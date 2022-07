► From the Spokesman-Review — We might be done with the virus, but it isn’t done with us (by Shawn Vestal) — Case numbers in Spokane County and around the state are up – nothing like the winter surge, but very much going in the wrong direction. Our hospitalization rates resemble February, when the massive winter surge was waning but still high. Last week, the CDC named Spokane County as one of 15 Washington counties with “high” case numbers, recommending that people wear masks to bring down the spread. In addition to us, Clallam, Grays Harbor, Pacific, Lewis, Thurston, Pierce, Chelan, Douglas, Grant, Ferry, Lincoln, Walla Walla, Columbia and Asotin counties all have high case rates, the CDC said.

SPOKANE COUNTY, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO