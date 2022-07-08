ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcallen, TX

McAllen Mayor Calls Abbott Order On Illegal Immigrants “Logistical Nightmare”

By jsalinas
kurv.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe mayor of McAllen is unsure that Governor Abbott’s order to send illegal immigrants back to the border will work the way...

www.kurv.com

Comments / 19

Meredith Rutkowski
4d ago

The mayor wants it both ways and offers no solutions. Help, don't help, let them in, keep them out. Only hear criticism rather than support for anything.

Reply(2)
4
Career Army
4d ago

Abbott is just putting on another show.🤦🤦🤦🤦🤦🤦🤦🤦🤦 He's had zero success so far in stoping migrants. 💸💸💸💸💸Pure political theater. 🎭

Reply(6)
4
Ambrose CrowAmbrose
4d ago

Texas has the power it can be it's country use the force needed and required tax paying Americans in Texas and all of the USA need to have control of our borders if the USA does not support Texas on this mission our country could be a threat TERROST are aware of the easy entrance to this country and We as Americans need to address this concern our families and future could be jeopardy we need to be concerned about us first and then help the rest !!!! (send food and health aid to there country we encourage education and skill in this country and they have NEITHER)

Reply(1)
2
 

