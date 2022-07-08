'CineFestival' showcases the Latinx communities best work | Great Day SA

SAN ANTONIO – You can beat the heat with a free Slurpee at 7-Eleven on Monday. Download the 7-Eleven or Speedway app and you’ll get a free small Slurpee when you scan your app at checkout. “It’s an annual tradition for us to say ‘thanks’ because we’re nothing...
First Lady Jill Biden on Monday said the Hispanic community was as “unique” as the “breakfast tacos” during a speech in San Antonio, Texas,. Biden was speaking at the 2022 UnidosUS Annual Conference titled “Siempre Adelante: Our Quest for Equity” when she made the remark.
Born and raised in the 2-1-0, Angel Cintron has broken into the world of music with her unique flavor of pop music. You can stream her music across all platforms, in addition, you can follow her on Instagram to stay up to date with all of her projects.
McALLEN, Texas (Border Report) — South Texas economic leaders have signed an agreement with federal authorities that puts the region one step closer to having the deepest port on the Gulf of Mexico. The Brownsville Navigation District and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers on July 6 signed a...
Hotter temperatures are rolling in, but that's not stopping us from heading out to San Antonio's fleet of roaming restaurants. Whether it's fresh seafood, Mediterranean, or a classic smash-style burger, our staff curated a list of must-try food trucks that have free rent in our minds. Check them out below.
SAN ANTONIO — Everybody's favorite fast food chain Chick-fil-A wants to thank the Alamo City for their continued support by giving out free nuggets!. Starting Wednesday, July 13 until Wednesday, July 20, Chick-fil-A restaurants in the San Antonio area are offering a free 8-count nugget to thank guests for eating more chicken. The free offer is limited to one 8-count Nugget per person, while supplies last.
SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio family had even more reason to celebrate the Fourth of July after their dog that had been missing for nearly a year was found safe. The dog, Rome, disappeared in September but on July 4th, the unexpected happened -- a San Antonio Animal Care Services officer found the dog and his family after scanning his microchip.
Mr. Angel Albino is the manager of Longboard Bar & Grill located at 205 West Palm Street, in the South Entertainment District of South Padre Island, Texas. He gives a brief history and says Longboard Bar & Grill has been open for only four years and he has worked there for three and half of those years. He loves the family oriented atmosphere and of course the tremendous views. Working with his staff is like working with family he says. He gives them the credit for keeping it all working like clockwork. Several of his staff is related to each other which makes it truly a family affair. Many have been employed since day one. Mr. Albino smiles as he says that is what makes his job.
SCHERTZ, Texas – Over a decade worth of evidence was destroyed or removed from the Schertz Police Department’s property room without prosecutorial review, according to a cease and desist letter obtained by the KSAT 12 Defenders. The blunder could impact dozens of cases or more in the three...
SAN ANTONIO – Many of us spend hours scrolling TikTok for recipes and one familiar San Antonio face on the social media platform is Chef Jerry Yguerabide. “I think people just love personality and mainly the food itself,” Yguerabide said. Yguerabide has 1.1 million followers on TikTok. Some...
RAYMONDVILLE, Texas – Port Mansfield could be handling 200 to 400 containers per day before too long. So says Ron Mills, Willacy County Navigation District’s director. In an exclusive interview with the Rio Grande Guardian International News Service, Mills said he expects the port to be moving between $250-$300 million of trade within the next three to five years.
Somebody said the wind was going to be blowing and I didn’t believe ‘em. I think every time I come down the wind is blowing. (Keane then gave thanks to the Port of Brownsville’s leadership and dignitaries in the audience). Now, today represents the culmination of several...
Amongst all the graves in the San Antonio Masonic Cemetery, one is very different from the others. A simple stone marks Sandra West's grave, but what is beneath the surface is bizarre. West, a socialite from Beverley Hills, was buried in a blue Ferrari, a 1964 330 America model.
For many, the phrases “summertime” and “icebox desserts” are synonymous. Apparently, San Antonio-based Whataburger gets it, and has released a new seasonal milkshake catering to that demographic. The burger chain’s new banana pudding shake features a creamy vanilla ice cream base with a dose of banana...
When staff from the University Children’s Hospital in San Antonio contacted country music star Kevin Fowler to request a visit, Fowler didn't hesitate to answer yes. Fowler, who is currently touring Texas, stopped by the hospital to check up on some of his fans, including Mayah Zamora, who was seriously injured in the shooting at Robb Elementary school in Uvalde in May.
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs (TDHCA) launched a statewide program called Texas Utility Help, to help low-income homeowners and renters with their energy and water bills. According to Texas Electricity Ratings, during the summer, the average electricity bill in Texas ranges about $154 per month. As prices continue […]
Comments / 1