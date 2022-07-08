ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Kentucky Football Countdown: 57 days till kickoff

On3.com
On3.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3r4U6q_0gZ7mase00
Photo by Dr. Michael Huang | Kentucky Sports Radio

The Big Blue Nation is barreling toward the start of the 2022 Kentucky football season. Now only 57 days away from kickoff, see how that number pops up throughout UK football history.

The Kentucky football team has played 257 games against teams ranked in The Associated Press Top 25 Poll. The Wildcats own a 46-206-5 record against ranked opponents. Mark Stoops is 9-12 vs. Top 25 teams since 2015.

Stephen Johnson completed .5749 percent of his career passes at Kentucky to rank No. 6 in school history. He’s .01 higher than Bill Ransdell at No. 7. Speaking of Stephen Johnson, congratulations are in order. The former UK QB got down on one knee and she said yes.

Kentucky’s Lou Michaels is the only offensive tackle ever named SEC Player of the Year. He won the award in 1957 after his second straight consensus All-American campaign. In addition to his work on the offensive line, Michaels also handled the Cats’ kicking and punting duties. He played 12 years in the NFL and he was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 1992.

Joey Worley was Kentucky’s all-time leading scorer when his career concluded in 1987. He made 57 field goals in his career, including a 52-yarder in the fourth quarter of the 1984 Hall of Fame Game that proved to be the game-winner in a 20-19 victory over Wisconsin. Only Austin MacGinnis has made more field goals at Kentucky than Worley.

Kentucky passed for 571 yards in a 68-34 victory over Louisville in 1998, the first game ever at Don’t-Call-Me-Papa John’s Cardinal Stadium. A school record at the time, Tim Couch’s Cats tossed eight touchdown passes in the bloodbath. The Kentucky football team threw for more yards in one game in 1998 than they threw in the entire 1975 season.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
On3.com

Decision Day: Will Alabama land QB commit No. 2 on Monday?

On Monday, one of the nation’s top uncommitted quarterbacks will announce his decision. Dylan Lonergan, a product of Snellville (Ga.) Brookwood High School, is set to commit later today. Lonergan is currently down to a top three of Alabama, South Carolina, and Stanford. Here are the details for Lonergan’s...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
On3.com

New projection for 4-star QB to Auburn

Four-star 2024 quarterback Air Noland of Fairburn (Ga.) Langston Hughes has visited Auburn “five or six times,” he told Auburn Live last week. Now, he plans to return for Auburn’s Big Cat Weekend recruiting event later this month. That alone is significant. Now consider this:. He has...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lexington, KY
Football
Lexington, KY
Sports
State
Wisconsin State
City
Lexington, KY
City
Louisville, KY
Local
Kentucky Sports
State
Kentucky State
Lexington, KY
College Sports
Local
Kentucky College Sports
Local
Kentucky Football
On3.com

Shane Beamer reveals his favorite tradition at South Carolina

After one season with South Carolina football, head coach Shane Beamer already has a few favorite game day traditions. As with most SEC programs, there’s a ritual to go along with the football games. Auburn flies its War Eagle before every game. Texas A&M’s drumline leads the Aggies out of the tunnel. Tennessee runs through the “T.” Waka Flocka Flame’s “Grove Street Party” kicks off Kentucky games. And Garth Brooks’ voice rings out in “Callin’ Baton Rouge” before LSU takes the field.
COLUMBIA, SC
On3.com

Paul Finebaum predicts future SEC, Big Ten expansion, hints at ACC involvement

The path we’ve taken towards conference expansion and realignment has been a winding one. We started in the SEC with the additions of Oklahoma and Texas. The latest stop has taken the Big Ten out west for additions of USC and UCLA. Although there are vague ideas of where it goes from here, no one knows where it travels next. Paul Finebaum’s map keeps the next stop on this path for the SEC and Big Ten going through the ACC.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Report: Greg Sankey pitches plan to dramatically change NCAA Tournament, drawing ire

The majority of the college realignment conversation has followed the narrative of what it means for college football. What it means for college basketball and other sports, though, remains to be seen as well. The biggest ramification from that would fall on what it means for the NCAA Tournament. According to The Stadium’s Jeff Goodman, SEC commissioner Greg Sankey wants it to look completely different.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Stoops
Person
Tim Couch
On3.com

Additional details emerge on USC, UCLA leaving Pac-12 for Big Ten

In a move that seems poised to disrupt college football, USC and UCLA announced they would be leaving the PAC-12 for the Big Ten. Seemingly, this was in response to the SEC adding Texas and Oklahoma in 2021. The conference wanted to keep up with the SEC. Meanwhile, the two Los Angeles schools wanted to be in a better position long-term.
LOS ANGELES, CA
On3.com

Brian Branch gives his initial impressions of new Alabama receiver Jermaine Burton

Georgia may have toppled Alabama in the National Championship game, but Nick Saban still came away with a small victory in wide receiver Jermaine Burton. Behind freshman tight end phenom Brock Bowers, Burton was the Bulldogs’ leading receiver — and the top among the team’s wideouts. Following the conclusion of the College Football Playoff, he hopped in the portal and right across the conference to Alabama.
MONTGOMERY, AL
On3.com

Michigan football freshman class is 'stunningly prepared physically'

Michigan Wolverines football has plenty of talent returning on its 2022 roster, but the several members of the freshman class may be too good to keep off the field. Head coach Jim Harbaugh and Co. reeled in the ninth-ranked haul nationally, highlighted by one five-star and 12 four-stars. At the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football Team#American Football#The Big Blue Nation#The Associated Press#Wildcats#Sec#All American
On3.com

Are changes coming to the transfer portal?

Between the transfer portal and name, image and likeness, there’s no shortage of controversial topics in college athletics currently. With recruiting taking the spotlight throughout the summer, NIL has taken center stage in recent months. Eight-figure deals to high school quarterbacks will always be a hot topic. But once...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Texas A&M Football: Las Vegas releases early point spreads for 5 games on Aggies schedule

The Texas A&M Aggies once again shoulder high expectations heading into the 2022 season. Going into Jimbo Fisher’s fifth season in College Station, Aggie fans are ready to finally see their guys ascend to the College Football Playoffs. This week, Las Vegas oddsmakers released the point spreads for some of Texas A&M’s most critical 2022 matchups – Miami, Arkansas, Alabama, Florida and LSU.
LAS VEGAS, NV
On3.com

Report: SEC wants to stay at 16 teams amid expansion rumors

The SEC isn’t looking to add any more teams to their conference, according to multiple SEC sources via Saturday Down South. With USC and UCLA joining the Big Ten and a myriad of other programs looking for future direction, many have theorized the SEC could open up their doors, like they’re doing for the Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners. However, that doesn’t seem to be the preference of SEC presidents.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

Florida State moves up in On3 Consensus Team Recruiting Rankings

Florida State landed a commitment Monday from Clearwater (Fla.) Clearwater Academy International four-star offensive tackle Lucas Simmons. The pledge moved the Seminoles up to No. 17 in the 2023 On3 Consensus Team Recruiting Rankings. Florida State’s class is currently No. 4 in the ACC behind Clemson, Miami and Louisville.
CLEARWATER, FL
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
63K+
Followers
57K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy