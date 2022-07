Village Northwest Unlimited in Sheldon is the recipient of a $10,000 grant from State Farm Insurance. The grant is one of 100 nationwide awarded by State Farm as part of its 100th anniversary. Melissa Bohrer with State Farm Insurance in Sheldon said it was an easy decision to make to support Village Northwest and its residents with this grant. The grant money will be used for rebuilding the gazebo on the Village campus. In addition to residents, community members use the gazebo often as they pass by on the Sheldon Recreational Trail.

SHELDON, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO