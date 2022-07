Dry conditions have struck North Carolina this summer. According to the North Carolina State Climate Office, it is the driest start to the summer since 1999. This time last month, less than half of the state was designated “abnormally dry” by the National Integrated Drought Information System. That was mostly in the eastern part of the state. Now, more than 95% is covered and moderate drought conditions have moved west. It includes Charlotte and the surrounding area.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO