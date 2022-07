Four people were injured on Tuesday, July 5, 2022 in a collision involving four vehicles in a construction zone in Nash Creek, New Brunswick. The incident happened in the afternoon around 2 p.m. on Highway 11 as traffic was stopped in the work zone. Police said they believe one of the drivers collided with three other vehicles. Four of the adults had minor injuries while the vehicles sustained serious damage.

