ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Loved ones of journalist killed in West Bank lash out at US President Joe Biden

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GAyR1_0gZ7fBgi00
World News

The loved ones of a Palestinian-American reporter killed while covering an Israeli raid in the occupied West Bank have lashed out at Joe Biden.

Relatives of Al Jazeera reporter Shireen Abu Akleh expressed “grief, outrage and (a) sense of betrayal”, accusing the US of trying to erase Israel’s responsibility for her death.

A US statement earlier this week said Israeli fire likely killed her but that the May 11 shooting in the West Bank town of Jenin was not intentional.

Fallout from the killing is likely to cast a shadow over US President Mr Biden’s trip to Israel and the occupied West Bank next week.

It is as if you expect the world and us to now just move on. Silence would have been better

There was no immediate response from US officials.

A reconstruction by The Associated Press lent support to Palestinian eyewitnesses who said Ms Abu Akleh was shot by Israeli forces without making a final determination.

Investigations by CNN, the New York Times and the Washington Post, as well as monitoring by the UN human rights office, reached similar conclusions.

Israel denies Ms Abu Akleh was deliberately targeted, and says she could have been shot by an Israeli soldier or a Palestinian militant during an exchange of fire.

The State Department said in a July 4 statement that the bullet that killed her was too badly damaged to determine who fired it.

The statement said the US had summarised separate investigations by Israel and the Palestinian Authority, concluding that she was likely struck by Israeli fire.

But it found “no reason to believe that this was intentional”, saying it was the result of “tragic circumstances”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Lgxno_0gZ7fBgi00
Colleagues and friends react as the Palestinian flag-draped body of veteran Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh is brought to the news channel’s office in the West Bank city of Ramallah in May (Abbas Momani/Pool/AP) (AP)

The US did not explain how it reached those conclusions or cite evidence to support them.

Abu Akleh’s family said “all available evidence” suggests she was deliberately killed by an Israeli soldier and that the administration had “thoroughly failed to meet the bare minimum expectation” of a credible, independent investigation.

“Instead, the United States has been skulking toward the erasure of any wrongdoing by Israeli forces,” they said in a letter on Friday.

“It is as if you expect the world and us to now just move on. Silence would have been better.”

Relatives also asked Mr Biden to meet with them when he visits the region.

US politicians have pressed the administration for an independent investigation into the killing of Ms Abu Akleh, a veteran on-air correspondent for Al Jazeera’s Arabic language service who was widely known and respected across the Arab world.

Ms Abu Akleh, 51, had spent 25 years reporting on the harsh realities of life under Israeli military rule.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dcOev_0gZ7fBgi00
Israeli police confront mourners as they carry the coffin of Ms Abu Akleh (Maya Levin/AP) (AP)

Palestinians view her as a martyr to journalism as well as their national cause.

Israeli police drew widespread criticism when they beat mourners and pallbearers at her funeral in Jerusalem on May 14.

An Israeli newspaper last month reported that a police investigation found wrongdoing by some of its officers, but said those who supervised the event will not be seriously punished.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Tory MP wearing ‘leather mini-skirt’ and ‘high heels’ in road crash, court told

A Conservative MP was wearing a “black leather mini-skirt” and “high heels” when he was involved in a late-night car crash, a court has heard. Jamie Wallis, who has represented Bridgend since 2019, is on trial accused of failing to stop, failing to report a road traffic collision, driving without due care and attention and leaving a vehicle in a dangerous position.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
Newsweek

Trump Lawyer Says He Will Be Reinstated as President if GOP Win Midterms

Christina Bobb, an attorney who has supported Donald Trump's legal challenge to overturn the 2020 election, has suggested a scenario in which the former president could be reinstated after the midterm elections in November. Bobb told the conservative news outlet the Right Side Broadcasting Network (RSBN) what she thought could...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Newsweek

Trump 'Will Be Prosecuted' and 'Is Going Down,' Glenn Kirschner Predicts

Former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner predicted Saturday that Donald Trump "will be prosecuted" in state and federal court, asserting that the former president "is going down." Some prominent legal experts have repeatedly floated the possibility that an ongoing probe in Georgia's Fulton County could lead to criminal charges against the...
POTUS
The Independent

Lauren Boebert reported to FBI over Biden tweet: ‘We need to terminate this presidency’

Republican representative Lauren Boebert was reported to the FBI on Sunday after she posted what some users deemed to be an incendiary message on Twitter. “We need to terminate this presidency,” she wrote, adding: “End quote. Repeat the line.”She was mocking president Joe Biden, who mistakenly said “presidency” instead of “pregnancy” last week when referring to abortion rights. “Ten years old and she was forced to travel out of the state to Indiana to seek to terminate the presidency and maybe save her life,” the president said on 8 July, referring to the case of a child who was...
U.S. POLITICS
Benzinga

Support For Vladimir Putin Proves Costly For Belarus President As He Faces Revolt: 'Joining Russian War An Act Of Pure Suicide'

Russian President Vladimir Putin's ally, Alexander Lukashenko, the president of Belarus, is facing flak at home for siding with the former in the Ukraine war. What Happened: Lukashenko is facing the prospect of a revolt against him by his military amid growing concerns among top officers regarding Minsk's alignment with Putin's Russia and its support for the war in Ukraine, according to the Daily Express.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Bank#Palestinians#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Israeli#Al Jazeera#The Associated Press#Cnn#The New York Times#The Washington Post#Un#The State Department#The Palestinian Authority
newschain

Jack Nicklaus not concerned about prospect of record low score at Open

Three-time Open champion Jack Nicklaus insists he has no concerns about the Old Course yielding a record low score this week. Branden Grace created history when he became the first man to shoot 62 in a major during the 2017 Open at Royal Birkdale, while Ross Fisher holds the course record at St Andrews after a 61 in the Dunhill Links three months later.
GOLF
newschain

Sri Lanka’s President ‘agrees to resign’ amid protests

The speaker of Sri Lanka’s parliament has said President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has agreed to resign on Wednesday. Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena said in a televised statement that he informed Mr Rajapaksa of a decision taken at a meeting of parliamentary party leaders requesting his resignation, and the President had agreed.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Country
Palestine
newschain

Minister who made rude gesture says ‘I had reached the end of my tether’

Education minister Andrea Jenkyns has admitted she “should have shown more composure” after making a rude gesture to a “baying mob” outside Downing Street. Ms Jenkyns, who made the sign with her hand as she walked through the black gates, prior to her new appointment, said in a statement: “I had reached the end of my tether”.
U.K.
newschain

Japanese say final goodbye to former leader Shinzo Abe at funeral

The Japanese bid their final goodbye to former leader Shinzo Abe as a family funeral was held at a temple after his assassination that shocked the nation. Mr Abe, the country’s longest-serving prime minister who remained influential even after he stepped down two years ago, was shot on Friday during a campaign speech in the western city of Nara.
ASIA
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
143K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy