Bannock County, ID

Bannock County Veteran Service outreach event planned for South Bannock County

By Bannock County Veteran Services Department
Idaho State Journal
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDOWNEY — Filing for veteran benefits can be complicated. The Bannock County Veteran Services Department is here to help. Starting Wednesday, July 13, the Veteran Services department will host monthly outreach sessions for people living in South Bannock County. “We...

Idaho State Journal

Officials seek community input on trail vision

POCATELLO — The city of Pocatello, U.S. Forest Service, Bureau of Land Management, Idaho Department of Fish and Game, and Bannock County are looking for the community’s feedback and participation on trail accessibility, sustainability and diversity. The goal is to protect natural and cultural resources, promote safety, and provide users with opportunities for solitude and stewardship.
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Wreaths Across America national exhibit coming to Chubbuck on Thursday

CHUBBUCK — A coordinator for Wreaths Across America says the organization’s Mobile Education Exhibit National Tour is slated to make a stop in Chubbuck on Thursday. Elizabeth Kauffmann of Pocatello says the semi and the trailer that it hauls will be at Home Depot, 4340 Hawthorne Road, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event is free and open to the public. Kauffmann, who is the chairperson for the Wyeth...
CHUBBUCK, ID
Idaho State Journal

Gate City Young Professionals social set for July 19

POCATELLO — Come adventure with the Gate City Young Professionals at the Portneuf Wellness Complex on July 19 from 6 to 8 p.m. There will be food, drinks and music, provided by GCYP. Kayaks and paddleboards will be available for rent, provided by YAKSUP. You may bring your own equipment, too.
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Portneuf River Back Country Horsemen to meet Tuesday

POCATELLO — Portneuf River Back Country Horsemen will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Amanda Kent’s home, 323 Cutshalts Road in Pocatello. Kent is a leadership coach and trainer. She will explain how horses are used to teach leadership to adults and life skills to youth. Her program is based on Equine Guided Education. A short business meeting to follow.
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Local Himalayan Flavor restaurant to add third location in Idaho Falls

A local entrepreneur who already owns two India-style restaurants plans to add a third one at 501 Park Ave. in Idaho Falls. Roshan Kumar said that the expansion means that he will have Indian food restaurant locations in Pocatello, Idaho Falls and Logan, Utah. He says it shouldn’t take too long to get things done once they begin to prepare the new location for customers. ...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Geese, goslings run over and decapitated in southeast Idaho

BEAR LAKE, Idaho — Multiple adult Canada geese and their goslings were run over during 4th of July weekend, near the small community of Bloomington in southeast Idaho. According to Idaho Fish and Game (IDFG), sometime during 4th of July weekend, an individual used a vehicle to run over the geese and their non-flying goslings in three separate locations in Bear Lake County.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

Over 2,100 Idaho Power customers in Pocatello area without electricity after power line issue ignites brush fire

POCATELLO — A power line issue caused a brush fire and large-scale power outage in the Pocatello area on Monday afternoon. Around 3:15 p.m. a spark from a power line in the 1000 block of Swisher Road near Wildlife Way in south Pocatello ignited a brush fire less than 100 feet from a house. The incident also resulted in a power outage impacting over 2,100 Idaho Power customers on Pocatello's south and east sides as well as in areas east of the city, Idaho Power reported.
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Elder, Glen Otto

Elder Glen Otto Elder Glen Otto Elder, 80, of Pocatello, passed away, June 29, 2022. He was born October 28, 1941, on a farm in Osgood, Idaho to Clair Otto Elder and Nellie Mae (Shafer) Elder, Beelaert. Glen attended schools in Shelley, graduating from Shelley High School, 1960. He served his country in the United States Navy from 1961-1965, graduating 1st in his class from Navy Aviation Familiarization School. He went on to become a flight mechanic in the Navy Patrol Squadron VP-48. On December 4, 1964, Glen married the love of his life, June Rose Wiklund. Glen was a welder, metal fabricator and machinist, working with Partner Steel Co for over 30 years. He continued to advance his self-education throughout adulthood and instructed some technical courses at Idaho State University. He enjoyed improving systems and equipment. He was creative and an inventor at heart. Glen and June began one of the 1st boat and rv storage facilities in Pocatello. He was proud to have designed and together they built every building. Glen enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping, white water rafting, 4-wheeling, bowling, and especially building things preferably of steel. He loved traveling, and spending time with his family. Some of his favorite spots were Redfish Lake, Mackay Reservoir, Snake River, and Moab. Glen was a born again Christian and devoted countless hours to helping others and serving the congregations he belonged to. Currently, he was a member of Calvary Alliance Church. Glen is survived by his wife, June Elder; sister Judy Walters of California; daughters, Elaine Prokschl-Bailey, Karen Busch Dexter of Idaho, and Diane Harding of Oregon; grandchildren Hailie Cowdell, Chase Busch, JoHanna Harding, Landon Dexter, Sabrina Harding, Raistlin Dexter, Wyatt Bell, Karsten Bell, Alexander Glen Bailey, 3 great-grandchildren Cayden, Adeline and Beau, and step-brother Ron Beelaert. Glen was preceded in death by his parents and his step-sister Nancy (Beelaert) Wagner. Glen will be greatly missed by his family and friends. In lieu of flowers, please do something nice for your own family. Services will be held July 15, 2022, at Calvary Alliance Church in Pocatello at 11am followed by a dinner. Graveside prayer and tribute to be held at Riverview Cemetery in Firth, Idaho 2:30pm. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.wilksfuneralhome.com.
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Body of missing Pocatello man located following ground search

The family of a missing Pocatello man says his body has been recovered after ground searches were conducted in the vicinity of his vehicle. Matt Schultz, 50, of Pocatello, left Meridian alone on Wednesday to take some drone footage of southwest Idaho’s great outdoors but never returned, his family said. KTVB.com reported that a family member said Schultz died immediately from the injuries he sustained after falling down a 50-foot...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Fire at Pacific Recycling shuts down Highway 30 in Pocatello

POCATELLO — A fire at a Pocatello recycling business that temporarily shut down a busy highway on Tuesday is under investigation. The blaze at Pacific Recycling on Highway 30 near the Simplot plant was reported at about 11:30 a.m. and generated a large amount of black smoke that could be seen from the other side of Pocatello. The fire prompted Pocatello police to shut down Highway 30 between Ridge Street...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

'This could have easily turned into horrific tragedy': Overloaded boat with seven people on board and no life jackets capsizes on local reservoir

At about 4:30 a.m. on July 10, 2022, the Caribou County Sheriff’s Communication Center was made aware of a boat that had sunk on the Blackfoot Reservoir north of Soda Springs. The initial report indicated that seven people had been aboard the vessel and all seven had made it safely to shore. The Caribou County Sheriff’s Marine Patrol was activated and responded to the area along with Caribou County EMS. ...
SODA SPRINGS, ID
Idaho State Journal

SWAT STANDOFF: Police deploy armored vehicle and heavily armed SWAT officers in response to man barricaded inside Pocatello apartment

POCATELLO—Numerous police officers including the SWAT team are engaged in a standoff with a man who has barricaded himself inside a north Pocatello apartment, authorities said. The incident began to unfold around 7 p.m. Monday at the Yellowstone Townhouse Apartments just north of the Winco supermarket along Yellowstone Avenue.
POCATELLO, ID

Community Policy