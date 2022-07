BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Gov. Larry Hogan is doubling the reward for tips that lead investigators to the person who shot and killed 48-year-old Timothy Reynolds. Hogan made the announcement in a social media post on Saturday. He said that the state of Maryland would increase the initial reward of $8,000 to $16,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person who shot Reynolds following a confrontation in downtown Baltimore. The State of Maryland is offering an additional $8,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of whoever is responsible for the murder of Timothy Reynolds. We...

