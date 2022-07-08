Kentucky Football Countdown: 57 days till kickoff

Photo by Dr. Michael Huang | Kentucky Sports Radio

The Big Blue Nation is barreling toward the start of the 2022 Kentucky football season. Now only 57 days away from kickoff, see how that number pops up throughout UK football history.

The Kentucky football team has played 257 games against teams ranked in The Associated Press Top 25 Poll. The Wildcats own a 46-206-5 record against ranked opponents. Mark Stoops is 9-12 vs. Top 25 teams since 2015.

Stephen Johnson completed .5749 percent of his career passes at Kentucky to rank No. 6 in school history. He’s .01 higher than Bill Ransdell at No. 7. Speaking of Stephen Johnson, congratulations are in order. The former UK QB got down on one knee and she said yes.

Kentucky’s Lou Michaels is the only offensive tackle ever named SEC Player of the Year. He won the award in 1957 after his second straight consensus All-American campaign. In addition to his work on the offensive line, Michaels also handled the Cats’ kicking and punting duties. He played 12 years in the NFL and he was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 1992.

Joey Worley was Kentucky’s all-time leading scorer when his career concluded in 1987. He made 57 field goals in his career, including a 52-yarder in the fourth quarter of the 1984 Hall of Fame Game that proved to be the game-winner in a 20-19 victory over Wisconsin. Only Austin MacGinnis has made more field goals at Kentucky than Worley.

Kentucky passed for 571 yards in a 68-34 victory over Louisville in 1998, the first game ever at Don’t-Call-Me-Papa John’s Cardinal Stadium. A school record at the time, Tim Couch’s Cats tossed eight touchdown passes in the bloodbath. The Kentucky football team threw for more yards in one game in 1998 than they threw in the entire 1975 season.