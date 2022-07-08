ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford, IL

State awards 3 park grants in region

The Telegraph
The Telegraph
 4 days ago

HARTFORD — Park projects in Hartford, Carrollton and Roodhouse are among 87 selected to share $30.3 million in grants to acquire open space and develop and improve recreational...

www.thetelegraph.com

The Telegraph

Alton discusses HVAC repairs

ALTON – Heating, ventilation and air conditioning epairs took over the conversation at Monday's Committee of the Whole meeting in Alton. Aldermen at Wednesday's city council meeting will vote on a letter of intent with Trane U.S., Inc., based in Fenton, Missouri, to complete an Investment Grade Audit to address the city's aging physical plant infrastructure, improve indoor air quality and increase comfort and energy efficiency in five municipal facilities.
ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

Scheffel Boyle announces new staff, interns

ALTON — Scheffel Boyle CPAs has announced the addition of six staff accountants and five summer interns to its team. The additions include Southern Illinois University Edwardsville graduates Brendan Smith, Reilly Weaver, Cailee Schmidt and Tawney Colombo; Elliott Prott from McKendree University; and Alex Birchler from Drake University. Smith,...
ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

Jersey County will crown fair queen Wednesday

JERSEYVILLE - The Jersey County Queen Pageant is set for 7 p.m. on Wednesday, July 13. This year's contestants include Emma Hahn, Kailey Smith, Tabitha McGuire, Matilynn Thornsbury, Allie Hunn and Sammie Malley.  Pageant seats on the track will be available for $8. The winner will compete in Springfield at the Illinois County Fair Convention in January for the title of Miss Illinois County Fair Queen. Contestants for the Little Miss Jersey County Fair Queen include Josie Mae Carpunky, Rosalie Hay, Hattie Mae Kadell, Adalynn Perdun, Jane Abbey, Annabeth Childs, Lola Yoder, Ryleigh Guthrie, Parker Turner, Tessa Huelskoetter, Nora Hagen, Lucille Lilley, Carly Ringhausen, Diem Hurt and Margaret Newell.
JERSEY COUNTY, IL
The Telegraph

Granite City eyes $2.2M project

A new entertainment area, including a concert venue, is planned for downtown Granite City, Granite City Mayor Mike Parkinson said the new arts and entertainment area would be known as The District and would include a new performance venue called The Mill at 1311 20th St., formerly the site of the Niedringhaus United Methodist Church.
GRANITE CITY, IL
The Telegraph

Jefferson program set in Carrollton

CARROLLTON — David McGraw, social studies teacher at North Greene High School in White Hall, will present a free program on Thomas Jefferson at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 17, at the meeting of the Greene County Historical and Genealogical Society in the historic Lee-Baker-Hodges Building on the northeast corner of the Carrollton Public Square.
CARROLLTON, IL
The Telegraph

Alton Women's Home celebrating 125 years

ALTON - The Alton Women's Home will be marking its 125th anniversary on Wednesday, July 13. In February 1897, the Alton Woman's Home Association (AWHA) meet for the first time to establish this home for Alton. The group met six times during the next three weeks to decide on a location for the home. On Feb. 24, Henry Watson unexpectedly appeared at their meeting and offered the old Dolbee Homestead for consideration, for the fee of $10 per month.The women enthusiastically accepted his offer. On March 2, the group gathered again to set about equipping the home. Several local churches offered to furnish a room. Arrangements were also underway to interview a suitable person for the position of matron.
ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

Sierra Club plans Cahokia Mounds talk Tuesday

ALTON - The Sierra Club will have its monthly speaker series at 6:30-8 p.m. Tuesday, July 12, at the Old Bakery Beer Company, 400 Landmarks Blvd., Alton. Bill Iseminger, an archaeologist and well known author who recently retired as assistant site manager at Cahokia Mounds State Historic Site in Collinsville, is the featured speaker. His presentation will cover the previous cultural traditions and the rise, fluorescence and demise of Cahokia. He will discuss the site's many features and results of past and current archaeological research, as well as the development of a world-class Interpretive Center. Participants are invited to have dinner and meet the speaker at 5 p.m. Participants can also attend via ZOOM https://bit.ly/3yk0acS.. To register to attend this event (in-person or via Zoom), go to https://www.sierraclub.org/illinois/piasa-palisades.
CAHOKIA, IL
The Telegraph

Jersey County Fair kicks off Tuesday

JERSEYVILLE — The Jersey County Fair starts Tuesday and runs through July 17 at 100 W. Fairground Ave. in Jerseyville. Fair festivities will begin in earnest on Tuesday, with the first livestock competition — this one involving sheep — being judged at 8 a.m. A parade to kick off the fair proper will be at 6 p.m., followed by the Jersey County Talent Show in the fair’s grandstand.
JERSEY COUNTY, IL
The Telegraph

Bright idea

ALTON — In a sign of the times, the owner of a house in the 500 block of Washington Avenue in Alton has erected a large number of solar panels adjacent to the structure. According to the U.S. Department of Energy just over 3 percent of the electricity used in the United States is solar generated. Those numbers are likely to grow since the cost of solar panels have dropped 70 percent since 2014.
ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

Tharp named new state senator

WOOD RIVER — Madison County Sheriff’s Department Capt. Kris Tharp on Friday was sworn in as Illinois' newest state senator. Tharp, of Bethalto, succeeds former state Sen. Rachelle Aud Crowe, D-Glen Carbon, who resigned last month to become the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Illinois. Tharp was sworn in Friday morning at Laborers’ Local 338 in Wood River by Chief Circuit Judge William Mudge after his selection by Democratic Party officials.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
The Telegraph

Monster opens in Grafton

GRAFTON — Fans quickly found a reason to enjoy Grafton's newest attraction, the Mississippi Monster, at Raging Rivers Waterpark. The long anticipated opening of the ride occurred Saturday. Monday's patrons seemed to be enjoying the new water attraction which has three hidden chambers, enclosed tubes and a splash at the end.
GRAFTON, IL
The Telegraph

I-55/70 roadwork starts Monday

FAIRMONT CITY — The Illinois Department of Transportation has announced a lane closure on Interstate 55 northbound/I-70 eastbound at Illinois 111 starting Monday. The right lane of I-55 northbound/70 eastbound will be closed to allow crews to perform repairs on the structure over Illinois 111. The closure is estimated to last about two weeks.
FAIRMONT CITY, IL
The Telegraph

Evergreen Place plans luau

ALTON — Evergreen Place Supportive Living is planning a "Luau on the Patio" 6:30-8:30 p.m. Friday, July 29, at 100 Glenhaven Drive in Alton. The event will feature food and entertainment by Big Papa G.
ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

Sewer work closes several Alton streets

ALTON — Several street closures are in effect in Alton as Illinois American Water continues work begun in February. More than six miles of sanitary sewer main are being installed in Alton. The work will continue until 2023. When Illinois American Water acquired the Alton Regional Wastewater system in 2019, the company pledged it would address requirements set forth by the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency to remedy combined sewer overflows.
ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

Police cycling memorial starts Thursday in Alton

ALTON — The 18th Annual Cycle Across Illinois benefiting Illinois Concerns of Police Survivors is planned July 13-17. The ride will start at 6:47 a.m. Thursday at the Alton Marina with a memorial service for three area officers killed in 2021. Riders will leave Alton at 7:32 a.m. and pedal to Springfield where they are expected to gather at 5:51 p.m.
ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

South Roxana Farmer's Market returns Monday

SOUTH ROXANA - South Roxana Farmer's and Artisan's Market will starts its season at the South Roxana Dad's Club parking lot, 417 Roxana Ave., from 4-8 p.m. Monday, July 11. The Village of South Roxana brings its Farmer's and Artisan's Market back for another year. The market aims to provide nutritious food and fresh produce to the community and give back to area residents during each month of market days. Vendor fees are $5 per market. In July, if a vendor makes a donation of school supplies, their vendor fee is returned. In August, donations of personal care items will be accepted and in September the market is accepting winter coats. The market will run every Monday from July 11-Sept. 26.
SOUTH ROXANA, IL
The Telegraph

Pro-choice rally held in Alton

ALTON — A small group of pro-choice advocates gathered for a peaceful rally in Alton Saturday afternoon. About 15 people yelled to passing motorists during the rally at the corner of East Broadway and Piasa Street in the wake of last month's U.S. Supreme Court that no longer gives women a constitutional right to abortion. The decision placed abortion law under the jurisdiction of states; Illinois allows abortion but Missouri has banned it.
The Telegraph

The Telegraph

Alton, IL
ABOUT

The Telegraph is passionate and committed to its role as the watchdog and trusted source of news and entertainment for the Alton community and the River Bend region of Madison, Jersey, Calhoun, Macoupin, and Greene counties in Illinois.

 https://www.thetelegraph.com/

