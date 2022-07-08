ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Myriad Botanical Gardens Voted Best In US

By News 9
news9.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Myriad Botanical Gardens has been voted as the best botanical garden...

www.news9.com

KOCO

Oklahoma housing market causing trouble for Afghan refugees

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma’s housing market has caused trouble for our Afghan refugees. Catholic Charities said some families still aren’t in permanent housing. The majority of Oklahoma’s Afghan refugees are big families, requiring large apartments but those are hard for anyone to find right now. "Oklahoma...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
point2homes.com

2101 NW 59th Street, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma County, OK, 73112

Copyright © 2022 MLSOK, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified. Similar properties for sale in Wilemans Belle Isle, Oklahoma City. 2101 NW 59Th Street is in the 73112 zip code. 2101 NW...
KOCO

Residents upset as Oklahoma transportation leaders approve 3 turnpike plans

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma is one step closer to three new turnpikes despite residents' fight to keep them from being built. The Oklahoma Transportation Commission approved three routes Monday. One of those is a controversial turnpike through Cleveland County. According to state turnpike officials, the vote Monday ratifies the...
OKLAHOMA STATE
news9.com

Storms Leave OKC Residents In Dangerous Heat For 2 Days

Energy companies worked through the weekend to restore power to homes across Oklahoma City. Thousands were left in the dark after severe weather hit Friday evening. Several down bursts in neighborhoods on the city’s southeast side left behind widespread damage. Many homes there didn’t have lights on until Sunday night. No power often meant no relief from dangerous temperatures.
KFOR

Tuesday Tunes brings free outdoor concerts to Overholser Mansion

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you are looking for a fun way to enjoy the summer nights, a local organization is hosting a series of free concerts. Preservation Oklahoma, Inc. will host Tuesday Tunes, a series of family-friendly, free summer concerts on the lawn of the Henry and Anna Overholser Mansion in Oklahoma City.
KFOR

OKC vets, shelters seeing rise in deadly virus in cats

Vet clinics and animal shelters in the Oklahoma City metro has seen an overwhelming number of cases of a deadly virus in area cats. It’s called Feline Panleukopenia. Several vet hospitals have diagnosed a large number of cases, more than it has seen in years. Pet owners have concerns about how to protect their furry family members, like Alura Berg who had two cats die from the virus.
OKC VeloCity

$5.5 million in grants awarded to University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center and Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation

Chamber members, Oklahoma Health Sciences Center (OUHSC) and Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation (OMRF), were granted $5.5 million from Presbyterian Health Foundation (PHF) for medical research. The multi-million-dollar funding fulfills 100 percent of the 81 research grants requested by OUHSC and OMRF during the summer grant cycle. OU College of Medicine...
KOCO

Oklahoma storms left thousands without power in OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY — The recent storms left thousands without power in Oklahoma City. Oklahoma Gas and Electric said the majority of residents would have theirs back Saturday night but some are still having to push through this heat. The storm made a huge mess in an OKC neighborhood near...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
news9.com

Crime Rates In Multiple Categories Drop Across Oklahoma City

A new report showed crime rates dropped in almost every category last year in Oklahoma City. Oklahoma City officers responded to fewer robberies, assaults, thefts and arsons last year compared to 2020. However, the report shows an increase in murders and break-ins. There were also fewer police shootings as well...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KFOR

Tuesday’s cold front still on track

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – After rain and storms with a Friday cold front, we will try to briefly warm up a bit more to start the week. Sunday night, look for calm and quiet conditions with lows around 70. Monday will be warmer with low 100s Monday. Thankfully a...
KFOR

Photos: OKC Animal Welfare at 156% capacity for dogs

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you are looking for someone to spend the summer with, look no further than Oklahoma City Animal Welfare. Officials say they currently have 46 dogs, 21 cats, and 7 rabbits available for adoption. The shelter says there are so many others that could be...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
realtybiznews.com

Here the Skinny: A Skimpy Oklahoma City Agent Roundup

This week we continue with our efforts to bring you the superstars of U.S. real estate. Once again, we’re refining a more objective and quantifiable method. Focusing on Oklahoma City, Oklahoma is presenting us with some new problems, and insights, since this region is a particularly competitive and dynamic market given the economic outlook.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KFOR

WinCo to stop accepting credit card payments

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Supermarket chain, WinCo has announced it will stop accepting credit cards as a form of payment, starting August 1. WinCo officials say this is in an effort to keep the store prices down. “At WinCo, our goal is to offer the same quality products other...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

