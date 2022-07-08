Bannock County Veteran Service outreach event planned for South Bannock County

Elder Glen Otto Elder Glen Otto Elder, 80, of Pocatello, passed away, June 29, 2022. He was born October 28, 1941, on a farm in Osgood, Idaho to Clair Otto Elder and Nellie Mae (Shafer) Elder, Beelaert. Glen attended schools in Shelley, graduating from Shelley High School, 1960. He served his country in the United States Navy from 1961-1965, graduating 1st in his class from Navy Aviation Familiarization School. He went on to become a flight mechanic in the Navy Patrol Squadron VP-48. On December 4, 1964, Glen married the love of his life, June Rose Wiklund. Glen was a welder, metal fabricator and machinist, working with Partner Steel Co for over 30 years. He continued to advance his self-education throughout adulthood and instructed some technical courses at Idaho State University. He enjoyed improving systems and equipment. He was creative and an inventor at heart. Glen and June began one of the 1st boat and rv storage facilities in Pocatello. He was proud to have designed and together they built every building. Glen enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping, white water rafting, 4-wheeling, bowling, and especially building things preferably of steel. He loved traveling, and spending time with his family. Some of his favorite spots were Redfish Lake, Mackay Reservoir, Snake River, and Moab. Glen was a born again Christian and devoted countless hours to helping others and serving the congregations he belonged to. Currently, he was a member of Calvary Alliance Church. Glen is survived by his wife, June Elder; sister Judy Walters of California; daughters, Elaine Prokschl-Bailey, Karen Busch Dexter of Idaho, and Diane Harding of Oregon; grandchildren Hailie Cowdell, Chase Busch, JoHanna Harding, Landon Dexter, Sabrina Harding, Raistlin Dexter, Wyatt Bell, Karsten Bell, Alexander Glen Bailey, 3 great-grandchildren Cayden, Adeline and Beau, and step-brother Ron Beelaert. Glen was preceded in death by his parents and his step-sister Nancy (Beelaert) Wagner. Glen will be greatly missed by his family and friends. In lieu of flowers, please do something nice for your own family. Services will be held July 15, 2022, at Calvary Alliance Church in Pocatello at 11am followed by a dinner. Graveside prayer and tribute to be held at Riverview Cemetery in Firth, Idaho 2:30pm. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.wilksfuneralhome.com.

POCATELLO, ID ・ 2 DAYS AGO