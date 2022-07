Both the Nets and Grizzlies sit at 1-1 in the Vegas summer league. Tonight they meet up at 6:30 on ESPN 2 and we get a look at some good young players on playoff contenders. Typically Summer League is intriguing to see this year's top picks who will likely play for bad teams, but this matchup gives us a chance to find what players could be hidden gems come playoff time between Brooklyn (if they figure out their drama) and Memphis.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 2 HOURS AGO