Crash involving trucks, cars on northbound I-94/43 at high rise bridge

ST. JOHNS TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- A South Dakota woman was killed in a crash between an SUV and a semi truck in central Minnesota Saturday morning, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.The agency said 56-year-old Sharon Berglund was a passenger in the SUV. The crash occurred in St. Johns Township on Highway 40 at County Road 7 around 10:15 a.m.The two vehicles collided in the intersection, the state patrol said. The SUV's driver, a 62-year-old South Dakota man, was hospitalized with injuries that were not life-threatening. The semi driver, a 40-year-old man from Alabama, was not injured.Berglund was not wearing a seat belt and died at the scene, the state patrol said.

ACCIDENTS ・ 1 DAY AGO