly moving around parts of Eugene and Springfield with Worlds traffic attendees directing traffic to help you get to and from safely. "It does require a significant amount...
EUGENE, OR
ijpr.org

Rural Oregon counties are lining up against psilocybin launch

The next drug debate is coming to the ballot in a growing number of rural counties this November. On Tuesday, the Umatilla County Board of Commissioners unanimously voted to put a ban on psilocybin manufacturing and service centers on the Nov. 8 ballot. Psilocybin is the active ingredient in hallucinogenic mushrooms, and research has indicated it may be a useful drug in treating a variety of conditions, including post-traumatic stress disorder.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Oregon Sports
Local
Oregon College Sports
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Football
point2homes.com

1215 SW 35th St, Corvallis, Benton County, OR, 97333

Listed by BRYSON LEWIS with CENTURION REAL ESTATE SERVICES. Is this home right up your alley? Get all the details now. Don’t miss your chance at this beautifully updated 4 bedroom home on a half acre! Home features remodeled kitchen, master suite on the main(new shower), new roof, gas FA heat, central AC, new hot tub, and hardwood floors! The massive fenced yard is an in-town oasis and a gardeners delight featuring peach, pear, apple, plum trees, blueberries & more! Amazing Corvallis location is walking distance to OSU, schools, close to shopping, downtown, etc. This is a rare gem that you don't want to miss!
CORVALLIS, OR
klcc.org

Oregon Country Fair adds spaces for marginalized attendees

The Oregon Country Fair wrapped up its three-day run on Sunday. A new feature of this year’s event was an area that aimed to give marginalized communities a break. The Rainbow Connection and BIPOC Sanctuary offered educational resources for the public and private areas for Black, Indigenous and LGBTQ+ attendees.
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

World-wide tipping barrier affecting local servers

EUGENE, Ore. -- As many visitors from different countries start to make their way to Eugene, some local restaurant workers said they're noticing some visitors aren't tipping. Annie Andros is a server at Wild Goat Sports Bar and Grill near the University of Oregon. She said she was shocked to see many visitors not leaving tips.
EUGENE, OR
hh-today.com

New target for reloading center: September

From time to time someone asks about the cause of the delay in completion of the truck-to-train reloading center in Millersburg that was supposed to be open by now. It’s because of a pipeline. Except for a length of track connecting the north end of the center to the...
LINN COUNTY, OR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martin Luther King
kezi.com

Murder near Leaburg sends shockwaves to small community

LANE COUNTY, Ore.-- A man accused of murder near Leaburg is now in custody, but the community is left confused and heartbroken. A few witnesses told KEZI that the murder happened up Angels Flight Rd. Neighbors said they're in complete shock, saying things like this usually don't happen in the area.
LEABURG, OR
Lebanon-Express

Linn County Fair returns with headliner Sara Evans

The Linn County Fair will return to the mid-Willamette Valley, 3700 Knox Butte Road in Albany, Thursday July 14 through Saturday, July 16 for another year of 4H activities, family fun and live music, including local favorite country music star Sara Evans. The public is ushered in on Thursday, but...
LINN COUNTY, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recruiting#State Of Michigan#American Football#College Football#Ducks#Texas A M#Notre Dame#Lsu#Rpo
kezi.com

Suspect jailed after motorcycle chase, assaulting an officer

CORVALLIS, Ore. -- A man is in jail after stealing a motorcycle, running from the police and injuring an officer who tried to arrest him, the Corvallis Police Department reported. Police say that just after 1:30 p.m. on July 10, officers responded to a call about a domestic disturbance between...
CORVALLIS, OR
kezi.com

Officers seize drugs in Roseburg search warrant

ROSEBURG, Ore. -- Douglas County law enforcement made an arrest last Friday after finding drugs in a search. The Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team says that on July 8 at about 3 p.m., detectives searched a residence on west Fairhaven Street in Roesburg. Officials say they found amounts of heroin and methamphetamine, as well as scales, packaging materials and other paraphernalia related to drugs. Authorities say that nearly 5 grams of suspected heroin was seized in the search.
ROSEBURG, OR
kezi.com

Springfield Police Department searching for missing woman

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- The Springfield Police Department is searching for a woman who was reported missing on July 10. According to the SPD, Angela Sade Ruiz, 37, was last seen on July 9. She is described as standing 5 feet and 8 inches tall, weighing 190 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. Police say her phone was last contacted in the area of 1225 28th Street in Springfield, but is now turned off. Police add that Ruiz’s 2012 black Honda Civic has not been found.
SPRINGFIELD, OR
kqennewsradio.com

MAN CITED AFTER ALLEGED DUII CRASH

A Roseburg man was cited by Roseburg Police after an alleged DUII crash that closed a section of a main roadway, early Monday. An RPD report said just after 2:30 a.m. an officer responded to the area after a sedan hit a power pole in the 900 block Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard. The 33-year old driver allegedly showed signs of impairment and performed poorly on standard field sobriety tests. The suspect was taken into custody and transported to Corrections where he was processed for driving under the influence of an intoxicant.
ROSEBURG, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
Sports
Texas A&M University
kezi.com

Family displaced after house fire in Lebanon

LEBANON, Ore. -- A family is displaced after a fire damaged a home in Lebanon Saturday afternoon, officials said. This happened on Park Street just after noon, officials said. People who lived nearby called 911 after seeing and smelling smoke coming from the home. When crews arrived, they found light,...
LEBANON, OR
kezi.com

Early morning crash on Interstate 5 sends one to the hospital

COBURG, Ore. -- A two-vehicle crash sent one person to the hospital in critical condition and delayed traffic for several hours this morning, officials say. At about 4:40 a.m. on July 8, the Coburg Rural Fire District responded to a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 5 near Coburg. According to officials, a small sedan rear-ended a construction vehicle causing severe damage to the sedan and critical injuries to its driver. The driver of the sedan was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment. The driver of the construction vehicle was unharmed.
oregontoday.net

Homicide Investigation, Lane Co., July 11

Investigators are at a residence in the 44000blk of McKenzie Hwy. near Leaburg. The Lane County Sheriff’s Office received a call shortly after 10:00pm Friday night that a male had been assaulted. The victim, a male resident in his 70’s, died following the assault. His identity along with specific details about the assault are being withheld at this time. Investigators have identified 37 year old Nickolas Trevor Jessee as a person of interest. Jessee fled the scene prior to investigators arriving, however it is believed that he may still be in the area. Jessee is described as a white male adult standing approximately 5’09” and weighing approximately 170lbs. Law Enforcement resources are continuing to search the area for him. We ask that the public refrain from picking up hitchhikers and immediately report any suspicious activity in the area. If Jessee is spotted, please dial 911. It is not known if Jessee is armed at this time.
LANE COUNTY, OR
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
62K+
Followers
57K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy