Matt Gush

Two teenagers were sent to the hospital after a shooting in Aurora overnight.

Police said the shooting happened near East Colfax Avenue and Beeler Street around 1:30 a.m. Friday.

The victims, an 18-year-old and 15-year-old, were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Authorities are asking anyone with information regarding the incident to contact the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.