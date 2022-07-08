Watch: Manchester United Home Kit For The 2022-2023 Season Is Here

As reported before, Manchester United new home kit would be released on July the 8th, well, it’s finally here and it is amazing.

It was about time for the Red Devils to go vintage on their home kit as the previous ones perhaps were too simple and even a bit lame.

This jersey resembles the 1990’s Manchester United home kit, bringing back the collar design to give the new shirt a traditional feel.

A good reason for the Old Trafford side going retro this time is the massive popularity the 1990 home kit had back then.

The logo from global technology firm DXC has been included on the sleeve of the new home kit, this multi-year deal with the American company will replace Kohler as shirt sponsor.

In addition there is still going to appear The Teamviewer brand once again on the front and centre of the home jersey, this will be the second year of partnership with the Software organization.

The Red Devils brought back their triangular polo collar from three decades ago. This shirt was used in style by former Manchester United Star Eric Cantona with his world famous turned up look.

Adidas have added their classic three stripes but this time in colour black on top of the shoulders, it also has a button design for the players to have the option of closing it up or wearing an open collar.

The new home kit is available at Adidas and the Manchester United online store, the jersey will retail for around 120 euros in its Authentic version.

