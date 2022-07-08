ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, KS

In Focus 7/8/22: Ascension Via Christi, Manhattan CVB

By KMAN Staff
1350kman.com
 4 days ago

Friday’s edition of In Focus featured guests from Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan as well as...

1350kman.com

Comments / 0

Related
WIBW

Former church approved to become a daycare

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A former church just north of Topeka will see new life as a day care facility. Shawnee Co. Commissioners approved a zoning change on Monday, July 11, for the Saint Peter’s United Methodist Church property, located on 3737 NW 35th St., just west of highway 75.
TOPEKA, KS
1350kman.com

Pottawatomie County approves annexation request for Scorpion project

Pottawatomie County commissioners gave the go ahead Monday for an island annexation to proceed for the future Scorpion Biological Systems project east of Manhattan. The agreement will essentially put the 50 acre tract of land under the City of Manhattan’s jurisdiction for water, sewer and fire protection. Some questions still remain about how traffic will be managed in the area, especially along Excel Road. To date, development officials, including Chamber Director of Economic Development Daryn Soldan, have not met with residents living in the area about a general overview of the project. He says the reason for that is because there are likely questions that might come up that they don’t yet have all the answers to just yet.
POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Manhattan, KS
Health
Local
Kansas Health
City
Manhattan, KS
City
Troy, KS
WIBW

Kansans offered free furniture at Manhattan Furniture Amnesty Day

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansans will again be able to pick up free used furniture at the City of Manhattan’s Furniture Amnesty Day on July 29. The City said FAD is a free community event that gives residents the chance to donate or pick up used furniture for free. Anyone is welcome to participate with no income requirements or forms to fill out to choose from donated items.
MANHATTAN, KS
KSNT News

Facebook helps Topeka shelter hit huge adoption numbers

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Helping Hands Humane Society in Topeka has seen huge adoptions numbers and large donation sums during the last week. From Tuesday, July 5 to Saturday, July 9, Helping Hands posted on Facebook that 116 animals had been adopted. Due to the increasing numbers of pets entering...
KSNT News

Bullet grazes person in Topeka shooting

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A shooting on Saturday night left one person with injuries in Topeka. In the late hours of June 9, a shooting occurred on 13th and Mulvane Street. According to the Topeka Watch Commander, a bullet grazed the subject and was taken to an area hospital. The subject was released after being treated at the hospital. The injuries were described as non-life threatening.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Knife, piece of glass used in Manhattan domestic dispute

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Riley County Police Department is currently investigating a domestic dispute after an official report was filed for aggravated battery, aggravated assault, and battery on July 9. According to the RCPD, officers responded to a report of a domestic dispute around 8:00 p.m. in the 70...
MANHATTAN, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Focus 7 8 22#Via Christi#Cvb
KSN News

Update: Missing Manhattan teen located

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Riley County Police Department announced on its Facebook page Friday that the missing Manhattan teenager has been located and is safe.
Salina Post

Wild Bill Hickok Rodeo to include rodeo queens, longhorns, Clydesdales

ABILENE - The royalty of rodeo, both human and animal, will be on hand for this year’s Wild Bill Hickok Rodeo in Abilene. Miss Rodeo America Hailey Frederiksen and Miss Rodeo Kansas State University Makaeli Burkham are to be in attendance during all four performances of the rodeo in Abilene, as well as at auxiliary events, rodeo coordinators noted.
ABILENE, KS
1350kman.com

Former Northview paraeducator to return to court in August

Still awaiting additional charges to be filed, a new status hearing for a former Northview Elementary paraprofessional was scheduled for August. Aaron Zachry on Monday appeared via video in Riley County District Court represented by attorney Cole Hawver, facing nearly three dozen counts including sexual exploitation of a child. Scheduled for arraignment, that’s once again been postponed again until August 15.
RILEY COUNTY, KS
1350kman.com

Lyon County teenager shot following accidental discharge of firearm

A Lyon County teenager sustained non-life threatening injuries Sunday after an accidental shooting near the Neosho River, south of Emporia. The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office says 16-year-old Blaine McComsey of Hartford was carrying his fishing gear and a .22 caliber handgun down an embankment when he was startled by a “dangerous animal.” As he attempted to back away, he fell, causing the firearm to discharge into his lower left leg.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
JC Post

Geary County Booking Photos July 7-8

Recent Booking Activity for the Geary County Detention Center. All persons included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. Bonds have been posted. Photos were unavailable:. Alvin Mason, Failure to appear ( 2 counts ), Arrested 7/7. Armani Ramos, Probation violation, Arrested...
GEARY COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Kansas lake upgraded to ‘hazard’ status due to algae

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment issued an update on blue-green algae conditions for many Kansas lakes on Friday. Milford Lake Zone C in Geary and Clay County has been elevated to a ‘hazard’ advisory as of July 8. Hazardous conditions indicate that...
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

One taken to hospital in overnight shooting

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was dropped off at the Stormont Vail ER overnight with a gunshot wound. Topeka Police said the shooting was accidental but haven’t provided any additional details. No other information was immediately available. Check back for any updates on this story.
TOPEKA, KS
ifoundaquiltedheart.com

Westmoreland, KS USA

We were walking Paisley, my aunt’s dog and I found it in front of the post office on Main St. I was so happy when I found it. I went on a Heart Hunt!
WESTMORELAND, KS
WIBW

Former Topeka dentist arrested on warrant for false impersonation

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A former Topeka dentist was arrested over the weekend on allegations he has been practicing dentistry without a license. Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections booking records show Michael Charles Putnam, 67, was booked into custody by the Topeka Police Dept. on Saturday, July 9, 2022 at 12:20 p.m.
TOPEKA, KS
KSN News

Dangerous animal causes Kansas teen to shoot self in leg

EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNW) – A dangerous animal accidentally caused a Kansas teen to shoot himself. According to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO), around 12:45 a.m. Sunday, a 16-year-old boy from Harford was headed down an embankment to the Dry Creek stream in Emporia with fishing gear and a .22 caliber handgun when he was […]
EMPORIA, KS
Salina Post

What’s munching on your garden vegetables?

MANHATTAN — A pest with a funny name is notorious for quickly stripping vegetables — especially tomatoes — and ornamentals of their foliage, said Kansas State University horticulture expert Ward Upham. He said there are several species of blister beetles that vary in size and color. They...
MANHATTAN, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy