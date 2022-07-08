Unique 'La Frida' style art comes to you at Frida Fest | Great Day SA

SAN ANTONIO – Your pet’s face could end up on a limited-edition Alamo Beer Company beer can!. San Antonio Pets Alive is hosting a fundraising pet photo contest. The money raised through entry and voting fees will support its mission of rescuing dogs and cats from euthanasia. First-place...
Do you enjoy Colombian food? Maybe you’re Colombian? Check out this Colombian Festival at the San Antonio Shrine Auditorium that features Colombian artists, vendors, food, and more for the entire family. Stay up to date on all fun things going on in San Antonio with our weekly updates to...
Universal City's newish Gather Brewing will launch a chef-prepared brunch menu this weekend to accompany its growing beer offerings. The fare will include loaded chicken and waffles, an eggs Benedict-inspired hash with house-made sausage plus grass-fed steak and eggs. The brewery also will sling beermosas and traditional sparkling wine mimosas alongside its wide selection of house-made brews.
SAN ANTONIO – You can beat the heat with a free Slurpee at 7-Eleven on Monday. Download the 7-Eleven or Speedway app and you’ll get a free small Slurpee when you scan your app at checkout. “It’s an annual tradition for us to say ‘thanks’ because we’re nothing...
The San Anto Cultural Arts Barrio Block Party made its return Friday after a two-year hiatus with a gathering called Chancla Fest. As the name suggests, there were all sorts of flip-flop-themed activities and art projects, along with music from Los Nahuatlatos and youth DJs from the AM Project digital arts and music program.
Born and raised in the 2-1-0, Angel Cintron has broken into the world of music with her unique flavor of pop music. You can stream her music across all platforms, in addition, you can follow her on Instagram to stay up to date with all of her projects.
Luther's Cafe, now on Main, has been around since 1949. To put things in perspective, that's about two decades before the Tower of the America's emerged in our skyline, even before the commercial development of the River Walk as we know it. It's the year Oscar-winner Meryl Streep and Billy Joel were born.
It has been just over two and a half months since I began my burrito hunt. A simple idea turned into a tasty column. In that time, I've made some great wrapped discoveries and some eh experiences. If you are new to San Antonio Burrito Bites, I ask readers to share their favorite burrito spot and I go taste it for myself. I judge them off taste, service, and if I will order it again, pretty simple.
SAN ANTONIO – With temperatures soaring over 100 degrees in recent weeks, you may be dreaming of a white Christmas right about now. Maybe don’t haul out the holly just yet, but you can pull out your holiday attire for a “Christmas in July” event that will benefit Dress for Success.
Biggest, Brightest Supermoon this Year Happens July 13th and The Moon’s Daughters Offers Great Viewing of the Event. Enjoy watching the Biggest, Brightest Supermoon, July’s full Buck Moon, at The Moon’s Daughters new “Cosmic Night” series. I’m excited to share that Thompson San Antonio –...
With its latest fundraiser, San Antonio Pets Alive! is betting that plenty of proud pet parents can't wait to show off their beloved dogs, cats, hamsters and who knows what else. The animal rescue nonprofit is hosting a pet photo contest to raise funds, and we'll certainly raise a toast...
SAN ANTONIO — Everybody's favorite fast food chain Chick-fil-A wants to thank the Alamo City for their continued support by giving out free nuggets!. Starting Wednesday, July 13 until Wednesday, July 20, Chick-fil-A restaurants in the San Antonio area are offering a free 8-count nugget to thank guests for eating more chicken. The free offer is limited to one 8-count Nugget per person, while supplies last.
Many San Antonians drive daily by a park that, even in its ragged state, is breathtaking, and magical. That 5 acres is called Miraflores, and the man who created it remains one of Texas’ most mysterious characters. “I think he’s a beautiful enigma,” said writer and UTSA Honors College...
SAN ANTONIO – Many of us spend hours scrolling TikTok for recipes and one familiar San Antonio face on the social media platform is Chef Jerry Yguerabide. “I think people just love personality and mainly the food itself,” Yguerabide said. Yguerabide has 1.1 million followers on TikTok. Some...
Mexico-based restaurant Santa Diabla is taking over the Pearl-area space that recently housed Cervecería Chapultepec, another concept that originated south of the border, MySA reports. The news comes just weeks after Cervecería Chapultepec, known for its one-price menu, suddenly shuttered both of its Alamo City outposts. Cantina-inspired Santa...
Here's some good news for fans of fried chicken tenders, wings, and sandwiches. Zaxby's is making plans to build a second spot for its signature chicken in the San Antonio area. The Georgia-based Zaxby's is setting up its latest location in San Antonio with a January 31 completion date set on the construction, according to a Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation filing.
7-Eleven Day, as in Monday, July 11, is getting an update. Now known as Slurpee Day, the convenience store's signature celebration of its customers with a little treat is hitting San Antonio at the perfect time. As Texas hits another triple-digit temperature day, and ERCOT cautions Texans to turn down...
Comments / 0