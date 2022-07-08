ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

It Just Makes Sense: Chiefs Should Trade for Robert Quinn

By Jordan Foote
ArrowheadReport
ArrowheadReport
 4 days ago

While the Kansas City Chiefs and general manager Brett Veach did a bang-up job of retooling on the fly and adapting to numerous changes this offseason, there may still be some additional work left to do. The club either improved or got younger (or both) at several key positions and although the draft selection of George Karlaftis does bring youth to the team's defensive end rotation, the case for a marked improvement is iffy.

After Melvin Ingram departed to Miami and Frank Clark returned on a restructured contract, Kansas City's veteran production is still rather underwhelming. As far as non-Karlaftis youth is concerned, Michael Danna's ceiling is low but his floor is high relative to completely unproven players such as Joshua Kaindoh and Malik Herring. Veach and company are taking not-so-calculated risks, so a steady, proven and quality defensive end would greatly help Steve Spagnuolo's front four.

That's where Robert Quinn comes in.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gQuS1_0gZ7RbIO00
Feb 6, 2022; Paradise, Nevada, USA; NFC outside linebacker Robert Quinn of the Chicago Bears (94) during the Pro Bowl football game at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Quinn-to-Kansas-City buzz isn't anything new, and it's becoming more and more apparent by the day that a union between the two sides makes a ton of sense. The Chiefs ranked 29th in the NFL in sacks last season with 31, struggling to take down opposing quarterbacks with any bit of consistency. Meanwhile, with the lowly Chicago Bears, Quinn kept chopping wood and ended up with 18.5 of them. His age-31 season was one of the best of his career, earning him another trip to the Pro Bowl for his efforts.

Even with a spotty track record (two sacks in 2020 and single-digit sacks from 2015-2018), Quinn's 2021 campaign showed that he still has plenty left in the tank. He turned 32 in May and while that isn't necessarily ideal for a team acquiring a pass-rusher, his resurgence on a bad team suggests that he may age gracefully over the remainder of his contract. In a trade scenario, his next team wouldn't be taking on a sunk cost.

Speaking of that contract, Spotrac recently pointed out that Quinn's current deal is fairly team-friendly if a trade does occur. In a hypothetical swap with Kansas City, the Chiefs would be absorbing $12.8 million this year (after manufacturing some cap room by extending left tackle Orlando Brown Jr.), $14M next year and $13M in 2024. Matt Verderame of FanSided added that the Chiefs wouldn't be adding any dead salary cap money to the books, thus making it "basically an annual team option." In the event that Quinn underperforms in 2022 or 2023, Veach could simply elect to not bring back the All-Pro for the following season. A built-in out with the opportunity for such a clean tie isn't very common for a player of his age nor caliber.

In terms of what the Chiefs can offer the Bears in a hypothetical trade, a combination of draft picks would likely come into play. In the first four rounds of the 2023 NFL Draft, Kansas City owns all of its own picks and has other compensation to work with. The club not only has an additional third-round selection entering the fold due to losing executive Ryan Poles to the Bears, but it also has another fourth-rounder from March's Tyreek Hill trade. Would there be a more poetic way to start trade negotiations than offering to send Poles the pick he ended up netting the Chiefs? No, and it isn't as if Kansas City has no other selections at its disposal.

It's entirely possible that the Chiefs' defensive end picture works itself out without calling for help via trade. Karlaftis is a hard-working player who has a very clear floor as a good run-defender and a solid threat to rush the passer. Danna can play quality run defense and contribute a few sacks as well. Both Kaindoh and Herring are oozing with potential and if either pans out, that changes the equation. On the other hand, Clark will almost surely be gone after the 2022 season and betting on lottery tickets to turn into jackpots is oftentimes a fool's errand that results in fool's gold.

Trading for Quinn can not only help raise the floor and ceiling of the group now, but it can also provide at least some level of stability for either or both of the next two years. For those reasons — as well as many others — Veach should consider picking up the phone and dialing up his old friend soon.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Dak Prescott spills secret behind incredible body transformation that has Cowboys fans hyped

After a subpar season last year, there were a lot of questions surrounding Dak Prescott’s physical abilities. However, last week a photo of the Cowboys QB went viral as he appeared to have an entirely different looking physique. DallasCowboys.com writer Nick Eatman was able to obtain just how Prescott pulled it off. “I got a […] The post Dak Prescott spills secret behind incredible body transformation that has Cowboys fans hyped appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Tyreek Hill drops truth bomb on Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa’s make-or-break 2022 season

The Miami Dolphins gave Tua Tagovailoa a host of offensive weapons this offseason. The blockbuster Tyreek Hill trade and additions of Cedrick Wilson, Terron Armstead, Chase Edmonds and many more will hopefully give the Dolphins a better offense this season. Although Hill has remained overwhelmingly positive about Tagovailoa since being traded to Miami, he knows […] The post Tyreek Hill drops truth bomb on Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa’s make-or-break 2022 season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Browns star Deshaun Watson’s legal team in ‘DEFCON 1’ after two new lawsuits emerge

It just keeps getting worse and worse for Deshaun Watson. Many observers thought that the twenty-two different allegations hurled against the Cleveland Browns star was already the worst possible outcome. With every passing week, though, it seems like more and more victims are being empowered to speak out against Watson. KPRC 2 in Houston reported […] The post Browns star Deshaun Watson’s legal team in ‘DEFCON 1’ after two new lawsuits emerge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, MO
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
Local
Missouri Football
Kansas City, MO
Sports
Kansas City, MO
Football
FanSided

Vikings, Kirk Cousins get last laugh in Baker Mayfield trade

Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings got the last laugh in the Baker Mayfield trade. There was a time where the Carolina Panthers may have inquired about Kirk Cousins’ availability, but in the aftermath of the Baker Mayfield trade with the Cleveland Browns, it is Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings who got the last laugh.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
UPI News

TJ Watt marries soccer pro Dani Rhodes

July 11 (UPI) -- Professional football player TJ Watt and soccer pro Dani Rhodes are married. Watt, an outside linebacker for the Pittsburgh Steelers, and Rhodes, a forward for Iceland's Thottur soccer club, married Saturday at a wedding in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. Watt shared photos from the wedding Sunday...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Draft#American Football#The Kansas City Chiefs
Yardbarker

Patrick Mahomes Spotted With His Former Mentor

Patrick Mahomes is the undeniable king of the Kansas City Chiefs. The team will rely on him more now that All-Pro wide receiver Tyreek Hill was traded to the Miami Dolphins. However, don’t count out the quarterback who can still throw downfield at crazy angles. After all, he has...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

Winners and losers from Baker Mayfield trade

The Cleveland Browns released an allbatross from around their necks when they unloaded quarterback Baker Mayfield to the Carolina Panthers. The deal was first reported by CBS Sports NFL Insider Jonathan Jones. Carolina sent a conditional fifth-round pick to Cleveland for Mayfield. The Panthers are responsible for just $5 million...
CHARLOTTE, NC
AllPanthers

How Much Better Does Baker Mayfield Make the Panthers?

Just a week ago, expectations for the Panthers were very low with many around the league pegging them to be a bottom five or so team. Having a quarterback room that consists of Sam Darnold, PJ Walker, and Matt Corral doesn't necessarily scream "competitive", but adding Baker Mayfield to the fold changes everything.
CHARLOTTE, NC
ClutchPoints

The truth behind how Browns viewed ‘childish’ Baker Mayfield, exposed

Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns have gone their separate ways after the AFC North franchise shipped the former Oklahoma Sooners gunslinger to the Carolina Panthers. Even with all the uncertainty surrounding the situation of Deshaun Watson, the Browns were always expected to end their relationship with Mayfield, as it became apparent that the two […] The post The truth behind how Browns viewed ‘childish’ Baker Mayfield, exposed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sportsnaut

NFL analyst predicts Washington Commanders will start 0-8

NFL predictions are typically all over the place before the football year begins. Whether it’s picking a team to double their win total or thinking a terrible unit will struggle even more than last year. But they don’t get much harsher than what one NFL analyst predicts from the Washington Commanders in 2022.
NFL
Cowboys Country

Cowboys O-Line: Should Dallas Sign Free Agent Help?

Duane Brown. Eric Fisher. Nate Solder. Riley Reiff. Offensive linemen are, relatively speaking, a no-name bunch. Yet at this moment in free agency, it so happens that those four accomplished O-linemen remain unsigned and available. Do the Dallas Cowboys need to make a call?. As the Cowboys march toward the...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Report: Former Texas A&M, NFL Running Back Dies At 59

According to a report from ProFootballTalk, former Houston Oilers running back Ira Valentine has passed away because of a heart attack. He was 59 years old. Valentine spent his college football career at Texas A&M. He played under head coach Jackie Sherrill. During his time with the Aggies, he had 486 yards and six total touchdowns.
HOUSTON, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Next step for Deshaun Watson starts this week

The Cleveland Browns got closure and clarity with one quarterback last week and are hoping they are close to getting the same with another this week or next. Browns training camp starts in just over two weeks. Last week, the team moved Baker Mayfield to the Carolina Panthers after months of speculation. Cleveland will pay a majority of the contract while Mayfield gave up money to make the deal happen.
CLEVELAND, OH
FanSided

Joshua Williams is great high-upside gamble for KC Chiefs

After losing cornerbacks Mike Hughes and Charvarius Ward through free agency, it was abundantly clear that the Kansas City Chiefs had to address the cornerback position in the draft, and they did just that. The Chiefs used first and seventh-round picks on Trent McDuffie and Jaylen Watson, respectively, but they also used their fourth-round selection on long-armed and lanky Division II alumnus Joshua Williams.
KANSAS CITY, MO
ArrowheadReport

ArrowheadReport

Kansas City, MO
1K+
Followers
724
Post
193K+
Views
ABOUT

ArrowheadReport is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Kansas City Chiefs

 https://www.si.com/nfl/chiefs

Comments / 0

Community Policy