ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eunice, LA

Performances continue at Eunice Players’ Theatre

Eunice News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEunice Players’ Theatre’s “Charlotte’s Web” has five more performances including today at 2 p.m....

www.eunicetoday.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Baton Rouge Business Report

Mr. Milkshake looking to open Lafayette location

Mr. MilkShake & Espresso Bar is not your typical ice cream shop. With extravagant concoctions, owner Colin Odinet aims to provide an over-the-top milkshake experience. The shop, which also has a traveling food truck, opened in Denham Springs in June 2021. The menu includes south Louisiana-themed milkshakes like “Louisiana Turtle” and “Big Easy Foster.” Some milkshakes are piled high with slices of cake, cheesecake or cannolis.
LAFAYETTE, LA
99.9 KTDY

Lafayette Restaurant Earns Title ‘Best Barbecue in the State’

A Lafayette restaurant that is known for its delicious smoked and barbequed menu items has been honored by The Food Network. The TV network honored Johnson's Boucaniere as part of its "50 States of Barbecue". Basically, they have cultivated and compiled a list of the best places for barbecue across the country. And to no one's surprise in Acadiana, Johnson's was chosen as the best of the best.
LAFAYETTE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Entertainment
City
Eunice, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Performance Info#Havingfun#Performing#Musical Theater
Eunice News

Michael Ray Regan

IOTA-It is with heavy hearts that the family of Michael Ray Regan announces his passing on Saturday, July 9, 2022 at his home with loved ones by his side at the age of 62. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 15, 2022 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Iota. Burial will follow in the St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery with Father Jude Thierry, Celebrant. Michael…
IOTA, LA
KLFY.com

Pay it Forward: woman helps friends remodel their home

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Every month, KLFY News 10 partners with Giles Automotive to spotlight local residents who pay it forward. This month for Pay it Forward, Morgan Hart decided to help her friend as they remodel their home when tasked with deciding who to gift $1,000 to. Morgan...
LAFAYETTE, LA
Eunice News

News notes

Satellite Social Club BBQ fundraiser set The Satellite Social & Civic Club Inc. will have its annual BBQ Fundraiser from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. July 16. Pickup will be at the Southeast Neighborhood Center Pavilion, 101 City Ave., Eunice. The fundraiser dinners include: a pork steak sandwich with a drink and chips for $9; chicken leg quarter with a drink and chips for $7; and hot link with a…
EUNICE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
WAFB.com

Heart of Louisiana: Sallier Oak

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s a large, very old oak tree that’s been battered and bruised over the centuries, and it has become a symbol of survival and resilience in southwest Louisiana. At the time, the first European settlers arrived in southwest Louisiana, it was mostly flat...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KLFY News 10

St. Landry BBQ Fest returns to the parish

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) – The St. Landry BBQ Fest kicked off the Fourth of July weekend. Occurring from Friday through Sunday at the Yambilee Building. Live performances from various musicians, carnival rides, rock climbing, a mechanical bull, and the barbecue cook-off. It’s a festival that has been gone but not forgotten since 2014. Parish President Jessie Bellard said he wanted to bring it back this year. “This is what we’re trying to express to the people. You come out here, and you see kids. You see their parents with them. You see them riding rides together; this is what our parish is all about,” says Bellard.
KPLC TV

How to stay informed this hurricane season

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - There are several great tools that you can pick up to help you prepare and track the potential storms coming up this year. The 2022 hurricane season is upon us and we have already checked off the first name on the list which was Alex earlier in the year with the next one being Bonnie.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
92.9 THE LAKE

VIDEO and Pictures: Yesterday’s Storm Rolled in Loud and Proud

These recent storms that have been coming through our area have not only been giving us much-needed rain, not to mention a break in the heat, but also have provided us with some amazing photo and video opportunities. Yesterday's storm was no exception. The lightning crawling across the clouds, and touching down at times was intense. Although it caused a lot of problems for some homeowners, it made for some amazing video footage. After the rain had passed, it left behind a giant rainbow that seemed to be the most picture-perfect one we have seen in quite some time.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - July 9, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for July 9, 2022. Albert James Ceasar, 56, Sulphur: Violations of protective orders. Kimberly Ann Romero, 43, DeQuincy: Possession of a Schedule II drug; Drug paraphernalia; Tail lamps. David Andrew Melancon, 39, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule II drug; Possession...
LAKE CHARLES, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy