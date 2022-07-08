Mills County Fair underway in Malvern!

(Glenwood) -- A new but familiar face is set to lead the Glenwood Area Chamber of Commerce into the next chapter. Chamber officials named longtime Glenwood resident Jennie Rubek as the chamber's new executive director last month, succeeding Rachel Reis, who served in the role for the past four years. A 2000 Glenwood High School graduate, Rubek has two children, Jack and Joah Davis, is married to Nick Rubek, and has been in the community for nearly 25 years. Previously, Rubek assisted area business development with Leick Construction in Glenwood and handled marketing and advertising with Jim Hughes Real Estate. While hesitant at first, Rubek tells KMA News she applied for the position after some encouragement from colleagues.
(Red Oak) -- Officials with Alley Poyner Machietto Architecture presented an outline of the next four to five months for a comprehensive facilities assessment for the Red Oak School District. Meeting in regular session Monday night, the Red Oak School Board heard a presentation from Alley Poyner Machietto Architect Daric...
(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah residents have a chance to sound off on the proposed Johnson Brothers Mill renovation project Tuesday evening. At its regular meeting at 6 p.m. at City Hall, the Shenandoah City Council holds a public hearing on the proposed renovation of derelict property at 818 West Sheridan Avenue. Officials with MALOJA, LLC propose to convert the vacant structure into a warehouse and workshop to store rescued building materials for later use. Shenandoah City Administrator A.J. Lyman tells KMA News the hearing concerns the council's committal of support for the project.
(Red Oak) -- As plans continue to formulate for three proposed carbon pipelines in Iowa, one group is making a sweep through southwest Iowa, making their case against the projects. The Iowa Carbon Pipeline Resistance Coalition is holding several public meetings around the state, including at the Firehouse Restaurant in...
(Red Oak) -- Montgomery County may have a new county auditor Tuesday. Discussion regarding the vacant position--and action as necessary--is on the Montgomery County Board of Supervisors' agenda for 8:45 Tuesday morning at the courthouse board room. The supervisors set that date for appointing a successor to Stephanie Burke, who stepped down late last month to accept the school business official/board secretary's position with the Stanton School District. Residents had until June 30th to submit letters of interest and resumes for the position. Burke reviewed the process for filling her vacancy at a supervisor's meeting early last month.
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Members of an Omaha neighborhood have fought for months against a redevelopment project that they say will ruin their quality of life. After several rounds of arguments, the neighbors are preparing for change. Major changes are on the way for the area around Saddle Creek Road...
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha drivers on one busy road can expect some lengthy construction. According to the Nebraska Department of Transportation, traffic on a portion of West Center Road/US-275 will be affected by a project for bridge repairs and pavement overlay. Construction will take place where West Center Road...
(Glenwood) -- Food, vendors, and flowers will all be combining this weekend between Glenwood and Tabor. The second annual Lily Fest is set to take place this Saturday, July 16. The event is being held at Hillsdale Lily Garden, which features over 200 varieties of lilies in bloom across 1.25 acres. Joining the KMA "Morning Show," garden owner and operator Todd Peverill says there'll be a lot to check out this weekend at the festival along with the beautiful flowers.
(Glenwood) -- A Glenwood man faces charges following a weekend arrest. The Mills County Sheriff's Office says 24-year-old Zackary William Gray was arrested late Sunday evening for possession of a controlled substance and child endangerment. The arrest took place on Nuckolls Street at around 8:20 p.m. Gray was released from...
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — Council Bluffs fire officials are investigating a house fire that sent one person to the hospital. The fire happened near 35th and Seventh avenues around 11:30 p.m. Saturday. A neighbor said he heard someone yell "fire," smelled something burning and ran outside to help. He...
(Red Oak) -- Red Oak Police have released more information on a hit-and-run accident injuring one person late Sunday evening. Police say the accident occurred at around 11:15 p.m. Authorities say a bicycle ridden by 57-year-old Pablo Rivera of Red Oak was southbound on North 8th Street when the rider says he was sideswiped by an eastbound vehicle at the intersection with East Corning Street. Rivera told police the vehicle's lights were off, and that he was unable to get its make, model or color. After walking to 408 East Market Street, Rivera was taken via ambulance to Montgomery County Memorial Hospital. He was later transferred by Medivac Helicopter to Nebraska Medicine with serious injuries.
A Fremont woman has died as the result of a two-vehicle accident at 7:15 Saturday night at Highway 30 and County Road 19. The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office said preliminary information indicates that a red Chrysler van driven by Amber Jackson, 32, of Fremont was northbound on County Road 19, and a black Toyota Camry driven by Victor Fontanez-Perez, 48, of Fremont was eastbound on Highway 30. The vehicles collided in the intersection and veered north, where the van collided with a power pole.
(Red Oak) -- A Red Oak man faces criminal mischief charges. Red Oak Police say 60-year-old Edward Michael Liford was arrested early Sunday afternoon for 4th degree criminal mischief. Liford's arrest took place at a location on North Broadway shortly after 1:10 p.m. Liford is being held in the Montgomery...
(Shenandoah) -- A Shenandoah man was booked on a warrant for multiple weapon charges Friday night. The Shenandoah Police Department says 45-year-old Donald James Ryan of Shenandoah was arrested around 10:00 p.m. on a Page County warrant on the original charges of two counts of carrying weapons while under the influence, and persons ineligible to carry dangerous weapons -- all serious misdemeanors. The warrant was related to a previous investigation conducted by Shenandoah police officers.
The man found hiding in a barn southeast of Dunlap has a criminal history in Iowa. Thirty-eight-year-old Kent Lasley of Ottumwa, Iowa was taken into custody about noon Saturday after eluding officers since Thursday afternoon as they were looking for a suspect in a motor vehicle theft in Adair County.
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Several residents from Benson Tower turned to 6 News after their complaints about conditions resulted in no results for what they call code violations. “Wow, my whole floor is done for,” said Anthony. Anthony, a Benson Tower resident, in February used a shirt to sop...
OMAHA, Neb. — Last week, we brought you the story ofa family whose car was set on fire in the hours after Fourth of July celebrations ended. Over the weekend, two more families in that neighborhood were victims of eerily similar crimes. Gina Ripa’s security camera footage shows a...
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A missing inmate returned to the Community Corrections Center-Lincoln on Friday, the same day that she was reported missing. At about 5:50 p.m., the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said in a press release that Rebecca Johnson, 37, did not report to her work assignment.
