Nevada expands eligibility for families to access child care

SEARCHLIGHT, NV — Typically in the item action list for most practicing artists, you will find a broad swath of activities: keep studio hours; generate new work; engage community members; curate an exhibition; and keep chugging along for that solo show or group exhibition. I feel comfortable asserting that a far less often checked box in the eclectic laundry list of creative endeavors is to make a substantial contribution to the establishment of a new national monument. But that is what Kim Garrison Mean, Sergio “Checko” Salgado, and Mikayla Whitmore have managed to do, and organize an exhibition about it.
