ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas Dairy Down this Week with Mike Schouten

By Bryce Hutson
kgncnewsnow.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBryce Hutson talks with Mike Schouten, owner, and operator...

www.kgncnewsnow.com

Comments / 0

Related
kgncnewsnow.com

New CEO Chosen for Make-A-Wish North Texas

Make-A-Wish North Texas has announced they have selected their new Chief Executive Officer. Kim Elenez will serve as the organization’s CEO and President and brings over 20 years of leadership experience to the role. She previously served as the Chief Marketing Officer for the University of North Carolina at...
TEXAS STATE
kgncnewsnow.com

TJJD Pay Raises

High Staff turnover and shortages mean a 15 percent permanent pay increase for direct-care staff at the Texas Juvenile Justice Department. The department says this pay raise will affect all direct care positions like Juvenile Correctional officers, case managers, supervisors, cooks, safety managers, parole officers and supervisors. Other positions affected...
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy