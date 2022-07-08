Myriad Botanical Gardens Voted Best In US

Tuesday will be another hot one across the state, but Oklahoma City will this time avoid triple-digit temperatures. The hottest air will be in south and southeast Oklahoma with heat indexes climbing back into the 105-110 degree range. A few more showers and storms will try to move back into...
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma’s housing market has caused trouble for our Afghan refugees. Catholic Charities said some families still aren’t in permanent housing. The majority of Oklahoma’s Afghan refugees are big families, requiring large apartments but those are hard for anyone to find right now. "Oklahoma...
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma is one step closer to three new turnpikes despite residents' fight to keep them from being built. The Oklahoma Transportation Commission approved three routes Monday. One of those is a controversial turnpike through Cleveland County. According to state turnpike officials, the vote Monday ratifies the...
Energy companies worked through the weekend to restore power to homes across Oklahoma City. Thousands were left in the dark after severe weather hit Friday evening. Several down bursts in neighborhoods on the city’s southeast side left behind widespread damage. Many homes there didn’t have lights on until Sunday night. No power often meant no relief from dangerous temperatures.
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you are looking for a fun way to enjoy the summer nights, a local organization is hosting a series of free concerts. Preservation Oklahoma, Inc. will host Tuesday Tunes, a series of family-friendly, free summer concerts on the lawn of the Henry and Anna Overholser Mansion in Oklahoma City.
Vet clinics and animal shelters in the Oklahoma City metro has seen an overwhelming number of cases of a deadly virus in area cats. It’s called Feline Panleukopenia. Several vet hospitals have diagnosed a large number of cases, more than it has seen in years. Pet owners have concerns about how to protect their furry family members, like Alura Berg who had two cats die from the virus.
Chamber members, Oklahoma Health Sciences Center (OUHSC) and Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation (OMRF), were granted $5.5 million from Presbyterian Health Foundation (PHF) for medical research. The multi-million-dollar funding fulfills 100 percent of the 81 research grants requested by OUHSC and OMRF during the summer grant cycle. OU College of Medicine...
OKLAHOMA CITY — The recent storms left thousands without power in Oklahoma City. Oklahoma Gas and Electric said the majority of residents would have theirs back Saturday night but some are still having to push through this heat. The storm made a huge mess in an OKC neighborhood near...
Vandalism and misuse of park equipment have a metro mayor fed up and asking for help. The park was funded and built by folks in the community and now he says parts of it are in danger of having to be closed. “We've had a grown man jump up and...
ANADARKO, Okla. — Students at the Riverside Indian School in Anadarko spoke of the horrors they experienced. Last summer, the United States Interior Department started its federal boarding school initiative. This year, they released the findings of those reports and the trauma that was inflicted on natives. The oldest...
A new report showed crime rates dropped in almost every category last year in Oklahoma City. Oklahoma City officers responded to fewer robberies, assaults, thefts and arsons last year compared to 2020. However, the report shows an increase in murders and break-ins. There were also fewer police shootings as well...
Residents at an independent senior living complex in Edmond said they're struggling to stay cool, going weeks without air conditioning. Renee Bernard, a pastor at the Edmond Church of God, is fed up. “We’ve been dealing with it since June the 8th,” Bernard said. Window units were installed...
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – After rain and storms with a Friday cold front, we will try to briefly warm up a bit more to start the week. Sunday night, look for calm and quiet conditions with lows around 70. Monday will be warmer with low 100s Monday. Thankfully a...
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you are looking for someone to spend the summer with, look no further than Oklahoma City Animal Welfare. Officials say they currently have 46 dogs, 21 cats, and 7 rabbits available for adoption. The shelter says there are so many others that could be...
This week we continue with our efforts to bring you the superstars of U.S. real estate. Once again, we’re refining a more objective and quantifiable method. Focusing on Oklahoma City, Oklahoma is presenting us with some new problems, and insights, since this region is a particularly competitive and dynamic market given the economic outlook.
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Supermarket chain, WinCo has announced it will stop accepting credit cards as a form of payment, starting August 1. WinCo officials say this is in an effort to keep the store prices down. “At WinCo, our goal is to offer the same quality products other...
The Station Aquatic Center is hosting a dive-in movie night Saturday. The event will be at the lap pool only, and they will be screening "Little Giants" from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. Tickets are $5 per person and can be purchased at the admission's office.
Oklahoma City Public Schools is hoping to have a bond issue on the ballot this November that could pay for new schools. The proposed bond would be a lot more than the $180 million bond increase in 2016, and it would mean a tax increase for Oklahoma City residents. The...
