ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Big Ten Roundup: NBA Summer League Features 41 Conference Alumni

By Jack Ankony
HoosiersNow
HoosiersNow
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3umBj5_0gZ7Q6FR00

The 2022 NBA Summer League tipped off this week, showcasing some the league's top future talent.

The Summer League is divided into three locations. The Golden State Warriors hosted the first round of summer league games – the California Classic Summer League – which took place from July 2 to July 5 at the Chase Center in San Francisco, Ca. and featured the Warriors, Los Angeles Lakers, Miami Heat and Sacramento Kings.

The Utah Jazz hosted the Salt Lake City Summer League, which began on July 5 and ends on July 7. This slate features games between the Jazz, Memphis Grizzlies, Oklahoma City Thunder and Philadelphia 76ers at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah.

And finally, the bulk of action will take place at the NBA 2K23 Summer League, which is an 11-day event from July 7 to July 17 at Cox Pavilion and the Thomas and Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nev. Games can be seen on ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU and NBA TV.

This event will feature all 30 NBA teams playing five games each, and the two teams with the best records from the first four games will meet in the Championship Game on Sunday, July 17 at 3 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Here is a breakdown of Big Ten basketball alumni playing in this year's NBA Summer League events.

Los Angeles Lakers

  • Max Christie
  • 9.3 ppg at Michigan State
  • 35th pick in 2022
  • Vitto Brown
  • Member of Wisconsin national runner-up team in 2015
  • Undrafted free agent in 2017

Sacramento Kings

  • Keegan Murray
  • First team All-Big Ten, 23.5 ppg at Iowa
  • 4th pick in 2022

Memphis Grizzlies

  • Xavier Tillman Sr.
  • 2019-2020 Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year at Michigan State
  • 35th pick in 2020
  • Dakota Mathias
  • 41.9 percent 3-point shooter at Purdue
  • Undrafted free agent in 2018

Oklahoma City Thunder

  • Aaron Wiggins
  • 14.5 ppg at Maryland
  • 55th pick in 2021
  • Gabe Brown
  • 11.6 ppg at Michigan State
  • Undrafted free agent in 2022

Philadelphia 76ers

  • Justin Smith
  • 73 starts at Indiana, 13.6 ppg at Arkansas
  • Undrafted free agent in 2021
  • Cassius Winston
  • Two-time consensus All-American at Michigan State
  • 53rd pick in 2020

Utah Jazz

  • Kofi Cockburn
  • Two-time consensus All-American at Illinois
  • Undrafted free agent in 2022
  • James Palmer Jr.
  • 19.7 ppg, two-time All-Big Ten at Nebraska
  • Undrafted free agent in 2019
  • Vic Law
  • 15 ppg, 112 starts at Northwestern
  • Undrafted free agent in 2019

Atlanta Hawks

  • Chaundee Brown Jr.
  • 73 starts at Wake Forest, 8 ppg at Michigan
  • Undrafted free agent in 2021

Boston Celtics

  • Trevion Williams
  • Two-time All-Big Ten at Purdue
  • Undrafted free agent in 2022

Scroll to Continue

Charlotte Hornets

  • Bryce McGowens
  • 16.8 ppg, Big Ten All-Freshman at Nebraska
  • 40th pick in 2022

Chicago Bulls

  • Malcolm Hill
  • 18.1 ppg, 112 starts at Illinois
  • Undrafted free agent in 2017

Cleveland Cavaliers

  • Nate Reuvers
  • 104 starts, 13.1 ppg at Wisconsin
  • Undrafted free agent in 2021
  • Aaron Henry
  • 15.4 ppg, All-Big Ten at Michigan State
  • Undrafted free agent in 2021

Dallas Mavericks

  • Marcus Bingham Jr.
  • 9.3 ppg, 2.2 bpg at Michigan State
  • Undrafted free agent in 2022

Detroit Pistons

  • Isaiah Livers
  • 13.1 ppg, All-Big Ten at Michigan
  • Jaden Ivey
  • 17.3 ppg, Consensus All-American at Purdue
  • 5th pick in 2022

Indiana Pacers

  • Duane Washington
  • 16.4 ppg, All-Big Ten at Ohio State
  • Undrafted free agent in 2021
  • Eli Brooks
  • 12.8 ppg, 108 starts at Michigan
  • Undrafted free agent in 2022

Los Angeles Clippers

  • Moussa Diabate
  • 9 ppg, Big Ten All-Freshman at Michigan
  • 43rd pick in 2022
  • Trey McGowens
  • 10.6 ppg, 107 starts at Nebraska
  • Undrafted free agent in 2022

New Orleans Pelicans

  • E.J. Liddell
  • 19.4 ppg, Two-time All-Big Ten at Ohio State
  • 41st pick in 2022

New York Knicks

  • Micah Potter
  • 12.5 ppg at Wisconsin
  • Undrafted free agent in 2021
  • Vince Edwards
  • 14.6 ppg, 127 starts at Purdue
  • 52nd pick in 2018

Orlando Magic

  • Caleb Houstan
  • 10.1 ppg at Michigan
  • 32nd pick in 2022
  • Zavier Simpson
  • 12.9 ppg, Two-time All-Big Ten at Michigan
  • Undrafted free agent in 2020
  • Aleem Ford
  • 8.7 ppg at Wisconsin
  • Undrafted free agent in 2021
  • Daniel Oturu
  • 20.1 ppg, 11.3 rebounds, All-Big Ten at Minnesota
  • 33rd pick in 2020

Portland Trail Blazers

  • Luka Garza
  • 24.1 ppg, AP Player of the Year at Iowa
  • 52nd pick in 2021

San Antonio Spurs

  • Joe Wieskamp
  • 14.8 ppg, 46 percent 3-point shooting at Iowa
  • 41st pick in 2021
  • Malaki Branham
  • Big Ten Freshman of the Year at Ohio State
  • 20th pick in 2022
  • Sasha Stefanovic
  • 10.4 ppg, 80 starts at Purdue
  • Undrafted free agent in 2022

Toronto Raptors

  • Ron Harper Jr.
  • 15.8 ppg, Two-time All-Big Ten at Rutgers
  • Undrafted free agent in 2022
  • D.J. Wilson
  • 11 ppg at Michigan
  • 17th pick in 2017
  • Dalano Banton
  • 9.6 ppg at Nebraska
  • 46th pick in 2021

Washington Wizards

  • Johnny Davis
  • 19.7 ppg, Big Ten Player of the Year at Wisconsin
  • 10th pick in 2022
  • Pat Spencer
  • 10.4 ppg at Northwestern
  • Undrafted free agent in 2020

Comments / 0

Related
saturdaytradition.com

Keegan Murray dazzling in NBA Summer League

Former Iowa Hawkeye Keegan Murray is putting the NBA Summer League on notice right now. The No. 4 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft is cementing himself as one of the best players of the summer and has scored 20 points in four of his five games for the Sacramento Kings, per Cameron Salerno of the Sacramento Bee.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Pistons rookie Jaden Ivey’s 4-word update on Summer League injury

After a dominant performance in his NBA Summer League debut, Jaden Ivey has already proved that the Detroit Pistons made the right choice to choose him fifth overall in the 2022 NBA Draft. In his second game, he was on the way to having another strong game by scoring 11 points in five minutes. Then, […] The post Pistons rookie Jaden Ivey’s 4-word update on Summer League injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Iowa State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Minnesota State
State
Maryland State
State
Indiana State
On3.com

Paul Finebaum predicts future SEC, Big Ten expansion, hints at ACC involvement

The path we’ve taken towards conference expansion and realignment has been a winding one. We started in the SEC with the additions of Oklahoma and Texas. The latest stop has taken the Big Ten out west for additions of USC and UCLA. Although there are vague ideas of where it goes from here, no one knows where it travels next. Paul Finebaum’s map keeps the next stop on this path for the SEC and Big Ten going through the ACC.
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Clemson listed among the top three teams likely to join a super conference next

As we all know by now, college football is in the midst of a complete overhaul that will change the game forever. The once seemingly harmonious power five conferences have scrambled into a power grab for money and supremacy, with the SEC and the Big Ten becoming the dominant forces in college football’s realignment. Starting last summer with the Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners announcing they would leave the Big-12 for the SEC no later than 2025, the domino effect took place as others began looking for opportunities for greener pastures. Follow the money, I suppose. Earlier this month, the USC Trojans and...
CLEMSON, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Championship#Nba Summer League#Nba Tv#The Summer League#Vivint Arena#Espn2#Espnu#Vitto Brown#Undrafted
247Sports

Three-star OT Logan Howland announces his commitment to Oklahoma over Iowa: "We were blown away"

Brent Venables and the Oklahoma Sooners now have their 2nd commitment in as many days and their 4th commitment this week, as Princeton (N.J.) Hun 2023 three-star offensive tackle Logan Howland announced his commitment to the Oklahoma Sooners via his social media on Saturday. Oklahoma has caught fire on the recruiting trail this month, as Howland joins Phil Picciotti, Jaquaize Pettaway, and Cayden Green among the new additions to the recruiting class thus far in July.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Yardbarker

Instant Reactions on Massive 4-Star DE Commit for Michigan State’s 2023 Recruiting Class.

Mel Tucker went to Michigan State with a lofty goal in mind; revolutionize Michigan State’s recruiting. Well, he already picked up eight 4-star commits in the 2023 class. Although, none more significant than 4-star commit Bai Jobe. The 6-foot-4, 215-pound Defensive End picked MSU over Alabama and Oklahoma. According to the 247 Composite Ratings, Jobe is the nation’s No. 64 player overall and the ninth-best edge rusher. Certainly, Jobe’s commitment will start a domino effect of other top recruits wanting to join him in East Lansing.
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Teams
Sacramento Kings
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
NBA Teams
Oklahoma City Thunder
Yardbarker

Report: Phil Knight working to get Oregon into new conference

The Pac-12 appears to be on the verge of a collapse, and one of the most powerful boosters in the country does not want his school to wait around for that to happen. With the recent news that UCLA and USC are leaving the Pac-12 to join the Big Ten as early as 2024, billionaire Phil Knight has been searching for a new home for Oregon, his alma mater. According to Dennis Dodd of CBS Sports, Knight is so desperate to find a new conference for the Ducks that he has been “reduced to cold-calling telemarketer.”
OREGON STATE
HoosiersNow

IU Day on Big Ten Network Scheduled for Tuesday

The Big Ten Network is dedicating all of Tuesday's programming to classic Indiana University athletics games and documentaries during its annual IU Day. Fans can watch the 1976 men's basketball national championship game, a documentary on George Taliaferro and much more.
247Sports

Top 100 DL Jason Moore details his Ohio State commitment

A busy June of official visits ended at Ohio State for Top 100 defensive lineman Jason Moore, but it will not be the last time he is in Columbus, Ohio. The No. 5 defensive lineman in industry-generated 247Sports Composite and prospect from Hyattsville (Md.) DeMatha will continue his college career as a Buckeye. He announced his commitment to Ohio State on Sunday.
COLUMBUS, OH
Inside The Hawkeyes

4-Star JP Estrella High on Hawkeye Basketball

An important chapter in JP Estrella's recruitment process will be authored later this month with scheduled official visits to Iowa and Duke. Based on college basketball hierarchy, the Blue Devils would seem like heavy favorites. While the four-star forward from Wolfeboro (NH) Brewster Academy and the Middlesex Magic AAU program...
IOWA CITY, IA
AllSooners

COLUMN: Amid Awkwardness, Hurt Feelings, An Oklahoma Early Exit from Big 12 Would Be for the Best

As the Big 12 Conference takes center stage this week, the league’s future — both short-term and long-term — remains cloudier than ever. Media Days unfold Wednesday and Thursday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX, and while there will be plenty of queries about backup quarterbacks and depth charts and culture change and NIL, the Big 12’s undeniable underlying storylines are about membership.
ARLINGTON, TX
HoosiersNow

HoosiersNow

Indianapolis, IN
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
150K+
Views
ABOUT

HoosiersNow is a FanNation channel dedicated to the coverage of the Indiana Hoosiers

 https://www.si.com/college/indiana

Comments / 0

Community Policy