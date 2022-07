Join author and historian, Rosa Snyder, for a tour in stories and photographs of Iowa's abandoned towns. Thousands of towns and communities were established during Iowa’s pioneer and railroad era. In some instances, they were small towns built around the height of the coal industry, while others were established for very different reasons. Many existed for a few years, some slowly faded away over time, and a few never existed except as “paper” towns. Regardless of why they originated or why they diminished, each community has its own fascinating story. This program is free to attend and is open to the public.

