Big Ten Roundup: NBA Summer League Features 41 Conference Alumni

The 2022 NBA Summer League tipped off this week, showcasing some the league's top future talent.

The Summer League is divided into three locations. The Golden State Warriors hosted the first round of summer league games – the California Classic Summer League – which took place from July 2 to July 5 at the Chase Center in San Francisco, Ca. and featured the Warriors, Los Angeles Lakers, Miami Heat and Sacramento Kings.

The Utah Jazz hosted the Salt Lake City Summer League, which began on July 5 and ends on July 7. This slate features games between the Jazz, Memphis Grizzlies, Oklahoma City Thunder and Philadelphia 76ers at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah.

And finally, the bulk of action will take place at the NBA 2K23 Summer League, which is an 11-day event from July 7 to July 17 at Cox Pavilion and the Thomas and Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nev. Games can be seen on ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU and NBA TV.

This event will feature all 30 NBA teams playing five games each, and the two teams with the best records from the first four games will meet in the Championship Game on Sunday, July 17 at 3 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Here is a breakdown of Big Ten basketball alumni playing in this year's NBA Summer League events.

Los Angeles Lakers

Max Christie

9.3 ppg at Michigan State

35th pick in 2022

Vitto Brown

Member of Wisconsin national runner-up team in 2015

Undrafted free agent in 2017

Sacramento Kings

Keegan Murray

First team All-Big Ten, 23.5 ppg at Iowa

4th pick in 2022

Memphis Grizzlies

Xavier Tillman Sr.

2019-2020 Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year at Michigan State

35th pick in 2020

Dakota Mathias

41.9 percent 3-point shooter at Purdue

Undrafted free agent in 2018

Oklahoma City Thunder

Aaron Wiggins

14.5 ppg at Maryland

55th pick in 2021

Gabe Brown

11.6 ppg at Michigan State

Undrafted free agent in 2022

Philadelphia 76ers

Justin Smith

73 starts at Indiana, 13.6 ppg at Arkansas

Undrafted free agent in 2021

Cassius Winston

Two-time consensus All-American at Michigan State

53rd pick in 2020

Utah Jazz

Kofi Cockburn

Two-time consensus All-American at Illinois

Undrafted free agent in 2022

James Palmer Jr.

19.7 ppg, two-time All-Big Ten at Nebraska

Undrafted free agent in 2019

Vic Law

15 ppg, 112 starts at Northwestern

Undrafted free agent in 2019

Atlanta Hawks

Chaundee Brown Jr.

73 starts at Wake Forest, 8 ppg at Michigan

Undrafted free agent in 2021

Boston Celtics

Trevion Williams

Two-time All-Big Ten at Purdue

Undrafted free agent in 2022

Charlotte Hornets

Bryce McGowens

16.8 ppg, Big Ten All-Freshman at Nebraska

40th pick in 2022

Chicago Bulls

Malcolm Hill

18.1 ppg, 112 starts at Illinois

Undrafted free agent in 2017

Cleveland Cavaliers

Nate Reuvers

104 starts, 13.1 ppg at Wisconsin

Undrafted free agent in 2021

Aaron Henry

15.4 ppg, All-Big Ten at Michigan State

Undrafted free agent in 2021

Dallas Mavericks

Marcus Bingham Jr.

9.3 ppg, 2.2 bpg at Michigan State

Undrafted free agent in 2022

Detroit Pistons

Isaiah Livers

13.1 ppg, All-Big Ten at Michigan

Jaden Ivey

17.3 ppg, Consensus All-American at Purdue

5th pick in 2022

Indiana Pacers

Duane Washington

16.4 ppg, All-Big Ten at Ohio State

Undrafted free agent in 2021

Eli Brooks

12.8 ppg, 108 starts at Michigan

Undrafted free agent in 2022

Los Angeles Clippers

Moussa Diabate

9 ppg, Big Ten All-Freshman at Michigan

43rd pick in 2022

Trey McGowens

10.6 ppg, 107 starts at Nebraska

Undrafted free agent in 2022

New Orleans Pelicans

E.J. Liddell

19.4 ppg, Two-time All-Big Ten at Ohio State

41st pick in 2022

New York Knicks

Micah Potter

12.5 ppg at Wisconsin

Undrafted free agent in 2021

Vince Edwards

14.6 ppg, 127 starts at Purdue

52nd pick in 2018

Orlando Magic

Caleb Houstan

10.1 ppg at Michigan

32nd pick in 2022

Zavier Simpson

12.9 ppg, Two-time All-Big Ten at Michigan

Undrafted free agent in 2020

Aleem Ford

8.7 ppg at Wisconsin

Undrafted free agent in 2021

Daniel Oturu

20.1 ppg, 11.3 rebounds, All-Big Ten at Minnesota

33rd pick in 2020

Portland Trail Blazers

Luka Garza

24.1 ppg, AP Player of the Year at Iowa

52nd pick in 2021

San Antonio Spurs

Joe Wieskamp

14.8 ppg, 46 percent 3-point shooting at Iowa

41st pick in 2021

Malaki Branham

Big Ten Freshman of the Year at Ohio State

20th pick in 2022

Sasha Stefanovic

10.4 ppg, 80 starts at Purdue

Undrafted free agent in 2022

Toronto Raptors

Ron Harper Jr.

15.8 ppg, Two-time All-Big Ten at Rutgers

Undrafted free agent in 2022

D.J. Wilson

11 ppg at Michigan

17th pick in 2017

Dalano Banton

9.6 ppg at Nebraska

46th pick in 2021

Washington Wizards

Johnny Davis

19.7 ppg, Big Ten Player of the Year at Wisconsin

10th pick in 2022

Pat Spencer