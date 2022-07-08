ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Open Studio: Exploring art through community and literature

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week on Open Studio, Jared Bowen sits down with local artist Rob “ProBlak” Gibbs. He's known for his large-scale murals, which have been brightening up Boston neighborhoods for years. His latest work is “Breathe Life Together,” which he just...

Virtual: My Summers with a Serial Killer -- A Massachusetts True Crime Story

About The Book: Growing up on Cape Cod in the 1960s, Liza Rodman was a lonely little girl. During the summers, while her mother worked days in a local motel and danced most nights in the Provincetown bars, her babysitter -- the kind, handsome handyman at the motel where her mother worked -- took her and her sister on adventures in his truck. He bought them popsicles and together, they visited his “secret garden” in the Truro woods. To Liza, he was one of the few kind, understanding, and safe adults in her life. But there was one thing she didn’t know; their babysitter was a serial killer. Though Tony Costa’s gruesome case made screaming headlines in 1969 and beyond, Liza never made the connection between her friendly babysitter and the infamous killer of numerous women, including four in Massachusetts, until decades later. Haunted by nightmares and horrified by what she learned, Liza became obsessed with the case. Now, she and co-writer Jennifer Jordan reveal “a suspenseful portrayal of murderous madness in tandem with a child’s growing loneliness, neglect, and despair, a narrative collision that will haunt” you long after you finish it.
PROVINCETOWN, MA
WNAW

Enjoy LEGOS? Have an Awesome Family Experience Here in Massachusetts!

I feel like it’s a right of passage for parents to step on their kid’s LEGOS. That’s certainly the case in my home now, as my wife and I are stepping over and on lots of different Spider-Man LEGOS that our son is currently obsessed with. I actually secretly love this, because it gives me an excuse to both play with LEGOS and Spider-Man as an adult.
BOSTON, MA
Famous Cupcakes at Newton’s 4 Corners Pizza Taste as Good as They Look

Family-owned 4 Corners Pizza has served deep-dish pizza in Newton Highlands for 31 years. But since the March re-launch of its pizza cupcakes, the restaurant is attracting foodies from all over the region. It’s even gone viral. “It hasn’t really hit me yet,” said Nyk Chatzis, whose family owns...
NEWTON, MA
8 Airbnb Rentals for Your Summer Getaway

If your family is looking for a spot to enjoy some time away this summer, we’ve got some great options for you. These Airbnbs are just a short drive from Boston and have ocean views, private pools, game rooms and plenty of space for your family to spread out. We particularly love the ones with fire pits, naturally.
BOSTON, MA
Maurice Sendak
Sojourner Truth
Leominster, MA USA

I found my quilted heart at the Johnny Appleseed rest area in Leominster MA. I’m on my way to minister to families impacted by disability in Central MA this morning. I’m going to share God’s love with them I am bringing this heart with me to remind myself and my Special Touch Ministry family about the Gospel of Jesus .God’s Heart expressed toward us ❤️ I’m so encouraged!!! John 3:16…
LEOMINSTER, MA
Losing homophobic losers with spray paint lose in Hyde Park and now the cops are after them

Somebody with a can of black spray paint tried to scare off the people building and supporting what will be New England's first LGBTQ-friendly senior-citizen apartment complex overnight, by spraying homophobic and threatening messages on signs outside the former Rogers Middle School but all they did was fire those people up who vowed to work even faster to open its doors to its first residents.
BOSTON, MA
Wellesley High School graduate wins Miss Massachusetts pageant

Wellesley High School graduate Katrina Kincade is no stranger to donning an evening gown and answering tough questions on the fly, with grace and poise. The winner earlier this month of the 2022 Miss Massachusetts pageant at the Hanover Theatre for the Performing Arts in Worcester, the precursor to the Miss America competition, started gaining experience as a Wellesley Middle School student.
WELLESLEY, MA
Reckoning with the white supremacist march

This is the Radio Boston rundown for July 8. Tiziana Dearing is our host. We'll unpack the white supremacist march that occurred over Fourth of July weekend. Tito Jackson, former Boston City Councilor, joins us along with Joan Donovan, research director at Harvard's Shorenstein Center on Media, Politics and Public Policy and an expert in how extremist organizations organize and operate.
Strangers rescue visually impaired man who fell into Boston Harbor

BOSTON - A man who is visually impaired is looking for the two strangers who jumped into Boston Harbor to save his life. The misstep was captured by Isabella Scott, a TikTok influencer who was walking with her guide dog while shooting video of her fiancé Ezrick Marines walking with his guide dog, just outside the entrance of Fan Pier Park in the Seaport."I started shouting 'he can't swim, he can't swim' because that's the only logical thing I could think of to do at the time," Scott told WBZ. In the panic of the moment, she paused that live...
BOSTON, MA
MGH Institute of Health Professions Responds to Nursing Shortage with New Part-Time Bachelor’s Program

Boston, MA (July 11, 2022): Responding to an existing national nursing shortage that has been exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic, MGH Institute of Health Professions School of Nursing has launched a new part-time Accelerated Bachelor of Science in Nursing program that can help increase the number of bachelor’s prepared nurses that hospitals increasingly prefer.
BOSTON, MA

