ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Lewis Hamilton and George Russell crash out in Austrian sprint qualifying

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TR11G_0gZ7QcDK00

Lewis Hamilton and George Russell both crashed out of qualifying for Saturday’s sprint race at the Austrian Grand Prix on a desperate evening for Mercedes.

As Max Verstappen took pole with Charles Leclerc second and Carlos Sainz third, Russell and Hamilton are due to line up fifth and 10th on the grid respectively, subject to penalties for changes to their wrecked machines.

Hamilton was the first in the wall. With just five minutes of Q3 remaining, Hamilton wrestled with his Silver Arrows through the left-hand seventh corner in Spielberg before sliding off through the gravel and into tyre barrier.

The seven-time world champion apologised to his team. “I am so sorry, guys,” he said before he was taken away in the medical car.

Hamilton was told by stand-in race engineer Marcus Dudley that his lap appeared good enough to put him in the top three.

Qualifying was suspended for 11 minutes to recover Hamilton’s wounded Mercedes – the British driver sustaining extensive damage to the front-right of his car – but moments after it re-started, Russell was off the track.

As he attacked the final bend, Russell’s Mercedes fell away from him and he slammed into the barrier.

“That came out of nowhere,” said Russell before he walked back to the pits.

A second red flag was deployed, leading to a frenetic conclusion with Verstappen taking the spoils.

The Red Bull Ring is the stage for Formula One’s second of three sprint rounds this season.

Tomorrow’s 24-lap dash to the chequered flag sets the grid for Sunday’s main event which marks the halfway point of this season’s 22-round campaign.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GlzEx_0gZ7QcDK00
Max Verstappen will start on pole for the Austrian Grand Prix (Matthias Schrader/AP) (AP)

It is effectively a home race for Verstappen after 60,000 Dutch fans embarked on the nine-hour drive from Amsterdam to fill the 105,000-capacity arena.

Orange smoke drifted over the 2.7-mile 10-corner track as the travelling contingent lit flares in support of the world champion.

And the Orange Army revelled in Hamilton’s accident, and then Verstappen’s pole lap as he edged out Leclerc by just 0.029 seconds. Sergio Perez finished fourth with Esteban Ocon sixth.

Sebastian Vettel is sporting a helmet here which says “save the bees”, and the four-time world champion was stung when his best lap was deleted for exceeding track limits.

He will line up in last position for Saturday’s race.

“I am afraid we are out,” Vettel was told over the radio. “Yeah I saw,” he replied. “Argh, man, that is painful.”

These are dark times for Aston Martin, with Vettel’s team-mate Lance Stroll also eliminated in Q1.

The son of the team’s billionaire owner, Lawrence Stroll, finished 17th, one place ahead of Zhou Guanyu.

Zhou was involved in one of the sport’s most extraordinary crashes of recent memory when he was flipped upside down and catapulted into the catch fencing at the opening Abbey corner of last Sunday’s British Grand Prix.

The Chinese rookie, who admitted he does not know how he survived the accident, was back in his Alfa Romeo on Friday and qualified 18th.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charles Leclerc
Person
Lance Stroll
Person
Spielberg
Person
Max Verstappen
Person
Sebastian Vettel
Person
Sergio Perez
Person
Lewis Hamilton
Person
Esteban Ocon
newschain

Former Formula One race director Michael Masi quits FIA

Michael Masi, the man at the centre of Lewis Hamilton’s failed bid to win a record eighth world championship, has quit the FIA. The Australian was sacked as Formula One race director in February following his mishandling of last season’s contentious season decider in Abu Dhabi which provided Max Verstappen with the chance to beat Hamilton in a final-lap shootout.
MOTORSPORTS
newschain

Jack Nicklaus not concerned about prospect of record low score at Open

Three-time Open champion Jack Nicklaus insists he has no concerns about the Old Course yielding a record low score this week. Branden Grace created history when he became the first man to shoot 62 in a major during the 2017 Open at Royal Birkdale, while Ross Fisher holds the course record at St Andrews after a 61 in the Dunhill Links three months later.
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Austrian#Mercedes#British#The Red Bull Ring
newschain

Tory MP wearing ‘leather mini-skirt’ and ‘high heels’ in road crash, court told

A Conservative MP was wearing a “black leather mini-skirt” and “high heels” when he was involved in a late-night car crash, a court has heard. Jamie Wallis, who has represented Bridgend since 2019, is on trial accused of failing to stop, failing to report a road traffic collision, driving without due care and attention and leaving a vehicle in a dangerous position.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Formula One
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Oprah Winfrey’s father Vernon dies aged 89

US TV star Oprah Winfrey’s father, Vernon Winfrey, has died at the age of 89. The presenter confirmed the news in an Instagram post that her father died in Nashville, Tennessee, on Friday. “Yesterday with family surrounding his bedside I had the sacred honour of witnessing the man responsible...
NASHVILLE, TN
newschain

Tiger Woods turns on the style during practice round at St Andrews

Tiger Woods ended his second practice round at St Andrews in style as he continued his preparations for the 150th Open Championship on Sunday. Woods, who won two of his three Open titles on the Old Course in 2000 and 2005, drove the green on the par-four 18th before leaving an eagle putt from around 20 feet short of the hole.
GOLF
newschain

Plans fluid for Double Or Bubble

Trainer Chris Wall was left wondering what might have been after Double Or Bubble finished a gallant fifth in Saturday’s Darley July Cup. Impressive winner Alcohol Free, along with the placed pair of Naval Crown and Artorius, occupied stall positions of 14, 13 and 12 respectively in the Newmarket showpiece, while the fourth home, Creative Force, was not too far away in stall nine.
ANIMALS
newschain

Minister who made rude gesture says ‘I had reached the end of my tether’

Education minister Andrea Jenkyns has admitted she “should have shown more composure” after making a rude gesture to a “baying mob” outside Downing Street. Ms Jenkyns, who made the sign with her hand as she walked through the black gates, prior to her new appointment, said in a statement: “I had reached the end of my tether”.
U.K.
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
143K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy