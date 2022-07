PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The former Philadelphia police officer charged in the deadly shooting of 12-year-old Thomas Siderio was scheduled to appear in court Tuesday, but according to court records the preliminary hearing was continued. Edsaul Mendoza is facing multiple charges including first-degree murder for the incident that happened in March. Mendoza is accused of shooting and killing Siderio when the 12-year-old allegedly shot at Mendoza and three other undercover officers in South Philadelphia. According to court records, the preliminary hearing is now set for October 4 at 9 a.m. Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 4 HOURS AGO