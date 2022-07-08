ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

This Is How Much Money You Need To Be 'Happy' In California

By Logan DeLoye
KYLD WiLD 94.9
KYLD WiLD 94.9
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Pclfx_0gZ7lpuW00
Photo : Getty Images

Though being "happy" is extremely relative to the individual, there is data out there that ties together how much money you need to make per year in California to be financially comfortable. GOBankingRates compiled data based on the cost of living in each state in search of that happy amount. On a global scale, an individual needs to make an average of $95,000 annually to be "satisfied". For North America, that number is $105,000. Money cannot physically buy happiness, but it can help relieve stress and burden in certain situations. So, how much money do you need to make to live comfortably in California?

According to GOBankingRates, the yearly income needed to be happy in California is $149,310. This is well over the $60,000 to $75,000 range that the source details is needed for "emotional well-being".

Here is what GoBankingRates had to say about California salaries:

"California’s notoriously high cost of living is on display here, with just over $149,000 a year being needed to secure happiness. While California’s staggering 16.3% unemployment rate at the height of the pandemic has come down, 4.9% is still among the highest in the nation."

For more information regarding the salary needed to live comfortably in each state visit HERE.

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

Stimulus Checks: See If You're Eligible for a State Tax Rebate and When the Money Will Go Out

With prices increasing due to inflation and growing concern about the economy going into a possible recession, more than a dozen states are looking to send money to taxpayers in the form of tax refunds and relief checks as a way to ease the strain on their wallets. To help residents, some states are also looking at statewide child tax credits and a gas tax holiday to bring gas prices down at the pump. This follows the federal government issuing three rounds of stimulus checks during the economic downturn caused by the pandemic.
CALIFORNIA STATE
MarketRealist

How to Apply for California Inflation Relief Checks

California inflation relief checks are coming for residents who qualify for the payment. The payment targets millions of people in the state with little income. Who's eligible for California’s inflation relief payment, and when will the checks arrive?. Article continues below advertisement. Sky-high inflation continues to devastate families across...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
State
California State
Local
California Government
Washington Examiner

We warned you — California just went and leaked gun owners' personal data

Just when you think gun control advocates can't do anything more to lose the trust of gun owners, they find a way. After multiple warnings from gun owners, and from this editorial page, California accidentally posted its entire database of concealed carry permit holders and their personal information when the state launched its new online firearms portal Monday, per the Reload.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
Distractify

Woman Claims Landlord Attempted to Increase Rent Before Her Lease Expired in Viral TikTok

Home purchasing and property values hit an all-time high in 2022, making the dream of owning a house or a bit of land for oneself all the more difficult for many Americans. As a result, renting/leasing has also become an extremely difficult prospect for people as they are unable to find affordable places to live, with landlords raising the rent as much as they can even for long-term tenants to capitalize on the current state of the housing market.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Fox News

Gavin Newsom vacations in Montana despite California banning official travel to state

California Governor Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, vacationed in Montana this week even though his administration banned official travel to the state last summer. The governor's office confirmed to a state outlet that Newsom is vacationing in the Big Sky State, which Golden State Attorney General Rob Bunta added to the list of states California officials are banned from traveling to under state law.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Unemployment
Eater

The Federal Government Just Dealt a Blow to California State Animal Law

The president just mettled with animal farmers in California, but, maybe more significantly, with animal rights activists in the state. According to the Chronicle, the Biden administration asked the Supreme Court to reinstate pork producers’ lawsuit against Proposition 12, a law setting minimum cage standards for pigs, chickens, and veal calves. The companies who brought the suit— the National Pork Producers Council and the National Farm Bureau Federation — argue the law interferes too greatly with transnational commerce. The administration, for what it’s worth, is arguing courts should not have dismissed the suit, not that the law itself is unconstitutional.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Money

The Best Hospitals In America Right Now

There’s a good chance that at some point in your lifetime, either you or a loved one will require hospital care. Whether for the birth of a new child, a preventative test or a more serious health issue, your hospital stay is one of the most important investments you will ever make.
HEALTH SERVICES
Reason.com

The War on Weed Continues in California, Which Supposedly Legalized Marijuana Six Years Ago

According to a recent press release from the U.S. Department of Justice, Californians can sleep a little easier thanks to the brave work of federal and local cops who dismantled a criminal organization in San Diego County. Ryan L. Korner, the special agent in charge of the IRS-Criminal Investigation office in Los Angeles, says the gangsters who pleaded guilty to federal felonies last week didn't care "how their actions negatively impact innocent people, the community, or our society." Chula Vista Police Chief Roxana Kennedy says such criminals "pose a significant health and safety hazard to the public, especially our youth."
SAN DIEGO, CA
KYLD WiLD 94.9

KYLD WiLD 94.9

San Francisco, CA
3K+
Followers
369
Post
521K+
Views
ABOUT

The Bay's #1 Hit Music Station!

 https://wild949.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy