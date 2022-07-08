ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

Nevada expands eligibility for families to access child care

knpr
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNevada is expanding eligibility for families to access child care. With federal funds from the American Rescue Plan, Nevada is allocating $50 million to expand access to childcare and subsidize the cost for more...

knpr.org

KOLO TV Reno

Affordable housing: Study says Nevada is among the worst in the nation

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The National Low Income Housing Coalition says Nevada falls behind every other state in the country when it comes to affordable and available housing for low income renters. “Between inflation and the impacts of a hot housing market that we’re seeing with the pandemic, Nevada is...
Elko Daily Free Press

Trump calls Nevada a crime ‘cesspool,’ boosts Lombardo and Laxalt in Vegas

NAOKA FOREMAN MICHELLE RINDELS The Nevada Independent. Former President Donald Trump told a Las Vegas audience on Friday that Nevada is a “cesspool of crime” and that Gov. Steve Sisolak is “letting your state go to hell” in a campaign speech focused on boosting Republican nominees for governor and Senate and promoting policies that are tougher on crime and gentler on police.
8newsnow.com

Web Extra: Nevada political spending will be in the millions

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — If you think you’re already seeing a lot of political ads, just wait. Millions of dollars are spent every political season to get your vote and this is just the beginning. UNLV Assistant Professor Kenneth Miller talked with Politics Now host John Langeler about...
Nevada Appeal

Susan Brown, Nevada budget director, retiring

Susan Brown, Nevada’s budget director, will officially retire July 19. Brown was appointed to the post by Gov. Steve Sisolak after he took office. Before that she was the chief deputy in the office that manages Nevada’s state budget. Brown began her career with the state in 1997....
Hyperallergic

Nevada Artists Mobilize to Establish a Sacred Mountain Range as National Monument

SEARCHLIGHT, NV — Typically in the item action list for most practicing artists, you will find a broad swath of activities: keep studio hours; generate new work; engage community members; curate an exhibition; and keep chugging along for that solo show or group exhibition. I feel comfortable asserting that a far less often checked box in the eclectic laundry list of creative endeavors is to make a substantial contribution to the establishment of a new national monument. But that is what Kim Garrison Mean, Sergio “Checko” Salgado, and Mikayla Whitmore have managed to do, and organize an exhibition about it.
walls102.com

World War II-era boat emerges from shrinking Lake Mead

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A sunken boat dating back to World War II is the latest object to emerge from a shrinking reservoir that straddles Nevada and Arizona. The Higgins landing craft that has long been 185 feet below the surface is now nearly halfway out of the water at Lake Mead. According to dive tours company Las Vegas Scuba, it was used to survey the Colorado River decades ago, sold to the marina and then sunk. The boat is just the latest in a series of objects unearthed by declining water levels in Lake Mead. Experts say climate change and drought have led to the surface dropping to its lowest level in about 20 years.
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Charles Barkley urges support for Operation Save the Basin

STATELINE, Nev. — Charles Barkley has been actively involved in raising money and awareness for fire safety in Lake Tahoe since the Angora Fire devastated the area 15 years ago. In a joint statement with Tahoe Douglas Fire Protection District Chief Scott Lindgren, Barkley urged his supporters to donate...
The Sierra Nevada Ally

Why have all the trees been dying?

Once the snow started melting around Lake Tahoe and the hiking and biking season began I suddenly came to the realization that there has been a huge increase in the number of brown trees in the forest around Lake Tahoe. Many ridges that were once a wave of green, are now mottled with swaths of brown dead trees. Even around my own house a half dozen trees have turned from vibrant green to brown in just the last six months. Why the sudden increase in tree death, and what does it mean? I decided to find out by talking to a few of our local forest experts.
Mountain Democrat

Vikingsholm historic tours return to Emerald Bay

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE — Nestled among the pinecone curtains of Lake Tahoe’s Emerald Bay is Vikingsholm, a castle full of history, natural beauty and what many consider to be the greatest display of Scandinavian architecture in the western hemisphere. Summer tours of the property have returned leaving, every...
knpr

Badwater 135 ultramarathon kicks off in Death Valley on Monday night

We've heard of half marathons, marathons, even ultra marathons, but starting Monday, we will see runners taking part in what’s known as the world’s toughest foot race — a 135-mile ultra marathon. In the Badwater 135 World Championship race, runners will have 48 hours to complete the...
