Perryman named WGCA All-American Scholar

MILLIGAN, Tenn.—Milligan University women’s golfer Alayna Perryman, Gabby Hammond and Kate Castle were honored as All-American Scholars by the Women’s Golf Coaches Association on Tuesday.

For Perryman, it marks her third-straight year receiving All-American Scholar status from the WGCA. Hammond repeats as an All-American Scholar and Castle collects the distinction as a freshman.

With high academic and athletic standards, the WGCA All-American Scholar award is one of the most stringent academic awards across all of college athletics.

To be tabbed as a member of the WGCA All-American Scholar Team, a golfer must maintain a 3.50 or better cumulative grade point average and participate in 50% of her team’s competitions over the course of the 2021-22 season.

Milligan spent the entire season ranked inside the NAIA’s Top 25 poll and settled at No. 16 in the final postseason rankings. In the end-of-season Golfstat rankings, Milligan climbed to the No. 14 spot nationally out of nearly 150 NAIA women’s golf teams.

The Buffs earned an at-large bid to the 2022 NAIA Women’s Golf National Championship, which was their seventh appearance at the national championship event in the 12-year history of the program. Milligan made the cut for the third time in program history at the NAIA National Championship and finished 16th at the Lincoln Park West Golf Course in Oklahoma City.