San Antonio, TX

Unique 'La Frida' style art comes to you at Frida Fest | Great Day SA

KENS 5
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe San Antonio based company offers handmade items, from head...

www.kens5.com

KSAT 12

San Antonio Pets Alive hosts photo contest

SAN ANTONIO – Your pet’s face could end up on a limited-edition Alamo Beer Company beer can!. San Antonio Pets Alive is hosting a fundraising pet photo contest. The money raised through entry and voting fees will support its mission of rescuing dogs and cats from euthanasia. First-place...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
sanantoniothingstodo.com

Festival Colombiano at San Antonio Shrine Auditorium

Do you enjoy Colombian food? Maybe you’re Colombian? Check out this Colombian Festival at the San Antonio Shrine Auditorium that features Colombian artists, vendors, food, and more for the entire family. Stay up to date on all fun things going on in San Antonio with our weekly updates to...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
San Antonio Current

Far North San Antonio’s Gather Brewing launching brunch menu this weekend

Universal City's newish Gather Brewing will launch a chef-prepared brunch menu this weekend to accompany its growing beer offerings. The fare will include loaded chicken and waffles, an eggs Benedict-inspired hash with house-made sausage plus grass-fed steak and eggs. The brewery also will sling beermosas and traditional sparkling wine mimosas alongside its wide selection of house-made brews.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Enjoy free Slurpee on 7-Eleven Day

SAN ANTONIO – You can beat the heat with a free Slurpee at 7-Eleven on Monday. Download the 7-Eleven or Speedway app and you’ll get a free small Slurpee when you scan your app at checkout. “It’s an annual tradition for us to say ‘thanks’ because we’re nothing...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
City
San Antonio, TX
City
Art, TX
San Antonio, TX
Entertainment
Local
Texas Entertainment
#Shoes
mySanAntonio.com

San Antonio Burrito Bites: The top 5 burritos you have to try today

It has been just over two and a half months since I began my burrito hunt. A simple idea turned into a tasty column. In that time, I've made some great wrapped discoveries and some eh experiences. If you are new to San Antonio Burrito Bites, I ask readers to share their favorite burrito spot and I go taste it for myself. I judge them off taste, service, and if I will order it again, pretty simple.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Arts
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Chick-fil-A giving away free nuggets for one week

SAN ANTONIO — Everybody's favorite fast food chain Chick-fil-A wants to thank the Alamo City for their continued support by giving out free nuggets!. Starting Wednesday, July 13 until Wednesday, July 20, Chick-fil-A restaurants in the San Antonio area are offering a free 8-count nugget to thank guests for eating more chicken. The free offer is limited to one 8-count Nugget per person, while supplies last.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

TikTok star Jerry Yguerabide shares his arroz con pollo recipe

SAN ANTONIO – Many of us spend hours scrolling TikTok for recipes and one familiar San Antonio face on the social media platform is Chef Jerry Yguerabide. “I think people just love personality and mainly the food itself,” Yguerabide said. Yguerabide has 1.1 million followers on TikTok. Some...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
San Antonio Current

Mexico-based Santa Diabla moving into downtown San Antonio's Cervecería Chapultepec location

Mexico-based restaurant Santa Diabla is taking over the Pearl-area space that recently housed Cervecería Chapultepec, another concept that originated south of the border, MySA reports. The news comes just weeks after Cervecería Chapultepec, known for its one-price menu, suddenly shuttered both of its Alamo City outposts. Cantina-inspired Santa...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
mySanAntonio.com

Zaxby's makes plans for $1.5M fried chicken joint in Northeast San Antonio

Here's some good news for fans of fried chicken tenders, wings, and sandwiches. Zaxby's is making plans to build a second spot for its signature chicken in the San Antonio area. The Georgia-based Zaxby's is setting up its latest location in San Antonio with a January 31 completion date set on the construction, according to a Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation filing.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

