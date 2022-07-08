ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Crash involving trucks, cars on northbound I-94/43 at high rise bridge

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Wisconsin Department of Transportation shared traffic camera video...

www.fox6now.com

Comments / 0

Related
wearegreenbay.com

WI troopers hitching rides in trucks, target distracted drivers

(WFRV) – Wisconsin State Patrol (WSP) troopers will be keeping a sharp eye out for distracted driving during the week of July 11. According to WSP, the department, in partnership with the Wisconsin Motor Carrier Association, will be conducting #TrooperInATruck distracted driving details across the state. Officials explain that...
cbs3duluth.com

Minnesota man dies in OHV crash Saturday

DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - A 23-year-old is dead after an OHV crash near Leech Lake early Saturday morning. According to authorities, at 10:30 Saturday morning the Cass County Sheriff’s Office received a report of an Off-Highway Vehicle (OHV) crash near Shingobee Township. Authorities said the person who...
DULUTH, MN
CBS Minnesota

South Dakota Woman killed in crash in central Minnesota

ST. JOHNS TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- A South Dakota woman was killed in a crash between an SUV and a semi truck in central Minnesota Saturday morning, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.The agency said 56-year-old Sharon Berglund was a passenger in the SUV. The crash occurred in St. Johns Township on Highway 40 at County Road 7 around 10:15 a.m.The two vehicles collided in the intersection, the state patrol said. The SUV's driver, a 62-year-old South Dakota man, was hospitalized with injuries that were not life-threatening. The semi driver, a 40-year-old man from Alabama, was not injured.Berglund was not wearing a seat belt and died at the scene, the state patrol said.
ACCIDENTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Traffic
State
Wisconsin State
Wisconsin State
Wisconsin Cars
wrcitytimes.com

Area road construction update

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) North Central Region has provided updates on pending road projects in central Wisconsin. Construction schedules may fluctuate due to weather conditions and crew availability. A full update can be found at: https://projects.511wi.gov/weeklyupdates-nc/. Adams County. Intersection of Highways 13 & 21, scheduled for completion Aug....
ADAMS COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Fire chief: Combined Locks fire response may be largest in Wisconsin history

COMBINED LOCKS, Wis. (WBAY) - Firefighters from across the state say they’re still recovering from the Combined Locks fire that engulfed a paper warehouse over the weekend. The Combined Locks fire chief said Monday this fire had one of the biggest -- if not the biggest -- fire responses in Wisconsin’s history. He also said he couldn’t be more grateful for the help from 67 agencies and 700 emergency responders who helped to put this fire out.
COMBINED LOCKS, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Beltline Flex Lane scheduled to open Wednesday, WisDOT says

MADISON, Wis. — Madison’s Flex Lane will open Wednesday, making Wisconsin the 18th state in the nation to use the highway’s shoulder as a part-time travel lane. The lane will use the Beltline’s median shoulder and stretches from the Interstate 39/90 interchange to Whitney Way. Wisconsin Department of Transportation officials say it was designed to ease traffic congestion during peak...
MADISON, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Trucks#I 94#Traffic Camera#Traffic Accident
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin’s only free ferry reopens after brief closure

(WFRV) – After briefly suspending its services earlier this week, the Merrimac Ferry is back in operation, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT). WisDOT officials announced Saturday that the ferry, which crosses the Wisconsin River between Sauk and Columbia counties is back up and running after it shut down on Tuesday for mechanical repairs.
WISCONSIN STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Gas prices continue to fall across Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. — Gas prices are continuing to decline across the country, with Wisconsin being among the nation’s top 10 largest weekly decreases, according to AAA. Pump prices fell another 12 cents since last week, making the national average $4.67. The dip in the national average for a gallon of gas occurred despite a slight rise in demand, which AAA said is likely because of the Independence Day weekend.
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Catalytic converter thefts cost victims time, money

MILWAUKEE - It’s a crime committed in minutes that can cost victims thousands of dollars. Catalytic converter thieves are targeting vehicles across southeast Wisconsin. Some victims tell Contact 6 it took them months to recover from the quick, costly crime. Criminals stole Joshua Weithaus’ catalytic converter from his car...
MILWAUKEE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
96.7 The River

‘Herpes’ Is To Blame For A Large Fish Kill On This Minnesota Lake

It appears that a strain of herpes is to blame for a large fish kill on a Minnesota lake recently. According to the local watershed and pathology tests conducted by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, Koi Herpes Virus was the culprit that caused the death of between "1,000 - 2,000 common carp and a handful of catfish, largemouth bass, and black bullhead observed dead."
ALBERT LEA, MN
NBC 26 WGBA

Wisconsin hiker found dead at New Mexico's White Sands National Park

ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (AP) — A 27-year-old hiker who went missing while visiting White Sands National Park has been found dead, authorities said Friday. New Mexico state police and officials at the southern New Mexico park reported that rescue teams discovered the body of Brad Utegaar of Wausau, Wisconsin, earlier this week after a search was initiated over the holiday weekend. A military helicopter and state and federal officers helped with the effort.
WAUSAU, WI
wwisradio.com

Minnesota, Wisconsin Authorities Work Together On Body Found In Mississippi River

The Winona County Sheriff’s Department and the Winona Dive Rescue in Minnesota team have been working with the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Department in Wisconsin after the discovery of a woman’s body Tuesday. Fishermen spotted the 61-year-old victim’s body and made the report at about 4:00 p-m. She had been identified but her name isn’t being released yet. The location of the body was determined to be on the Wisconsin side of the state line. Authorities in Buffalo County are handling the investigation.
BUFFALO COUNTY, WI
WISN

24-year-old man killed as car hits two siblings watching fireworks in Menomonee Falls

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. — Police say an 18-year-old woman lost control of her car and hit a brother and sister watching fireworks in Menomonee Falls. One of the siblings, a 24-year-old man from North Carolina, died at the hospital. A 25-year-old woman, also from North Carolina, is still being treated for life-threatening injuries, that's according to police.
CBS Minnesota

Kids discover alligator in Wisconsin's Long Lake

CHINATOWN, Wis. -- It was a scaly discovery in a Wisconsin lake for a group of kids who found an alligator swimming in Long Lake.The lake is located near Sheboygan and Fond Du Lac counties.The alligator was not very big, but still big enough to cause quite a stir.An animal rescue team has the reptile now. They say he probably was released into the lake by his owner or simply got away.A representative from the rescue team said this the fourth alligator they've retrieved.The rescue says the owner has a week to claim the animal or it will go to a sanctuary.
LONG LAKE, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy