Performances continue at Eunice Players’ Theatre

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) – The St. Landry BBQ Fest kicked off the Fourth of July weekend. Occurring from Friday through Sunday at the Yambilee Building. Live performances from various musicians, carnival rides, rock climbing, a mechanical bull, and the barbecue cook-off. It’s a festival that has been gone but not forgotten since 2014. Parish President Jessie Bellard said he wanted to bring it back this year. “This is what we’re trying to express to the people. You come out here, and you see kids. You see their parents with them. You see them riding rides together; this is what our parish is all about,” says Bellard.

8 DAYS AGO