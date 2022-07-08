ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Niceville, FL

Oregon men's basketball will reportedly take part in 2023 Emerald Coast Classic

By Jarrid Denney about 5 hours
Photo by Brian Murphy/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The 2023 preseason schedule is already starting to take shape for the Oregon men’s basketball program.

According to a report from Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports, Oregon, Ohio State, and Alabama will all take part in the 2023 Emerald Coast Classic, with a fourth team yet to be determined.

The Emerald Coast Classic has been held annually at Northwest Florida State College in Niceville, Florida, since 2014. The 2021 iteration of the tournament was won by LSU, who defeated Wake Forest in the final.

Oregon has never taken part in the tournament. Dates for the tournament have not yet been announced.

The Ducks will look to bounce back in 2022-23 after a disappointing 2021-22 campaign that ended with a second-round loss at the NIT.

