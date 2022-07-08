Mills County Fair underway in Malvern!

(Red Oak) -- Red Oak Police have released more information on a hit-and-run accident injuring one person late Sunday evening. Police say the accident occurred at around 11:15 p.m. Authorities say a bicycle ridden by 57-year-old Pablo Rivera of Red Oak was southbound on North 8th Street when the rider says he was sideswiped by an eastbound vehicle at the intersection with East Corning Street. Rivera told police the vehicle's lights were off, and that he was unable to get its make, model or color. After walking to 408 East Market Street, Rivera was taken via ambulance to Montgomery County Memorial Hospital. He was later transferred by Medivac Helicopter to Nebraska Medicine with serious injuries.

RED OAK, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO