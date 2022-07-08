ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Outdoor events in Sonoma County July 10-19, 2022

By MYA CONSTANTINO THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
 4 days ago
July 10

Petaluma: Come out for a family hike at Helen Putnam Regional Park. Meet other families, create new friendships, and use your senses to observe the seasonal wonder all around. Heavy rain, smoke, or extreme temperatures will cancel the event. Accommodations will be made for those with disabilities upon advance request. Parking is $7 or free with a Regional Parks membership. All ages and abilities are welcome. For more information about trails, access and needs, contact Kalen Roloff Geck at Kalen.Roloff@sonoma-county.org. No registration required. 10 a.m. to noon. Helen Putnam Regional Park. 411 Chileno Valley Road. Meet at parking lot. More information at bit.ly/3NF1qfa

July 11

Petaluma: Feeling tense? Come unwind and immerse yourself in nature. Sonoma County Regional Parks is hosting a series of relaxation sessions at local parks at sunset. Sessions may include mindfulness walks, journaling, stretching and deep breathing. Heavy rain, smoke, or extreme temperatures will cancel the event. Accommodations will be made for those with disabilities upon advance request. Tickets: $10 for Sonoma County residents; $12 for out-of-county attendees. Parking is $7 or free with a Regional Parks membership. Registration required. 7-8:30 p.m. Tolay Lake Regional Park. 5869 Cannon Lane. Meet at picnic tables by the parking lot. For more information, contact Michala Roan at Michala.Roan@sonoma-county.org. Get tickets at bit.ly/3yJyGxD

July 16

Santa Rosa: Come out for kid’s activities, guided hikes, live music by Alt-Americana band— SoloRio, beer, wine and food for Pepperwood Preserve’s first ever SummerFest open-house event. The event is free. Bring cash – food is available for purchase. 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. Pepperwood Preserve. 2130 Pepperwood Preserve Road. Takes place at Dwight Center. More information at bit.ly/3akn3nt

July 17

Glen Ellen: Reward your pup with a 3-mile walk around the Beauty Ranch and down to the Wolf House with sniffs, treats and water along the way. Must be dog-friendly, people-friendly, on a short leash, and able to resist bolting if a critter crosses the trail. Dogs must be kept on a leash and are not allowed inside the historic buildings or in areas except for Beauty Ranch area and on the trail to Wolf House. Service animals specifically trained to aid a person with a disability are welcome. Tickets: $5 per dog (maximum 2), plus a parking fee. Limited to the first 15 dog signups. 9:30-11:30 a.m. Jack London State Historic Park. 2400 London Ranch Road. Meet in the ranch parking lot. (on the right as you enter the park) Get tickets at bit.ly/3ajMYvt

Through Sept. 5

Santa Rosa: The floating water park at the Spring Lake Lagoon has reopened and will stay open through Labor Day. The inflatable floating playground features slides, climbing walls, bridges, balance beams, jumps, an in-water sports court and other fun activities. The water park is for kids age 6 and older who are at least 42 inches tall and know how to swim. Parents will need to sign waivers for children 14 and younger. Teens 15 and older can sign their own waivers. Tickets: $10 per session (use of a life vest included). Two daily sessions are available: 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 2 to 5 p.m. Spring Lake Regional Park. 393 Violetti Road. Get tickets at bit.ly/3yJmmxn

Santa Rosa: Want to explore Spring Lake by water? Kayaks and stand-up paddleboards are available to rent for $12 an hour between 10:30 a.m. and 4:45 p.m. every day. Parents will need to sign waivers for children 14 and younger. Teens 15 and older can sign their own waivers. The beach is open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily, with lifeguards on duty. Spring Lake Regional Park. 393 Violetti Road. Rent a kayak or paddleboard at bit.ly/3IhGAl9

