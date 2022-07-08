What You Didn't Know About The Skittles Musical

It's hard to believe that Duff Goldman's daughter Josephine is nearly halfway through her second trip around the sun. But as they say, "time flies when you're having fun," and it appears that the Food Network star is having just as much of a blast parenting the youngster as we are following along online. The 17-month-old has taken over her parents' respective social media accounts since entering the world on January 31, 2021 – and we can't say we're too mad about that, either. After all, how else would we have been able to see this sweet musical moment between the "Ace of Taste" star and his daughter if he hadn't shared it on his Instagram?

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO