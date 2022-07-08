This Is How Much Money You Need To Be 'Happy' In Illinois

Photo: Getty Images

Though being "happy" is extremely relative to the individual, there is data out there that ties together how much money you need to make per year in Illinois to be financially comfortable. GOBankingRates compiled data based on the cost of living in each state in search of that happy amount. On a global scale, an individual needs to make an average of $95,000 annually to be "satisfied". For North America, that number is $105,000. Money cannot physically buy happiness, but it can help relieve stress and burden in certain situations. So, how much money do you need to make to live comfortably in Illinois?

According to GOBankingRates , the yearly income needed to be happy in Illinois is $99,015. This is well over the $60,000 to $75,000 range that the source details is needed for "emotional well-being". Obviously this number varies depending on rural and urban locations.

Here is what GoBankingRates had to say about Illinois salaries:

"Illinois’ current unemployment rate hovers north of 4.7%, suggesting that a lot of people there are currently focused on making ends meet for the present. However, people can still find emotional well-being at just $56,580."

For more information regarding the salary needed to live comfortably in each state visit HERE .