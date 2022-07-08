Excessive Heat Warning

(Know where the Cooling Centers and Hydration Centers are located)...If you need to go outdoors for any reason when temperatures are excessively hot, be prepared. Take water with you, wear loose fitting, light colored clothing. And, know where the Cooling Centers and Hydration Stations are located.. The Cooling Centers are located at the Libraries in Brawley, Calexico and Calipatria. At the IV Mall in El Cenbtro, at the Community Center in Heber, and at the Chamber of Commerce in Niland. Hydration Stations, where shade and water is available are located at the library in Holtville, at the fire stations in Ocotillo, Palo Verde, Salton City, Seeley and in Winterhaven at the Senior Citizen Building.
