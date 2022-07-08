ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where did Greg Schiano lands in the CBS Sports Big Ten head coaching rankings?

By Kristian Dyer
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
In his return to Rutgers football, Greg Schiano has the Scarlet Knights winning multiple Big Ten games and making a bowl game in just his second season with the program.

But there is still plenty of work to be done, which has Schiano checking in at No. 10 in the power rankings of Big Ten head coaches by CBSSports.

The ranking puts Schiano at No. 36 in the nation.

And while Rutgers backed into a bowl game via Texas A&M having to opt-out of the Gator Bowl, CBS Sports sees Schiano putting this program on the right path:

Still, while the overall results haven’t come, it’s hard to argue that the Knights haven’t become a better football program since Schiano returned. Rutgers won five games last year, the most it’s won in a single season since going 8-5 in their Big Ten debut (2014).

The Big Ten had two head coaches land top 10 nationally (Ohio State’s Ryan Day at No. 6 and Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh at No. 9).

